Prices as of 11:19 a.m. EST 10 November 2022 $1,748.80 (Basis the December 2022 Comex contract). Initial Timeframe: 10 November 2022 to 25 November 2022. Gold prices have been trending higher since late last week when they bottomed out at $1,631.10. As prices topped resistance levels, follow through buying began to help push prices higher. This week prices topped $1,700. Today prices continued to climb following the release of modestly weaker than expected inflation figures for the United States. Headline inflation and core inflation both were lower than expected by around 0.2%, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may not need to continue raising rates as aggressively as it has going forward. The idea that the Fed would slow its rate increases over the next four months already was the consensus in the broad financial market, and the CPI figures reinforced this opinion. The U.S. dollar weakened on this news, providing support to commodities prices, including gold.

2 DAYS AGO