vallejosun.com
Benicia voters appear to reject incumbents, Valero in City Council election
BENICIA – Benicia voters appear to have ousted incumbent city councilmembers who drew substantial monetary support from oil manufacturer Valero, as two challengers who have been critical of the refinery appear poised to win after Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results from the Solano County Registrar of voters.
losgatan.com
SB9 rules: Los Gatos introduces permanent lot-split ordinance
The Los Gatos Town Council introduced an ordinance Nov. 1 that would guide the development of lot-split housing, a type of project that’s been mandated by Sacramento in a bid to solve the affordability crisis. The permanent plan to address Senate Bill 9 would replace a stop-gap plan put...
cupertinotoday.com
South Bay Election Results Roundup
As ballots continue to trickle in from the 2022 Midterm Elections, the Cupertino Today team is bringing you the latest results of key local races across the South Bay. Here are a few of the highlights:. Campbell City Council. Three of the five Campbell City Council seats were up for...
Solano County voters appear to reject 3 out of 4 sales tax measures on ballot
SOLANO COUNTY – Voters in Solano County were asked to approve four local sales tax measures but only one appears to be headed for approval. Sales tax measures were on ballots in the cities of Dixon, Vallejo and Benicia, and there was also a countywide measure. Only one, Measure P in Vallejo, was leading in the polls with 54.47 percent of votes in favor, according to the latest vote tallies published Thursday by the Solano County Registrar of Voters. If the results hold, Measure P will levy a sales tax of seven-eighths of one cent to raise about $18 million...
SFist
Power NIMBY Move: Marin Residents Give Selves Hefty Tax Hike to Block Housing Development
Would you pay $335 a year, every year for 30 years, to block 43 lots of single-family homes? Some Marin County residents just did that by a decisive margin, rejecting a proposed large-scale development and instead voting make it a 110-acre public park. There has been a plan afoot to...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. A local measure to fund grants for individual San Francisco public schools was overwhelmingly passed by voters, according to unofficial election results. Proposition G will provide $60 million a year...
mavensnotebook.com
THIS JUST IN … Tuolumne River agencies, Contra Costa Water District sign on to voluntary agreements MOU
New Signatories Add Momentum to Years-Long Effort to Help Recover Salmon While Protecting Water Reliability. Three water agencies that rely on the Tuolumne River watershed are the most recent signatories to an agreement to provide water flows and new habitat to help improve conditions in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta watershed, adding momentum to the state’s plan to adapt to a new climate reality.
eastcountytoday.net
Ken Carlson Earns Contra Costa County Board of Supervisor Seat
Pleasant Hill City Councilmember Ken Carlson has claimed victory over BART Director Debora Allen in the battle for District 4 seat on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. Carlson issued a statement proclaiming victory on Tuesday while Allen conceded the race. Although the county is expected to release updated...
Santa Clara County violated state law, could face lawsuit
Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen is demanding the Board of Supervisors nullify and revote on its appointment of a new county executive, saying the decision—which happened behind closed doors—violated the state’s transparency law. In a letter sent to all five supervisors on Thursday, Rosen said...
NBC Bay Area
Woman Reports Finding Election Ballots in Ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains
The United States Postal Service and the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters are investigating after a woman reported finding a bag stuffed with valid and completed Santa Clara County ballots in a ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The ballots reportedly ended up in a torn bag off Sugarloaf...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly 50,000 UC employees plan to strike on Monday
SAN FRANCISCO - About 48,000 workers at all 10 University of California schools may go on strike starting Monday. That includes thousands of employees at UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco in the Bay Area. The UC system has been bargaining with the United Auto Workers union for months, but...
thecentersquare.com
As Berkeley struggles with police costs, 14 cops made over $300,000
(The Center Square) – Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin extolled the city's efforts to rethink policing by ending police traffic stops for non-safety reasons and getting written consent from motorists a vehicle search in February 2021. "Too much of our city’s budget is spent on policing, and many of the...
San Francisco votes YES for car-free streets and homeless oversight
San Franciscans cast their ballots Tuesday aimed at the issues local voters are chiefly concerned with: car-free streets, housing and homelessness. Results will be confirmed over the coming days and weeks as final votes are tallied, but themes are already emerging. Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections. But it was issues affecting parks and housing that drove many voters to the polls. In San...
cityofmillvalley.org
City Manager Cusimano Responds to Juvenile Party, Mill Valley Police Response and Next Steps
At the November 7, 2022 City Council meeting, City Manager Todd Cusimano addressed the City Council and the community regarding the incident on November 5 involving an out of control party with approximately 100 to 200 juveniles. Police responded to reports of yelling, drinking and throwing bottles on Ashford Avenue. An officer from Marin County Sheriff's Department was hit in the head by a can and sustained minor injuries. More detail of the incident is provided in City Manager Cusimano’s report.
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County will elect its 1st Black district attorney
OAKLAND, Calif. - In the race for Alameda County district attorney, the outcome will be historic no matter who wins. Voters will elect either a Black man or woman to the office for the first time. Terry Wiley was leading Pamela Price by 52% to 48% on Wednesday, but hundreds...
How a fatal gunfight between San Francisco politicians became California's last great duel
The little-known story of how San Francisco political drama helped start the Civil War.
'Insider' or 'outsider'? Here's who is on track to win key SJ mayor, Santa Clara Co. Sheriff races
The race for Mayor of San Jose and Sheriff of Santa Clara County featured two candidates with years of experience working in the South Bay and two relatively new faces to the area.
NBC Bay Area
Several Santa Clara County Races Still Too Close to Call
Several races in Santa Clara County were still neck-and-neck Wednesday, with just a handful of votes making a difference, bringing up the question: Will there be recounts?. Recounts are rare but they do happen, especially with really close and high-stake races. With races so close and more than 240,000 ballots left to count in Santa Clara County, they may take days to resolve.
cityofmartinez.org
Andrew White Expected to be Named Next Martinez Police Chief
Andrew White Expected to be Named Next Martinez Police Chief. The Martinez City Council is expected to approve a contract at its November 16th meeting naming Andrew White as the next Martinez Chief of Police. White, currently Chief of Police in Clearlake, will begin serving on January 3, 2023. White,...
