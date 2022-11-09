ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Baton Rouge Business Report

First look: Shake Shack’s new Baton Rouge location

Baton Rouge residents can finally get a ShackBurger—and they don’t have to travel to New York (or New Orleans) for it. The first Baton Rouge location of Shake Shack is slated to open next week, right off Bluebonnet Boulevard. The new spot for the famous burger restaurant is part of the Mall of Louisiana shopping and dining district, nestled in between LongHorn Steakhouse and Peregrin’s Christmas Store.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

This popular BR breakfast and lunch spot is continuing to expand out of state

Baton Rouge-based Kolache Kitchen today announced its second Key West, Florida, location will open later this year. The store will be the company’s seventh. Kolache Kitchen serves baked sweet and savory kolaches and empanadas, along with breakfast and street-style lunch tacos. The brand also sells coffee, espresso, and specialty frozen drinks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

People move into Baton Rouge at rapid pace, unemployment drops

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People are moving to Baton Rouge at a rapid pace. “The net migration was positive, 9,000, so 9,000 more people moved in than moved out in 2021,” stated Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) Senior Vice President of Business Intelligence Andrew Fitzgerald. He said...
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

How this husband-wife duo’s contemporary dance troupe vagabondance became the Art Council’s artist-in-residence and found ‘home’ in Baton Rouge

Their movements tell stories about life in unexpected ways. The contemporary dance troupe, vagabondance, will perform an original work next Friday and Saturday at the Carey Saurage Community Arts Center called Unpaved: Impressions of a Home Lost. The one-hour show is performed by vagabondance founders, husband-wife team Scarlett Wynne and Erik Sampson, who themed the performance around the concept of searching for physical and emotional belonging. The pieces, which were choreographed in Baton Rouge over the last few months, explore what “home” means, Wynne says.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Two lanes on I-10 bridge closed for accident

BATON ROUGE - A two-car accident has stopped two lanes of traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge headed out of Baton Rouge. Traffic cams showed a car and a truck crashed into the median along the I-10 bridge. The accident happened shortly after 4 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Lane, exit on I-110 South reopen after accident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open on I-110 South at North 22nd Street, according to DOTD. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A lane and exit on I-110 South are blocked after a crash Friday morning. The right lane and the right exit ramp from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
beckersasc.com

Louisiana hospital sells surgery center for $8.95M

Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center sold its ASC in the same city for $8.95 million, The Advocate reported Nov. 11. The Lake Surgery Center was sold to Perkins Plaza Development, represented by orthopedic surgeon Larry "Chip" Bankston, MD., the report said. Other officers for Perkins Plaza Development include the hospital's CFO, Lowell Stanton and former Lake executive Brad Jackson.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Man stabbed outside Baton Rouge bar overnight

BATON ROUGE - A man was stabbed at a bar early Friday morning and was brought to a hospital for his injuries, police said. Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. One man was reportedly stabbed and taken to a hospital for his injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Go Glamping at Tickfaw State Park

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Glamping is a new trend in glamous camping where you can experience some of the comforts of home in the wilderness. Here’s a look inside of the glamping opportunities available in Livingston Parish at Tickfaw State Park. We spoke with Brittney Keating from Tentrr who explained just how easy it is to go glamping. Tentrr is has everything needed for a successful and fun glamping trip. Tentrr has a partnership with Louisiana State Parks. There are more than 75 Tentrr glamping locations in Louisiana. For more information on Tentrr visit HERE For more information on Tickfaw State Park, visit HERE.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Man wanted for snatching purse at Lafayette fast-food restaurant

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police need help identifying a man wanted after allegedly snatching a purse from the counter at a local fast-food restaurant. According to police, the incident happened at Wendy’s in the 200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Police said surveillance video captured the suspect pick up the purse from the counter […]
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy