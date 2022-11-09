Read full article on original website
BCA Research is getting long gold as central bank gold demand supports higher prices
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In a report Thursday, commodity analysts at BCA Research said they are tactically bullish on gold and buying...
U.S. Dollar has the largest single-week drop this year propping gold higher
The U.S. dollar just had its largest weekly drop in 2022. On Monday the dollar index opened at approximately 111.034 and as of 3:23 PM, EST is currently fixed and closed at 106.275. In a single week, the U.S. dollar index lost 4.824 points which is a percentage decline of - 4.286%.
Is this the ultimate precious metals bottom indicator?
Central banks around the world just made a monumental statement, purchasing a record amount of gold this past quarter. Central banks purchased 400 tons of gold in Q3 and brought total purchases YTD to 673 tons. Purchases of that size haven’t been seen since 1967 and the largest this decade…...
Gold prices jump 1% as U.S. CPI rises 7.7% for the year in October
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are on the move, jumping 1% immediately following weaker-than-expected inflation numbers. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its much-anticipated Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% last month after a 0.4% rise in September. Economists were looking for an increase of 0.6%. For the year, inflation pressures...
UK stocks notch two-month highs as U.S. inflation cools
Nov 10 (Reuters) - The UK's main stock indexes closed at near two-month highs on Thursday, joining a global rally sparked by cooling U.S. inflation that drove expectations of smaller interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 1.1% to its strongest close since Sept. 13....
Dollar on track for biggest plunge since 2015 as investors exit crowded positions
NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Investors are stampeding away from the dollar, as softer-than-expected U.S. consumer price data raises hopes that the Federal Reserve may need to tighten monetary policy less than expected in its fight against inflation. The scope of the dollar's moves against many currencies on Thursday...
U.S. Treasury finds no currency manipulation by major trading partners
WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday said no major U.S. trading partner manipulated its exchange rates to gain unfair competitive advantage through June 2022, but said it would stay in close touch with Switzerland on its currency practices. The bulk of interventions seen were aimed...
FTX's Bankman-Fried scrambles for funds after Binance deal collapse
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday launched an urgent push to raise funds to save his firm as the crypto exchange looks to plug a reported $8 billion hole in its finances, according to tweets and a memo to employees. Bankman-Fried said...
Precious metals bounce is a taste of what's to come
Gold and silver prices jumped on Thursday following the release of October’s inflation data, showing that price increases slowed more than economists had expected. The dollar also dropped on the news, causing precious metals to rise (the two variables move in opposite directions). At time of writing, spot gold...
U.S. weekly jobless claims rise to 225,000, gold price sees gains
(Kitco News) The initial weekly jobless increased by 7,000 to 225,000 in the week to Saturday, slightly surprising the markets with a sign that the U.S. employment situation is starting to cool slightly more than expected. Economists’ consensus calls projected initial claims to come in at 220,000, following the previous...
Industrial metals surge after China eases COVID measures
LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Industrial metals prices jumped on Friday after China eased some coronavirus rules, fuelling expectations that it will abandon a zero-COVID policy that has reduced economic activity and demand for metals. Metals prices had already jumped on Thursday after softer than expected U.S. inflation data suggested...
Canada's labor market can weather a slump without a jobless surge -central bank
OTTAWA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada's red-hot labor market can weather an economic slump without seeing a major surge in unemployment, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday, ahead of another expected interest rate increase in December. Inflation has eased to 6.9% from a peak of 8.1%, but...
Don't dump on U.S. coal plan. Make it better!
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sceptics fear an American plan to use voluntary carbon markets to accelerate the energy transition in poor countries could amount to greenwashing. But if it is done in the right way it could help developing markets close down one of the world’s biggest carbon emitters: coal power plants.
Argentina inflation seen gaining pace again in October
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Global stocks rose on Friday for a second day on hopes that signs U.S. inflation is cooling means less aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, an outlook that has the dollar facing its biggest two-day drop in almost 14 years. Oil prices...
Mexico president would like to see central bank balance inflation, growth
MEXICO CITY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday said he would like to see the Bank of Mexico balance fighting inflation while taking care of economic growth. His comments come a day after Mexico's central bank hiked its key interest rate to a record...
Are low gold and silver prices behind us?
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. Gold, Silver, and other financial assets have jumped following the release of lower that expected inflation data. CPM Group’s Jeffrey Christian discusses Inflation, Russia, China, and some of the other upcoming risks to the economy and precious metals.
Yellen says doesn't know if lower U.S. inflation data is turning point
NEW DELHI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Friday that it was good to see the latest U.S. inflation data that suggests upward pressures are easing, but added that it was unclear if inflation has a reached a turning point to continue moving lower.
Gold price rallies on slightly cooler U.S. CPI print
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring a seven-week high and silver a 4.5-month high, following a U.S. inflation report that came in just a bit cooler than market expectations. December gold was last up $24.50 at $1,737.90 and December silver was up $0.513 at $21.84.
China supports central SOEs to issue tech innovation bonds
SHANGHAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator on Friday it will support bond issuance by central state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to fund tech innovation. The China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a notice that banks, social security fund and other long-term investors are encouraged to invest in tech innovation bonds issued by SOEs controlled by the central government.
