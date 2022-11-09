ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benicia voters appear to reject incumbents, Valero in City Council election

BENICIA – Benicia voters appear to have ousted incumbent city councilmembers who drew substantial monetary support from oil manufacturer Valero, as two challengers who have been critical of the refinery appear poised to win after Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results from the Solano County Registrar of voters.
BENICIA, CA
losgatan.com

SB9 rules: Los Gatos introduces permanent lot-split ordinance

The Los Gatos Town Council introduced an ordinance Nov. 1 that would guide the development of lot-split housing, a type of project that’s been mandated by Sacramento in a bid to solve the affordability crisis. The permanent plan to address Senate Bill 9 would replace a stop-gap plan put...
LOS GATOS, CA
cupertinotoday.com

South Bay Election Results Roundup

As ballots continue to trickle in from the 2022 Midterm Elections, the Cupertino Today team is bringing you the latest results of key local races across the South Bay. Here are a few of the highlights:. Campbell City Council. Three of the five Campbell City Council seats were up for...
CAMPBELL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Solano County voters appear to reject 3 out of 4 sales tax measures on ballot

SOLANO COUNTY – Voters in Solano County were asked to approve four local sales tax measures but only one appears to be headed for approval. Sales tax measures were on ballots in the cities of Dixon, Vallejo and Benicia, and there was also a countywide measure. Only one, Measure P in Vallejo, was leading in the polls with 54.47 percent of votes in favor, according to the latest vote tallies published Thursday by the Solano County Registrar of Voters. If the results hold, Measure P will levy a sales tax of seven-eighths of one cent to raise about $18 million...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
mavensnotebook.com

THIS JUST IN … Tuolumne River agencies, Contra Costa Water District sign on to voluntary agreements MOU

New Signatories Add Momentum to Years-Long Effort to Help Recover Salmon While Protecting Water Reliability. Three water agencies that rely on the Tuolumne River watershed are the most recent signatories to an agreement to provide water flows and new habitat to help improve conditions in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta watershed, adding momentum to the state’s plan to adapt to a new climate reality.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Ken Carlson Earns Contra Costa County Board of Supervisor Seat

Pleasant Hill City Councilmember Ken Carlson has claimed victory over BART Director Debora Allen in the battle for District 4 seat on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. Carlson issued a statement proclaiming victory on Tuesday while Allen conceded the race. Although the county is expected to release updated...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Nearly 50,000 UC employees plan to strike on Monday

SAN FRANCISCO - About 48,000 workers at all 10 University of California schools may go on strike starting Monday. That includes thousands of employees at UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco in the Bay Area. The UC system has been bargaining with the United Auto Workers union for months, but...
thecentersquare.com

As Berkeley struggles with police costs, 14 cops made over $300,000

(The Center Square) – Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin extolled the city's efforts to rethink policing by ending police traffic stops for non-safety reasons and getting written consent from motorists a vehicle search in February 2021. "Too much of our city’s budget is spent on policing, and many of the...
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco votes YES for car-free streets and homeless oversight

San Franciscans cast their ballots Tuesday aimed at the issues local voters are chiefly concerned with: car-free streets, housing and homelessness. Results will be confirmed over the coming days and weeks as final votes are tallied, but themes are already emerging. Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections. But it was issues affecting parks and housing that drove many voters to the polls. In San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cityofmillvalley.org

City Manager Cusimano Responds to Juvenile Party, Mill Valley Police Response and Next Steps

At the November 7, 2022 City Council meeting, City Manager Todd Cusimano addressed the City Council and the community regarding the incident on November 5 involving an out of control party with approximately 100 to 200 juveniles. Police responded to reports of yelling, drinking and throwing bottles on Ashford Avenue. An officer from Marin County Sheriff's Department was hit in the head by a can and sustained minor injuries. More detail of the incident is provided in City Manager Cusimano’s report.
MILL VALLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda County will elect its 1st Black district attorney

OAKLAND, Calif. - In the race for Alameda County district attorney, the outcome will be historic no matter who wins. Voters will elect either a Black man or woman to the office for the first time. Terry Wiley was leading Pamela Price by 52% to 48% on Wednesday, but hundreds...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Several Santa Clara County Races Still Too Close to Call

Several races in Santa Clara County were still neck-and-neck Wednesday, with just a handful of votes making a difference, bringing up the question: Will there be recounts?. Recounts are rare but they do happen, especially with really close and high-stake races. With races so close and more than 240,000 ballots left to count in Santa Clara County, they may take days to resolve.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
cityofmartinez.org

Andrew White Expected to be Named Next Martinez Police Chief

Andrew White Expected to be Named Next Martinez Police Chief. The Martinez City Council is expected to approve a contract at its November 16th meeting naming Andrew White as the next Martinez Chief of Police. White, currently Chief of Police in Clearlake, will begin serving on January 3, 2023. White,...
