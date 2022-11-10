15 Actor Side-By-Sides That Show The Young Versions Of Characters Vs. What They Look Like Now Vs. The Older Versions

DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.

24 DAYS AGO