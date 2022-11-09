Read full article on original website
FTX's Bankman-Fried scrambles for funds after Binance deal collapse
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday launched an urgent push to raise funds to save his firm as the crypto exchange looks to plug a reported $8 billion hole in its finances, according to tweets and a memo to employees. Bankman-Fried said...
FTX bankruptcy puts a stop to the crypto rally as Bitcoin slides to $16,700
Investors are now digging to discover which firms are likely to be the most impacted by the fall...
U.S. Dollar has the largest single-week drop this year propping gold higher
The U.S. dollar just had its largest weekly drop in 2022. On Monday the dollar index opened at approximately 111.034 and as of 3:23 PM, EST is currently fixed and closed at 106.275. In a single week, the U.S. dollar index lost 4.824 points which is a percentage decline of - 4.286%.
BCA Research is getting long gold as central bank gold demand supports higher prices
In a report Thursday, commodity analysts at BCA Research said they are tactically bullish on gold and buying...
FTX collapse could mean ‘cascade' of failures in crypto sector - Ran Neuner
FTX, once the third largest crypto exchange by trading volume, collapsed over the past week as its native token, FTT, lost over 80 percent of its value. The firm has now filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and its collapse could impact the entire crypto sector, said Ran Neuner, Host and Founder of Crypto Banter.
Rise and fall of crypto exchange FTX
Nov 11 (Reuters) - FTX was commencing bankruptcy proceedings in the United States and its Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned, the crypto exchange said on Friday, in a spectacular collapse that will likely send shivers through the industry. Here is a history of FTX since its foundation in...
Coinbase to write off investment that its ventures arm made in FTX- source
Nov 11 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) will write off the investment its ventures arm made in cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter. Coinbase had said in a blog post Tuesday that the company has $15 million in deposits on FTX that...
UK external deficit a worry, Italy fiscal plan 'realistic' - S&P
LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Britain's external deficit is a worry and there are questions over the country's competitiveness long-term, while the new Italian government's medium-term fiscal plan appears "realistic", senior analysts at S&P Global said on Friday. The ratings agency cut the outlook for Britain's AA credit rating in...
Dollar on track for biggest plunge since 2015 as investors exit crowded positions
NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Investors are stampeding away from the dollar, as softer-than-expected U.S. consumer price data raises hopes that the Federal Reserve may need to tighten monetary policy less than expected in its fight against inflation. The scope of the dollar's moves against many currencies on Thursday...
Regulators seek to reduce Treasury market reliance on big bank dealers
Nov 10 (Reuters) - Regulators are looking to broaden trading in U.S. Treasury securities, potentially opening the doors to a power shift from major banks that have dominated the $24 trillion market for decades, according to a federal report released on Thursday. The report by the Inter-Agency Working Group on...
Bitcoin spikes above $18K as inflation shows signs of moderating
A lower-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) print, which came in at 7.7% rather than the anticipated 7.9%, provided...
Bitcoin Nov. 11 daily chart alert - Bulls work to stabilize market
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Friday as the bulls are continue to struggle to stabilize a still-shaky market that saw BC prices this week plunge to a nearly two-year low. BC bears have the solid near-term technical advantage to suggest still more downside price pressure in the near term. Stay tuned!
China new bank lending stumbles as COVID flare-ups hit demand
BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - New bank lending in China tumbled more than expected in October from the previous month while broad credit growth slowed, as COVID-19 outbreaks and a property sector downturn weighed on credit demand. The People's Bank of China has pledged to keep policy accommodative to support...
China supports central SOEs to issue tech innovation bonds
SHANGHAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator on Friday it will support bond issuance by central state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to fund tech innovation. The China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a notice that banks, social security fund and other long-term investors are encouraged to invest in tech innovation bonds issued by SOEs controlled by the central government.
Investors gobble up bonds as worst of inflation may be over -BofA
LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Investors bought more bonds than at any time in the last four months in the week to Wednesday as signs emerged that inflation may have peaked, BofA Global Research said on Friday. Investors bought $2.6 billion of bonds in the week to Wednesday, BofA said,...
ASML launches 12 bln euro buyback, upgrades 2025 forecast
AMSTERDAM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS), a key supplier of equipment to computer chip manufacturers, on Wednesday said it would launch a 12 billion euro ($12.2 billion) share buyback programme to run through 2025. In an announcement ahead of an investors' day on Nov. 11, the company...
Split Bank of Mexico raises rate to record 10%, leaves door open to future hikes
MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico hiked its key interest rate by 75 basis points to a record 10.00% on Thursday, in a split decision that left the door open to future hikes but cast doubt on how aggressively it would continue its monetary tightening cycle.
SEC and CFTC heads weigh in on the FTX collapse, call for greater regulation
FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange founded by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) that has run into liquidity issues over the...
CPM Trade Signal - November 10, 2022
Prices as of 11:19 a.m. EST 10 November 2022 $1,748.80 (Basis the December 2022 Comex contract). Initial Timeframe: 10 November 2022 to 25 November 2022. Gold prices have been trending higher since late last week when they bottomed out at $1,631.10. As prices topped resistance levels, follow through buying began to help push prices higher. This week prices topped $1,700. Today prices continued to climb following the release of modestly weaker than expected inflation figures for the United States. Headline inflation and core inflation both were lower than expected by around 0.2%, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may not need to continue raising rates as aggressively as it has going forward. The idea that the Fed would slow its rate increases over the next four months already was the consensus in the broad financial market, and the CPI figures reinforced this opinion. The U.S. dollar weakened on this news, providing support to commodities prices, including gold.
UK stocks notch two-month highs as U.S. inflation cools
Nov 10 (Reuters) - The UK's main stock indexes closed at near two-month highs on Thursday, joining a global rally sparked by cooling U.S. inflation that drove expectations of smaller interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 1.1% to its strongest close since Sept. 13....
