ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

15 Actor Side-By-Sides That Show The Young Versions Of Characters Vs. What They Look Like Now Vs. The Older Versions

By Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iNwfr_0j5Nd1Pe00

1. Christa B. Allen played young Jenna Rink in 13 Going On 30 (2004):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SXaTy_0j5Nd1Pe00
Columbia Pictures

Here's what Christa looks like now (at 30!):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4hMB_0j5Nd1Pe00
Christa B Allen / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

Here's what Jennifer Garner looked like as older Jenna Rink:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PkaW9_0j5Nd1Pe00
Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's a side-by-side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FWCaX_0j5Nd1Pe00
Columbia Pictures, TikTok, Courtesy Everett Collection

2. Sean Marquette played young Matty Flamhaff in 13 Going On 30 (2004):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KmS9m_0j5Nd1Pe00
Columbia Pictures

Here's what Sean looks like now:

Instagram: @seanmarquette

Here's what Mark Ruffalo looked like as older Matty Flamhaff:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VR0fa_0j5Nd1Pe00
Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's a side-by-side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gK0lS_0j5Nd1Pe00
Columbia Pictures, Instagram, Courtesy Everett Collection

3. Alexandra Kyle played young Tom Tom in 13 Going On 30 (2004):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJ0cu_0j5Nd1Pe00
Columbia Pictures

Here's what Alexandra looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aBASr_0j5Nd1Pe00
Ray Tamarra / Getty Images

Here's what Judy Greer looked like as older Tom Tom:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0joE4E_0j5Nd1Pe00
Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's a side-by-side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bV3k_0j5Nd1Pe00
Columbia Pictures, Ray Tamarra / Getty Images, Courtesy Everett Collection

4. Christina Ricci played young Roberta in Now & Then (1995):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VUVsD_0j5Nd1Pe00
New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what Christina looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1neE1S_0j5Nd1Pe00
Phillip Faraone / WireImage

Here's what Rosie O'Donnell looked like as older Roberta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TXx8x_0j5Nd1Pe00
New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's a side-by-side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BhMto_0j5Nd1Pe00
New Line Cinema, Phillip Faraone / WireImage, Courtesy Everett Collection

5. Thora Birch played young Teeny in Now and Then (1995):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n35Qb_0j5Nd1Pe00
New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what Thora looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJbXT_0j5Nd1Pe00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Here's what Melanie Griffith looked like as older Teeny:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YdS8g_0j5Nd1Pe00
New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's a side-by-side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pvyre_0j5Nd1Pe00
New Line Cinema, Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images, Courtesy Everett Collection

6. Tanvi Ganesh Lonkar played Young Latika in Slumdog Millionaire (2008):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FM256_0j5Nd1Pe00
Fox Searchlight / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what Tanvi looks like now:

Instagram: @tanvilonkar

Here's what Freida Pinto looked like as older Latika:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aTEFs_0j5Nd1Pe00
Fox Searchlight / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's a side-by-side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iTEUv_0j5Nd1Pe00
Fox Searchlight, Instagram, Courtesy Everett Collection

7. Tanay Chheda played young Jamal in Slumdog Millionaire (2008):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QsMin_0j5Nd1Pe00
Fox Searchlight / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what Tanay looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylgch_0j5Nd1Pe00
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Creamy W Group LLC

Here's what Dev Patel looked like as older Jamal:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4320NH_0j5Nd1Pe00
Fox Searchlight / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's a side-by-side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fXSUD_0j5Nd1Pe00
Fox Searchlight, Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Creamy W Group LLC, Courtesy Everett Collection

8. Kyla Pratt played young Monica in Love & Basketball (2000):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTblI_0j5Nd1Pe00
New Line Cinema

Here's what Kyla looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1buc5M_0j5Nd1Pe00
Jc Olivera / Getty Images

Here's what Sanaa Lathan looked like as older Monica:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H7gBu_0j5Nd1Pe00
New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's a side-by-side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xAShD_0j5Nd1Pe00
New Line Cinema, Jc Olivera / Getty Images, Courtesy Everett Collection

9. Glenndon Chatman played young Quincy in Love & Basketball (2000):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAwza_0j5Nd1Pe00
New Line Cinema

Here's what Glenndon looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17phzh_0j5Nd1Pe00
Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage

Here's Omar Epps as older Quincy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jdd8N_0j5Nd1Pe00
New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's a side-by-side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DK2LA_0j5Nd1Pe00
New Line Cinema, Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage, Courtesy Everett Collection

10. Peyton List played young Jane in 27 Dresses (2008):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12csEO_0j5Nd1Pe00
20th Century Fox

Here's what Peyton looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hh5nW_0j5Nd1Pe00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Here's Katherine Heigl as older Jane:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nbjmw_0j5Nd1Pe00
20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's a side-by-side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VXe4G_0j5Nd1Pe00
20th Century Fox, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Courtesy Everett Collection

11. Zac Efron played young Mike in 17 Again (2009):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BtLuI_0j5Nd1Pe00
New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what Zac looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lwLg_0j5Nd1Pe00
John Fleenor / ABC via Getty Images

Here's Matthew Perry as older Mike:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=111pcm_0j5Nd1Pe00
New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's a side-by-side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bANgK_0j5Nd1Pe00
New Line Cinema, John Fleenor / ABC via Getty Images, Courtesy Everett Collection

12. Here's Michael Conner Humphreys as young Forrest Gump in Forrest Gump (1994):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EgjSe_0j5Nd1Pe00
Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what Michael looks like now:

Instagram: @michaelconnerhumphreys

Here's Tom Hanks as older Forrest Gump:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RdiJz_0j5Nd1Pe00
Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's a side-by-side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCqt4_0j5Nd1Pe00
Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection, Instagram

13. Dakota Fanning played young Melanie in Sweet Home Alabama (2002):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06YbnG_0j5Nd1Pe00
Buena Vista Pictures

Here's what Dakota looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMXZD_0j5Nd1Pe00
Axelle / FilmMagic

Here's what Reese Witherspoon looked like as older Melanie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09u05m_0j5Nd1Pe00
Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's a side-by-side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K2qtN_0j5Nd1Pe00
Buena Vista Pictures, Axelle / FilmMagic, Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

14. Robert De Niro played young Vito Corleone in The Godfather Part II (1974):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ahp4V_0j5Nd1Pe00
Courtesy Everett Collection / Paramount Pictures

Here's what Robert De Niro looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DsDhI_0j5Nd1Pe00
Dominik Bindl / WireImage

Here's what Marlon Brando looked like as older Vito Corleone:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYJVH_0j5Nd1Pe00
Courtesy Everett Collection / Paramount Pictures

And here's a side-by-side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RE9En_0j5Nd1Pe00
Courtesy Everett Collection / Paramount Pictures, Dominik Bindl / WireImage

15. Francis Capra played young Calogero in A Bronx Tale (1993):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ax4TT_0j5Nd1Pe00
Savoy Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what Francis looks like now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhjaK_0j5Nd1Pe00
Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images for Hulu

Here's what Lillo Brancato Jr. looked like as older Calogero:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CYYtg_0j5Nd1Pe00
Savoy Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's a side-by-side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456ptq_0j5Nd1Pe00
Savoy Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection, Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images for Hulu

Comments / 0

Related
People

Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash Recreate Scene from Clueless 27 Years After Movie Came Out

1995's Clueless celebrated 27 years since it hit theaters in July Clueless stars Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash are feeling nostalgic. On Sunday, Dash, 55, shared a video on TikTok in which she and and Silverstone, 46, appeared together to recreate a classic moment from their beloved 1995 teen comedy. "Would you call me selfish?" Silverstone lip synced to Dash, repeating one of her character Cher's lines from Clueless. "No — not to your face," Dash mouthed back as her character Dionne. The two, who played best friends in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
LOUISIANA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Why the Oscars are primed to go Mach 10 with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

LOS ANGELES — Uber-producer Jerry Bruckheimer has a long resume — box office billions from franchises like the “Pirates of Caribbean” and “Bad Boys” movies, several hundred (and counting) “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” episodes and enough cinematic explosions to have inflicted hearing damage on generations of audiences.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it

DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
Boston

The 10 best Stephen King movies of all time (and how to watch them)

The horror maestro's works have inspired countless big-screen classics. From the moment Stephen King’s debut novel hit bookshelves in 1974, Hollywood has been eager to adapt the horror maestro’s works into blockbuster movies and hit television shows. To date, the longtime Maine resident’s writing has served as the...
COLORADO STATE
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy