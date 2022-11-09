BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Glamping is a new trend in glamous camping where you can experience some of the comforts of home in the wilderness. Here’s a look inside of the glamping opportunities available in Livingston Parish at Tickfaw State Park. We spoke with Brittney Keating from Tentrr who explained just how easy it is to go glamping. Tentrr is has everything needed for a successful and fun glamping trip. Tentrr has a partnership with Louisiana State Parks. There are more than 75 Tentrr glamping locations in Louisiana. For more information on Tentrr visit HERE For more information on Tickfaw State Park, visit HERE.

