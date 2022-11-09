Read full article on original website
Veterans Warehouse Thrift shop closing in Kennewick
Kennewick, Wash. - On Veterans Day a locally owned thrift shop called Veterans Warehouse Thrift Shop was served with a 72-hour eviction notice. Thad Lawson Jr. the owner of the thrift shop who is a veteran himself says: "this is the worst Veterans Day of my life." Lawson sold clothes,...
Beloved Kennewick Thrift Shop Announces Closure After Eviction
Kennewick Thrift Store To Close After Receiving Eviction Papers On Vets Day. One of Kennewick's beloved thrift stores is closing its doors after it was served eviction papers on Veteran's Day. Ironically and sadly that thrift store is Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store located on Colorado Street in Kennewick near the...
Real Estate & Construction Briefs – November 2022
Vertisee Heights, a small loft-style apartment complex near the Richland Wye, has been put on the market by the former Tri-City Fever duo who built it. Lionell Singleton and Houston Lilliard formed World Builder Inc. to develop the 24-unit complex in the 1156 block of Columbia Park Trail, where it represents new investment in a neglected stretch nestled behind a levee at the Yakima River Delta.
Did Trader Joe’s New Kennewick Location Get Reveal in Designs?
One of the Tri-Cities wishlist retailers that we've wanted in the Columbia Basin is Trader Joe's. We've done poll after poll and consumers always put Trader Joe's at the top of their list. In an article from the Tri-City Herald, plans for the old Toys R Us building at the...
Networking – November 2022
To submit a promotion, new hire, award or donation, go to: tcjournal.biz/customer-service/submit-news. Trios Health has hired Dr. Elizabeth Brallier as a family medicine residency core faculty member and family medicine physician. She will support the Trios Health Family Medicine Residency Program by supervising resident physicians as they see patients, providing education through the context of patient care and trainings, and, advising, mentoring, and coaching residents. Additionally, Brallier will see her own patients. She recently completed her family medicine residency with the University of Washington in Seattle, after earning her doctor of medicine degree at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and completing her bachelor of science in nursing at the University of Memphis Loewenberg School of Nursing. She most recently practiced at Harborview Family Medicine Clinic and University of Washington Montlake Hospital, providing comprehensive medical care to a diverse range of patient groups.
Building Permits – November 2022
Wyckoff Farms Inc., 16601 Lemley Road, Prosser, $266,000 for new commercial. Contractor: Columbia River Steel & Construction. Provision Capital LLC, property on Chemical Drive, Kennewick, $30,000 for new commercial. Contractor: owner. Travis Hendrickson, 23804 E. Highway 397, Kennewick, $373,000 for new commercial. Contractor: W. McKay Construction LLC. AT&T Wireless, 3331...
Brewery to open second location with restaurant, patio, river views
It took the owners of Kennewick’s Moonshot Brewing almost a year, but they’ve found a spot for their second location. Ryan Wattenbarger and his staff have been busy tearing up the floor and the kitchen of a former Thai restaurant overlooking Howard Amon Park in Richland. The new...
WSU Tri-Cities expands course offerings to meet business needs
Washington State University Tri-Cities is rolling out professional training focused on the needs of Tri-City businesses. The expanded workforce training program is offered in partnership with the city of Richland, Port of Benton and Visit Tri-Cities and falls within the professional development offerings at the WSU Tri-Cities Carson College of Business.
Q&A with Abbey Cameron
Our mission is to create opportunities for perpetual charitable giving in Benton and Franklin co-unites to support nonprofits now, and in the future. We work with charitably minded community members to support nonprofits by pooling funds together in an endowment that is carefully invested to grow. We offer a wide...
Columbia Industries unveils music video at annual fundraiser
Columbia Industries, a Kennewick nonprofit committed to supporting and empowering individuals with disabilities and other challenges, unveiled an original song and music video to highlight its services and organizational structure at its Evening of Miracles fundraising gala on Oct. 20. More than 230 guests attended the fifth annual Evening of...
Oregon metal fabricator plans powder coating facility in Richland
A growing Hermiston company will build a powder coating facility in Richland’s Horn Rapids Industrial Park as it moves to keep up with rising demand from the Tri-Cities. N.W. Metal Fabricators Inc. has a tentative agreement to buy 5 acres near Polar Way and Logan Street from the city of Richland. The city’s economic development committee has recommended the city council authorize the city manager to enter a purchase-sale agreement worth $340,000.
Growler Guys shuts doors at Richland taphouse
The Tri-Cities lost one of its growler-fill taphouses in October when the Growler Guys shut down. The Richland shop at 110 Gage Blvd., Suite 204, couldn’t recover from the pandemic shutdown, said franchise owner Robin Walker. In mid-October, Walker posted on the store’s Facebook site that she and her...
Business Briefs – November 2022
Benton County closed a $1.6 million deal to purchase the former Kennewick General Hospital on Nov. 1. and is seeking a behavioral health care partner to operate it. The seller, LifePoint, acquired it after the Kennewick Public Hospital District filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and its assets were sold to a predecessor of LifePoint, which operates both Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick and Lourdes in Pasco.
Couple’s love of cars drives their detailing service
White Glove Detailing is a Kennewick business focused on cars, trucks, boats and RVs and is run by a couple of proud car fanatics. Dawn Caldwell-Carter and Rickie Carter are so passionate about keeping cars in mint condition, Dawn’s brand new Ford Mustang GT is being given at least two weeks’ worth of upgrades and protections before it’s even considered ready to go.
Kennewick business designs custom clothes for canines
An online business based in the Tri-Cities ships all over the country to provide custom creations for people who want to dress up their dogs. Kori Pollington of Kennewick put a new leash on retirement life by opening an online boutique featuring custom dog apparel. K9 Haberdashery offers custom outfits...
Business Licenses – November 2022
Pro-Traxx and Hydroexcavation, 5010 E. Killdeer Court, West Richland. Na Chavez Remodel LLC, 1735 NE Sixth St., Hermiston, Oregon. Retail Construction Srvs Inc., 11343 39th St. North, Lake Elmo, Minnesota. A & T Construction, 1731 N. Seventh Ave., Pasco. CDI Contractors LLC, 1600 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, Arkansas. Oscar Ubanda...
Wartime service in Tri-Cities turns into lifetime commitment
A young Altha Skogley covered plenty of ground before World War II steered her into service at Naval Air Station Pasco. Altha – “Al” to friends and family – was born March 4, 1923, in Montana to a World War I veteran who had served under Brig. Gen. Billy Mitchell in the trenches of Western Europe.
Pasco Aviation Museum at Fairchild Cinema in Pasco for "Devotion" film screening November 25
PASCO, Wash.- Pasco Aviation Museum will be attending the opening night of the film "Devotion" on November 25 at 7:00 p.m. You can find them at the Pasco Fairchild Cinemas. Parts of the movie were filmed right here in the Tri-Cities. The museum even rented the whole theater for the...
Richland pauses yard waste collection
RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland will not empty yard waste containers after November 11 due to freezing forecasts, according to a press release from the city. It is impossible to empty the containers once yard waste has frozen, so the city will not pick up any yard waste until temperatures are expected to drop.
Participation in local labor force has declined but has now stabilized
What’s at stake over a once obscure economic measure – the labor force participation rate? The quick answer: A lot for the current and future economy of the greater Tri-Cities. Machines and robots are replacing labor in some occupations. But growth of an economy still largely depends on...
