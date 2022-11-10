ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tube strikes – live: London Underground grinds to a halt as TfL staff walk out

By Sravasti Dasgupta,Lucy Thackray and Simon Calder
 2 days ago

London’s Tube network has been largely out of action during Thursday, as thousands of union members stage a 24-hour walkout due to a dispute over jobs and pensions.

Transport for London ( TfL ) have said that most Tube lines are suspended due to the RMT and Unite walkout, with just two or three branches of some lines in operation.

Alternative travel is available on buses, the Elizabeth Line and some parts of the London Overground - but travellers are warned these services will be extremely busy.

Knock-on disruption is expected to continue until mid-morning on Friday.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, accused the employers of failing to make compromises. He said: “TfL have missed a golden opportunity to make progress in these negotiations and avoid strike action on Thursday.

“Our members are resolute in their determination to see a just settlement to this jobs and pensions dispute and they will continue their industrial campaign for as long as it takes.”

The Independent

