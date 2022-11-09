Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Business Report
First look: Shake Shack’s new Baton Rouge location
Baton Rouge residents can finally get a ShackBurger—and they don’t have to travel to New York (or New Orleans) for it. The first Baton Rouge location of Shake Shack is slated to open next week, right off Bluebonnet Boulevard. The new spot for the famous burger restaurant is part of the Mall of Louisiana shopping and dining district, nestled in between LongHorn Steakhouse and Peregrin’s Christmas Store.
LSU Reveille
Looking for a Saturday outing? Find handmade goods, support local causes at The Market at the Oasis
The Oasis Market on Coursey Boulevard provides a place for small businesses and vendors to sell specialty products. Christy Peers, one of three managers, said the Oasis Market sells a vision. It provides a marketing alternative for small scale businesses and craftspeople. “The Market believes in enhancing the quality of...
225batonrouge.com
This popular BR breakfast and lunch spot is continuing to expand out of state
Baton Rouge-based Kolache Kitchen today announced its second Key West, Florida, location will open later this year. The store will be the company’s seventh. Kolache Kitchen serves baked sweet and savory kolaches and empanadas, along with breakfast and street-style lunch tacos. The brand also sells coffee, espresso, and specialty frozen drinks.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Will upgrades and moving inland turn fortunes around for Baton Rouge downtown casinos?
L’Auberge Casino & Hotel has dominated the Baton Rouge gaming market for a decade, overshadowing the two downtown properties that were part of the first wave of Louisiana casinos during the 1990s. The Belle of Baton Rouge and Casino Rouge (now Hollywood Casino) gave downtown a spark following the...
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake sells Lake Surgery Center for $8.95 million; see who bought it
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has sold its Lake Surgery Center on Perkins Road for $8.95 million to a limited liability company that includes a Baton Rouge orthopedic clinic and some of the hospital’s high-ranking executives. Perkins Plaza Development LLC, represented by Dr. Larry “Chip” Bankston,...
brproud.com
People move into Baton Rouge at rapid pace, unemployment drops
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People are moving to Baton Rouge at a rapid pace. “The net migration was positive, 9,000, so 9,000 more people moved in than moved out in 2021,” stated Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) Senior Vice President of Business Intelligence Andrew Fitzgerald. He said...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge residents ran drainage crew out of neighborhood while they worked on forgotten 311 request
BATON ROUGE - Jerry Cargile and Richard Oram says they woke up Friday morning to crews cleaning the ditch in front of Cargile's home, with plans to create a new ditch on the other side of his driveway. "They used a back-hoe, scraped up the dirt and hauled it off,"...
225batonrouge.com
How this husband-wife duo’s contemporary dance troupe vagabondance became the Art Council’s artist-in-residence and found ‘home’ in Baton Rouge
Their movements tell stories about life in unexpected ways. The contemporary dance troupe, vagabondance, will perform an original work next Friday and Saturday at the Carey Saurage Community Arts Center called Unpaved: Impressions of a Home Lost. The one-hour show is performed by vagabondance founders, husband-wife team Scarlett Wynne and Erik Sampson, who themed the performance around the concept of searching for physical and emotional belonging. The pieces, which were choreographed in Baton Rouge over the last few months, explore what “home” means, Wynne says.
brproud.com
Grocery store in EBR Parish sells winning scratch-off ticket worth $10,000
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – It has been a prosperous week for some individuals who decided to buy a ticket through the Louisiana Lottery in East Baton Rouge Parish. First, a Powerball ticket won someone $50,000 after the drawing on Saturday, November 5. Fast-forward five days and another store in...
wbrz.com
Two lanes on I-10 bridge closed for accident
BATON ROUGE - A two-car accident has stopped two lanes of traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge headed out of Baton Rouge. Traffic cams showed a car and a truck crashed into the median along the I-10 bridge. The accident happened shortly after 4 p.m.
Grand Opening Of Merry Market In Gonzales This Weekend
The town of Gonzales is kicking off their Christmas festivities this weekend with an event your don't want to miss.
theadvocate.com
The low river gives Baton Rouge a little more land — and volunteers fight litter there, too
From the top of the Mississippi River levee in Baton Rouge, the strip of ground that runs along the river is making the most of its time in the sun after the drought uncovered it in recent weeks. Short green grass covers the land that looks almost manicured, and butterflies...
brproud.com
Lane, exit on I-110 South reopen after accident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open on I-110 South at North 22nd Street, according to DOTD. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A lane and exit on I-110 South are blocked after a crash Friday morning. The right lane and the right exit ramp from...
beckersasc.com
Louisiana hospital sells surgery center for $8.95M
Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center sold its ASC in the same city for $8.95 million, The Advocate reported Nov. 11. The Lake Surgery Center was sold to Perkins Plaza Development, represented by orthopedic surgeon Larry "Chip" Bankston, MD., the report said. Other officers for Perkins Plaza Development include the hospital's CFO, Lowell Stanton and former Lake executive Brad Jackson.
theadvocate.com
Man stabbed in parking lot of The Bulldog early Friday, Baton Rouge police say
A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in a parking lot of a popular bar on Perkins Road early Friday morning, Baton Rouge police said. Authorities say the stabbing happened around 1:30 a.m. outside of The Bulldog, located at 485 Perkins Road (map) Baton Rouge EMS spokesman...
wbrz.com
Police: Man stabbed outside Baton Rouge bar overnight
BATON ROUGE - A man was stabbed at a bar early Friday morning and was brought to a hospital for his injuries, police said. Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. One man was reportedly stabbed and taken to a hospital for his injuries.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Go Glamping at Tickfaw State Park
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Glamping is a new trend in glamous camping where you can experience some of the comforts of home in the wilderness. Here’s a look inside of the glamping opportunities available in Livingston Parish at Tickfaw State Park. We spoke with Brittney Keating from Tentrr who explained just how easy it is to go glamping. Tentrr is has everything needed for a successful and fun glamping trip. Tentrr has a partnership with Louisiana State Parks. There are more than 75 Tentrr glamping locations in Louisiana. For more information on Tentrr visit HERE For more information on Tickfaw State Park, visit HERE.
Man wanted for snatching purse at Lafayette fast-food restaurant
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police need help identifying a man wanted after allegedly snatching a purse from the counter at a local fast-food restaurant. According to police, the incident happened at Wendy’s in the 200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Police said surveillance video captured the suspect pick up the purse from the counter […]
Texas-based energy company laying off 135 in Louisiana, offshore
Texas-based QuarterNorth Energy made public its layoff plans for the Lafayette office and the offshore locations in a notice to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
theadvocate.com
I-10 in Baton Rouge won't go down to one lane each way during construction, DOTD chief says
Attorney General Jeff Landry claims the state intends to trim a stretch of Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge to one lane in each direction but transportation chief Shawn Wilson said Friday there is no such plan. "That is absolutely not true," said Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation...
