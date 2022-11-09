Read full article on original website
Priyanka Chopra Shares New Picture Featuring Daughter Malti and Nick Jonas: 'Home'
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a new picture of their little lovebug! On Thursday, Chopra celebrated making her arrival back home to her husband and daughter, Malti, with a sweet family photo. "Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿," the 40-year-old actress captioned her post. In the picture, Chopra lies on the floor and...
Bethenny Frankel Claims She Saved These Two 'RHONY' Stars From Getting Fired
Bethenny Frankel is claiming that she's the reason two Real Housewives of New York City stars were not fired. On the premiere episode of iHeartRadio's ReWives with Bethenny Frankel podcast, Frankel claimed that she prevented Alex McCord and Sonja Morgan from being fired. ET has reached out to Bravo, McCord and Morgan for comment.
Kris Jenner Gushes Over 'Amazing Partner' Corey Gamble in Birthday Tribute -- See the Pics!
Kris Jenner's letting Corey Gamble know just how much she means to him in a sweet tribute on his 42nd birthday. The famous momager took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a series of photos showing them all glammed up. The launch image in the post shows the duo hovering over a roulette table with money and chips scattered throughout. She's chomping on a cigar while he looks quite like Mr. GQ in an all-black ensemble.
Natasha Parker on Serving as the Sole Witness at Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's 'Emotional' Courthouse Wedding
Natasha Parker was thrilled to play a special role in Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's big day. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the Bachelor Nation star after Bachelor in Paradise's season 8 reunion taping, and she opened up about being the sole witness at Joe and Serena's courthouse wedding last month.
'Yellowstone': Kelly Reilly on Why Beth Can't Be Happy or Have a 'Peaceful' Ending With Jamie (Exclusive)
Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly is teeing up the Paramount Network drama's anticipated new season as tensions within the Dutton family rise as patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) takes over as governor of Montana. Season 5 kicks off Sunday, which sees Reilly's Beth newly married to Rip (Cole Hauser) and stepping into the new role as her father's chief of staff, though it doesn't exactly mean that the Dutton daughter will be allowing herself to experience true happiness for once.
Chris Evans' Girlfriend Revealed: Who Is Alba Baptista?
Just days after Chris Evans revealed he's ready to settle down and have kids, it's now come to the world's attention that he's had a special lady by his side for quite some time -- the actress Alba Baptista. ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating the...
Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Baby Update, Shares Ultrasound Photos
Heather Rae El Moussa is feeling that third trimester struggle! On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star shared an update on her pregnancy with her followers. "I’m in my third trimester, I’m feeling very fatigued more than I have the whole pregnancy, like, I can just get back in bed and sleep," the 35-year-old said on her Instagram Story.
Justin Theroux Gives Ex Jennifer Aniston Support After She Reveals Her Struggles to Get Pregnant
Jennifer Aniston is getting some love from one of her famous exes. The 53-year-old Morning Show actress opens up for the first time about her struggles to get pregnant in a cover story for Allure magazine. Aniston posted photos from the shoot to her Instagram page and received some love...
Tamera Mowry-Housley Reveals She's Heard Some Questionable 'Sister, Sister' Reboot Pitches
Tamera Mowry-Housley would love to give Sister, Sister fans the revival they've been calling for, but it has to be the right idea. During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the actress shared that she and her twin sister, Tia Mowry, have been approached with pitches to reprise their roles, but nothing has been right for them.
Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'
Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
Vili Fualaau, Former Husband of Mary Kay Letourneau, Welcomes Baby No. 3 After Her Death
Vili Fualaau -- whose former wife and middle school teacher, Mary Kay Letourneau, was a convicted child rapist after having sexual relations with him when he was a minor -- has welcomed his third baby, according to People. The news was announced via a private Instagram post, sharing that his...
'Love Is Blind' Star Zanab Pens Message to Ex Cole and the Internet After Polarizing Reunion Special
Spoiler alert: If you have not watched the season 3 finale and reunion special of Love Is Blind, proceed with caution. Love Is Blind star Zanab Jaffrey is addressing her ex-fiancé, Cole Barnett, as well as her online haters. On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the wedding-packed finale episode of season 3 as well as the subsequent reunion special.
Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Child, Third With Abby De La Rosa
Nick Cannon's family just got even bigger. The Masked Singer host welcomed baby No. 11 on Friday and his third child with Abby De La Rosa. Together, the two previously welcomed 1-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion. Back in June, the new mom of three announced she was expecting again, less than a year after giving birth to their twins.
Jason Momoa on Wild Pig He Adopted in Hawaii and Having Fun on 'Slumberland' Set (Exclusive)
Jason Momoa hit the red carpet at the premiere of his new film Slumberland without his new pet pig in hand -- although not because he didn't want to. Momoa walked the carpet outside the AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles on Wednesday, decked out in dark purple pajamas, and stopped to talk with ET's Matt Cohen about his new film, and his precious new porcine pal.
Lindsay Lohan Makes Red Carpet Debut With Husband Bader Shammas
Date night! Lindsay Lohan stepped out with her husband, Badar Shammas, on Wednesday in New York City. The couple made their first red carpet appearance at the screening for Lohan’s Netflix holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. The 36-year-old actress dazzled in a festive dress with floral print as she...
'Grey's Anatomy' Counts Down Ellen Pompeo's Season 19 Exit in Winter Premiere Promo: 'Let Us Toast You'
Meredith Grey is saying goodbye -- for now. Grey's Anatomy will be off for a three-month break, returning Thursday, Feb. 23 to kickstart the second half of season 19, and when it does, the doctors at Grey Sloan will be seeing off Meredith (and Ellen Pompeo) as she relocates to Boston for her new job at the Catherine Fox Foundation and to enroll her daughter, Zola, at an academy for gifted children.
'The Crown': What the Real-Life Royals Think About the Show
Ever since the first season of The Crown debuted on Netflix in 2016, fans have wondered what the royal family thinks of the fictional representation of their family and some of their biggest life events. More recently, now that The Crown season 5 is streaming, there have been calls for...
Hilary Duff Slams Publisher Over Aaron Carter Memoir: 'An Uninformed, Heartless Money Grab'
Hilary Duff is blasting the book publisher moving forward with the release of Aaron Carter's unfinished memoir, calling the move "sad" and a reckless attempt to "capitalize" on the late singer's tragedy. In a statement to ET, the Lizzie McGuire alum and Carter's ex-girlfriend said it's "really sad that within...
Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Calls Her the 'Most Beautiful Person' in Birthday Tribute
Miranda Lambert's birthday seems to be a filled with love! The country music star's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, posted an Instagram tribute to his wife on her 39th birthday on Thursday. "Another year and another birthday. Happy Birthday @mirandalambert," he started. "It's always an honor to be called your husband. You’re...
Jason Momoa Strips Down, Bares His Butt in Traditional Hawaiian Malo on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Jimmy Kimmel Live viewers got quite an eyeful on Wednesday night when Jason Momoa was a guest. The 43-year-old Slumberland actor arrived on the show in his costume for the Netflix film -- purple satin pajamas and a pink velvet coat with shiny embellishments. But Momoa soon stripped out of...
