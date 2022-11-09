Read full article on original website
This Beautiful California Mother Vanished Days Before Her 25th BirthdayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHayward, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Spartans Kick Off NCAA Tournament With Road Showdown Against Stanford
This Week's Information: San José State (8-6-7, 6-3-2 MW) vs. Stanford (16-2-2, 9-1-1) When Friday, Nov. 11 | 7 p.m. TV | Radio | Statistics Watch | Listen | Live Stats. SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San José State Spartans play at No. 3 Stanford in the first round of the NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament on Friday night.
Spartans Dominate in First Day of CSUN Women's Tennis Fall Invitational
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. - Irena Muradyan, Alba Pedrero Galindo, Carolina Millan and Lara Marco Mas each won a pair of matches to lead San José State in a 10-1 first day at the Northridge Hidden Duals part of the Cal State Northridge Women's Tennis Fall Invitational at the Matador Tennis Complex in Northridge, Calif. on Friday.
SJSU Falls in Season Opener On The Road
TULSA, Okla— Jada Holland led the way with 11 points and Marisa Davis-Jones led the way with 10 rebounds as San Josè State (0-1, 0-0 MW) fell on the road to Tulsa (2-0, 0-0 AAC) 74-44. Looking Back. Davis-Jones (7), Aarion Nichols (6) and Jasmine Singleton (7) also...
SJSU Takes On Seattle U in WAC Semifinals
This Week's Information: San José State (9-5-3, 5-2-2 WAC) vs. Seattle U (7-9-1, 5-4-0 WAC) When Friday, Nov. 11 | 1 p.m. Where CBU Soccer Stadium, Riverside, Calif. TV | Statistics ESPN+ (US) | WAC International (International) | Live Stats. Social Media. Twitter: @SanJoseStateMS. Instagram: @sjsumsoc. YouTube: San Jose...
Spartans Head to CSUN Women's Tennis Fall Invitational Hidden Duals
Tournament Information: CSUN Women's Tennis Fall Invitational. Teams Competing Against Idaho, Sacramento State and Youngstown State. SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San José State women's tennis team concludes their fall schedule this weekend at the Northridge Hidden Duals part of the Cal State Northridge Women's Tennis Fall Invitational at the Matador Tennis Complex in Northridge, Calif.
Sharks’ season ends in loss to Santa Teresa | High school football
SAN JOSE—St. Francis High was selected as the final team to earn an at-large bid for this year’s Central Coast Section football playoffs. The underdog Sharks—which they’re used to hearing by now—was awarded the No. 5 seed in the Division IV field, hoping to get back to the title game after last year’s successful postseason run.
Women's Gymnastics Signs Five for 2023-24
SAN JOSE, Calif.—Five gymnasts from California, Georgia, Washington and Ontario, Canada, have signed National Letters-of-Intent to compete for the San José State women's gymnastics program beginning with the 2024 season, as announced by Spartan head coach Joanne Bowers. Marissa is the daughter of Eric and Caroline Ashton of...
San Jose, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in San Jose. The San Mateo High School football team will have a game with Branham High School on November 11, 2022, 19:00:00. The Willow Glen High School football team will have a game with Westmont High School on November 11, 2022, 19:00:00.
Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race
Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
Anita Baker Coming to Oakland, First Time Since 1995
Eight-time Grammy Award-winner Anita Baker has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on December 23rd.
Longtime Concord sports store closing
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
Santa Clara County Makes Strides in Affordable Housing
In a booming California housing market, Santa Clara County residents and students are faced with difficult choices for affordable housing. Santa Clara County recently approved a $31.5 million fund dedicated to three housing projects. This fund will add 242 apartments and 14 townhomes in San José and Milpitas. These projects come at a critical time, as California is dealing with an increasing unhoused population and lacks sufficient housing for low-income residents.
Incumbent Lisa Gillmor leading by just 53 votes in Santa Clara mayoral race
SANTA CLARA -- Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor appeared on track late Tuesday to be reelected by just over 50 votes.With 35 of 36 precincts in the city reporting, Gillmor held a tentative 50.1-percent to 49.8-percent lead over Santa Clara City Councilman Anthony Becker, with the two separated by only 53 votes.Click here for election results from Bay Area, CaliforniaBecker, a content moderator at an information technology company, ran against Gillmor, a real estate broker, for mayor in 2018 and was elected to the council in 2020.In their 2018 contest, Gillmor beat Becker in a blowout with 74.2 percent of the vote. Just under half of ballots countywide have been counted as of 11 p.m. Tuesday. Santa Clara County election officials plan to issue updated vote totals by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Routes: Bay Area company announces 1st route for commercial flying taxi
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
San Jose councilmember is losing to challenger
Last updated 5 p.m. on Thursday. The next update is expected at 5 p.m. on Friday. In a surprising twist on election night, San Jose Councilmember Maya Esparza appears to be losing her reelection bid to challenger Bien Doan. As of Thursday night, Doan leads with 56.8% of the vote, or 5,993 votes. Esparza has... The post San Jose councilmember is losing to challenger appeared first on San José Spotlight.
The 8 best spots for Indian pizza around the Bay Area
There's just something so Bay Area about Indian pizza, and the local trend has exploded in recent years. You can now get fresh Indian-style pizza in dozens of spots around the Bay, from rapidly-expanding franchises to hole-in-the-wall family-run restaurants. There's something for everyone at these eateries, where spice lovers can get pizzas topped with curries and other Indian favorites, while any spice-averse members of a group can stick with plain cheese. Hoodline has rounded up a smorgasbord of local eateries and chains serving up this modern classic. Many of the newer spots specialize in pizza alone and offer an impressive selection, while some of the longer-running eateries are Indian restaurants with (pizza) benefits.
Disney, ESPN host 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' premiere party in Oakland
Those in attendance were treated to a red carpet welcome, a photoshoot and the best Wakanda-inspired outfits around.
Things To Do This Weekend November 11-12
Here are some fun events to attend this weekend in the Bay!
Smart & Final is opening another grocery store location in the South Bay
The store is slated to open in December.
The Daily 11-11-22 Why has November been so cold?
The Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November. Many spots around the region recorded the lowest temperatures of the month so far on Friday morning, with inland valleys in the low-to-mid-30s and coastal locations in the 40s. Unfortunately, the National Weather Service said the cold is here to stay awhile. Forecasters expect a weak storm system to push into Northern California Friday night into Saturday, and there's a slight chance for light showers, especially in the North Bay. The system will bring in even more cold air. Here's something to look forward to: the best chance for a slight warmup comes next week.
