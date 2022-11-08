ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillespie, IL

Women's Basketball Falls in Season Opener at Saint Louis

ST. LOUIS - Freshman Destine Duckworth led SIUE with eight points in her collegiate debut, but the Cougars opened the 2022-23 season with a 95-38 loss on Friday night to Saint Louis at Chaifetz Arena. Ajulu Thatha, Olivia Clayton, and Molly Sheehan added six points each for the Cougars, who...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

