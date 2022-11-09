ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

Priyanka Chopra Shares New Picture Featuring Daughter Malti and Nick Jonas: 'Home'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a new picture of their little lovebug! On Thursday, Chopra celebrated making her arrival back home to her husband and daughter, Malti, with a sweet family photo. "Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿," the 40-year-old actress captioned her post. In the picture, Chopra lies on the floor and...
WHAS 11

Kris Jenner Gushes Over 'Amazing Partner' Corey Gamble in Birthday Tribute -- See the Pics!

Kris Jenner's letting Corey Gamble know just how much she means to him in a sweet tribute on his 42nd birthday. The famous momager took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a series of photos showing them all glammed up. The launch image in the post shows the duo hovering over a roulette table with money and chips scattered throughout. She's chomping on a cigar while he looks quite like Mr. GQ in an all-black ensemble.
WHAS 11

'Yellowstone': Kelly Reilly on Why Beth Can't Be Happy or Have a 'Peaceful' Ending With Jamie (Exclusive)

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly is teeing up the Paramount Network drama's anticipated new season as tensions within the Dutton family rise as patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) takes over as governor of Montana. Season 5 kicks off Sunday, which sees Reilly's Beth newly married to Rip (Cole Hauser) and stepping into the new role as her father's chief of staff, though it doesn't exactly mean that the Dutton daughter will be allowing herself to experience true happiness for once.
MONTANA STATE
WHAS 11

Chris Evans' Girlfriend Revealed: Who Is Alba Baptista?

Just days after Chris Evans revealed he's ready to settle down and have kids, it's now come to the world's attention that he's had a special lady by his side for quite some time -- the actress Alba Baptista. ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating the...
WHAS 11

Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Baby Update, Shares Ultrasound Photos

Heather Rae El Moussa is feeling that third trimester struggle! On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star shared an update on her pregnancy with her followers. "I’m in my third trimester, I’m feeling very fatigued more than I have the whole pregnancy, like, I can just get back in bed and sleep," the 35-year-old said on her Instagram Story.
WHAS 11

Tamera Mowry-Housley Reveals She's Heard Some Questionable 'Sister, Sister' Reboot Pitches

Tamera Mowry-Housley would love to give Sister, Sister fans the revival they've been calling for, but it has to be the right idea. During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the actress shared that she and her twin sister, Tia Mowry, have been approached with pitches to reprise their roles, but nothing has been right for them.
WHAS 11

Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Child, Third With Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon's family just got even bigger. The Masked Singer host welcomed baby No. 11 on Friday and his third child with Abby De La Rosa. Together, the two previously welcomed 1-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion. Back in June, the new mom of three announced she was expecting again, less than a year after giving birth to their twins.
WHAS 11

Jason Momoa on Wild Pig He Adopted in Hawaii and Having Fun on 'Slumberland' Set (Exclusive)

Jason Momoa hit the red carpet at the premiere of his new film Slumberland without his new pet pig in hand -- although not because he didn't want to. Momoa walked the carpet outside the AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles on Wednesday, decked out in dark purple pajamas, and stopped to talk with ET's Matt Cohen about his new film, and his precious new porcine pal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHAS 11

Lindsay Lohan Makes Red Carpet Debut With Husband Bader Shammas

Date night! Lindsay Lohan stepped out with her husband, Badar Shammas, on Wednesday in New York City. The couple made their first red carpet appearance at the screening for Lohan’s Netflix holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. The 36-year-old actress dazzled in a festive dress with floral print as she...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHAS 11

'Grey's Anatomy' Counts Down Ellen Pompeo's Season 19 Exit in Winter Premiere Promo: 'Let Us Toast You'

Meredith Grey is saying goodbye -- for now. Grey's Anatomy will be off for a three-month break, returning Thursday, Feb. 23 to kickstart the second half of season 19, and when it does, the doctors at Grey Sloan will be seeing off Meredith (and Ellen Pompeo) as she relocates to Boston for her new job at the Catherine Fox Foundation and to enroll her daughter, Zola, at an academy for gifted children.
WHAS 11

'The Crown': What the Real-Life Royals Think About the Show

Ever since the first season of The Crown debuted on Netflix in 2016, fans have wondered what the royal family thinks of the fictional representation of their family and some of their biggest life events. More recently, now that The Crown season 5 is streaming, there have been calls for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy