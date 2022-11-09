Read full article on original website
jerryratcliffe.com
Monmouth coach King Rice thought he was watching the second coming of Hunter in UVA freshman Dunn
Virginia fans got their first look at Ryan Dunn on Friday night, but for opposing coach King Rice, seeing Dunn was like deja vu all over again. “I told [his players] the last time I was in this building (UVA’s John Paul Jones Arena), was when the Hunter kid came off the bench from Philly and went crazy,” said Rice, the former North Carolina guard who is in his 12th year as head coach at Monmouth. “And I was like, who is this kid?”
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after win over Monmouth
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Freshmen Isaac McKneely scored 15 points and Ryan Dunn netted 13 to help No. 18 Virginia beat Monmouth 89-42. The Wahoos ended the first half on a 32-8 run, while adding a 21-2 run in the second half to seal the win. The Wahoos had ten different scorers...
cbs19news
Reinforcements at receiver on the way for Cavaliers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Two days before Virginia hosted North Carolina last Saturday, the Cavaliers found out their top three receivers would be missing leading to a chance for freshman JR Wilson. "What I think what you saw was him having an opportunity," head coach Tony Elliott said, "Being...
UV Cavalier Daily
Sam Brunelle’s unorthodox return to Virginia comes at the dawn of a new era
Graduate student forward Sam Brunelle is no stranger to John Paul Jones Arena. She grew up a short drive away in Greene County, Va. and became a Virginia women’s basketball fan at the tail end of legendary Coach Debbie Ryan’s tenure. As she grew up, Brunelle made frequent trips to John Paul Jones with her family, getting so close to the program that she even served as a ball girl, dreaming of the day she might get the chance to take the court herself in an orange and blue uniform.
cbs19news
Louisa County Football: More Than a Way of Life
MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- If you have not taken a trip to The Jungle in Louisa County, it is something you have to see to believe. "Get your popcorn ready," Louisa County athletic director George Stanley said, "I think it is every bit of what's advertised, it's crazy it's just an environment that I haven't seen anywhere else."
Norfolk State women’s basketball team defeats opening night opponent by 106
The win is the highest margin of victory in program history, but not the first time the school's women's basketball team has held an opponent to just 19 points.
lchsnews.com
Jumping into The Jungle
Every year, at least one of the Louisa High School football games in The Jungle starts with an incredible jump by skydivers delivering the game ball. Over the years, different skydivers have made the jump to hype the crowd before the game begins. One skydiver who has stuck with the...
CBS Sports
Old Dominion vs. James Madison: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: James Madison 5-3; Old Dominion 3-6 A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the Old Dominion Monarchs and the James Madison Dukes at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Neither Old Dominion nor James Madison could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
Powhatan woman wins $424,300 in Virginia Lottery online game
Barbara Hurst was playing Virginia Lottery games online with her daughter on a Sunday when she noticed that the Monopoly Progressive Jackpots game had an unusually high jackpot. It was playing this game that Hurst won the $424,330 jackpot.
NBC 29 News
Nona’s Italian Cucina wins Made in Virginia award
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nona’s Italian Cucina has been awarded the 2022 Made in Virginia award for its pasta sauce. The magazine received more than 200 entries from all across Virginia. Nona’s Italian Cucina is a Charlottesville small business that all started in Italy in 1990. Owner Yvonne Cunningham...
cbs19news
Couric gift creates new UVA scholarship fund
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A gift from an award-winning journalist has created a new scholarship fund at the University of Virginia. Katie Couric, a 1979 UVA alumna, recently gave the university $1 million to create the Katie Couric Blue Ridge Scholars Fund. According to a release, the scholarship will...
Virginia MetalFab to Occupy Thomasville Furniture in Appomattox
Appomattox based Virginia MetalFab will be moving its operations to the 800,000 sq ft manufacturing facility that was previously occupied by Thomasville Furniture. In 2011 Thomasville Furniture closed its doors leaving a void in the Appomattox economy and community. This expansion into the Thomasville facility will allow Virginia MetalFab much needed space to further expand […]
This Abandoned Italian Mansion Was the First House with Electricity in Nelson County
Swannanoa in presentSwannanoa (mansion)/ Wikipedia. Villa Swannanoa was constructed in 1912 by philanthropist and entrepreneur James H. Dooley in the Italian Renaissance Revival style.
WSET
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
cbs19news
Popito's Pizza opens in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has a new restaurant at the Rio Hill Shopping Center. Popito's Pizza opened on Friday. It began as a husband-and-wife-owned mobile pizza restaurant that attended local events in the area. It garnered fans from all over and has now been able to expand into...
‘Unite the Right’ white supremacists buy Twitter verification
Jason Kessler and Richard Spencer, two white supremacists responsible for racially-motivated violence in Charlottesville in 2017, have regained Twitter verification under new rules instituted by CEO Elon Musk.
cbs19news
Investigating incident on Rugby Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Friday evening. According to police, the incident, described as an aggravated assault, occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Rugby Road. Officers responded after receiving multiple calls about someone firing what...
WSET
George Flickinger's 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Welcome to the 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook!. Before I begin researching, I don’t have any pre-perceived conclusions of what I will forecast. This outlook is largely created by matching our previous winter history vs future upper air and predominant surface temperature/precipitation projections. Or, more simply “pattern recognition.”
cbs19news
Guatemalan man sentenced to prison in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man who was arrested in Albemarle County in connection with an alleged July 4 mass shooting plot in Richmond has been sentenced to prison. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 38-year-old Rolman Balacarcel, a native of Guatemala who was in the country illegally, was sentenced to five and a half months in federal prison for re-entering the United States after being deported.
cbs19news
Traffic changes as new interchange at Pantops opens
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction has been ongoing for months on the diverging diamond interchange at Richmond Road and Interstate 64. It briefly shifts traffic to the opposite side of the road and gets rid of left turns crossing lanes of oncoming traffic. "It will make the commute...
