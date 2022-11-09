ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

The Internet Can't Stop Watching These Swiss Workers Commuting to Work By Floating Down a River

By Emily Rella
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

The shift to remote and hybrid work following the pandemic has left many around the world kissing their former arduous, daily commutes goodbye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WkBlF_0j5NtZfD00
TikTok

But for some people in other countries, commuting to and from work is a much more enjoyable and lackadaisical task.

One TikToker named Alexa is going viral for showing viewers around the globe how she and others in Basel, Switzerland commute around the city — by floating around the Rhine River.

In a video that would make New Yorkers living near the Hudson River gag, the TikToker explains that river dwellers in Basel have a fish-shaped dry bag called the wickelfisch which holds all of their stuff.

Since the current is so strong, people of all ages float up and down the river with their wickelfisch's with ease, the creator says.

@alexas_adventures Replying to @Jojo siwa floating down the Rhine in Basel! Here is a bit more of an explanation, thanks <3 #fyp #wickelfisch #basel #rhine #switzerland ♬ original sound - marianne

One viewer asked how people are able to get to their exact destinations to and from work.

"You basically have to walk back to wherever you're going," she explained. "Some people use it as 'transport' to get from point A to point B."

The TikToker also explained that there are multiple showers and bathrooms along the route.

"Still feel like it's not a real thing," one person commented in awe.

Another TikToker, Simona Rakauskait, posted an in-depth video explaining how the floating commute process works for the Swiss, something she noted was a "culture shock" when she first moved to the country.

"People do not jump in [to the river] their clothes, they put them into the bag and they just bring a towel and keep it in the dry bag," she explained of the process. "So when they get out of the water, dripping water, they just dry themselves using the towel, put it back in their dry bag and change back into the regular clothes."

@travelwithsimona Replying to @RachMattMoo how the Swiss float to work etc. #switzerland #switzerlandculture #swissculture #cultureshock #culturecheck #reversecultureshock #reversecultureshocks #cultureshocks #cultureshocksswitzerland #travellingswitzerland #livinginswitzerland ♬ original sound - Simona Rakauskait218

She said that some commuters put laptops and other work materials in the wickelfisches in order to make the commute as quick as possible.

"Im still tryin to wrap this round my brain," one user joked. "Why hasn't the world found this out before?"

@travelwithsimona Replying to @Andreea | Mentor for Coaches People floating in Bern ?? #bern #switzerland #floating #cultureshock #culturetiktok #culturedifferences #livingabroad #livinglife #aareswiss #aareschwimmen #aareschwumm #aare #livinginswitzerland #travelingswitzerland ♬ original sound - Simona Rakauskait218

Wet hair or not, a leisurely float sure beats rush-hour traffic any day.

Comments / 2

Related
Narcity

A Canadian Refused To Switch Plane Seats With A Couple & TikTok Slammed The 'Entitlement'

"Seat selection is your friend. I promise you." That was the message from a Canadian Olympian who refused to switch seats on a plane so that a couple could sit together. Cynthia Appiah, who has competed in bobsleigh for Team Canada at the Olympics, recently took to TikTok to explain why she isn't prepared to move seats on a plane when another passenger asks her to.
airlive.net

A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow

Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
The Independent

World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ZDNet

Southwest Airlines just made a twisted admission that'll infuriate customers

Do you find yourself breathing a little more deeply these days?. The evenings are getting ever darker, the pressure of work ever more intractable. You need to be somewhere different. You need to experience different people, different places, and different smells. You want, in essence, to get away. Yet cheap,...
The Independent

Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft

Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
Daily Mail

Snake on a plane! Chaos erupts in business class as garter snake slithers into economy amid screams after United Airlines flight landed at Newark

Screaming passengers onboard a United Airlines flight to Newark Airport were left in shock on Monday after a garter snake slithered underneath their seats. The unexpected appearance of the live reptile caused some turbulence among business-class flyers at the end of their journey from Florida to New Jersey. The United...
NEWARK, NJ
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy