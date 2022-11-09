ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glassboro, NJ

papreplive.com

Football: Westburg’s dash in overtime keeps Garnet Valley’s dream alive

CONCORD – Jack Westburg provided the heroics in overtime as No. 1 Garnet Valley defeated No. 8 Spring-Ford, 30-27, in a District 1 Class 6A quarterfinal Friday evening. After their defense held the Rams (9-2) to a 37-yard field goal by Ryan Fields on the first possession of overtime, the Jaguars (11-0) wasted no time when they got the ball.
GARNET VALLEY, PA
vuhoops.com

‘Nova falls to Temple, 68-64

There was no sugar coating or mincing of words. The Villanova Wildcats lost a heartbreaker at the hands of the Temple Owls on Friday night, by a final score of 68-64. “Credit goes to Temple, they were really good,” said Kyle Neptune just moments after suffering his first loss as Villanova’s head coach. “They were tough, they were physical, they played hard, they were locked in. They just played better than us tonight, and there’s no other way to say it.”
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
papreplive.com

Fourth-down stops send Plymouth Whitemarsh past Chester

WHITEMARSH >> Plymouth Whitemarsh’s defense faced arguably its toughest test of the season in the District 1-5A quarterfinals Friday night. The Colonials were matched up with Chester, a team averaging 37.2 points per game through 11 games. When the grades came back, PW passed the test with flying colors.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
phl17.com

New all-day brunch spot just opened in Haddonfield, NJ

Cannoli French toast, lemon ricotta pancakes, Brussel toast — sounds delish right!? Well those are just some of the yummy menu items at an all new brunch spot in Haddonfield, New Jersey. PHL17’s Alex Butler joined us live at Café Lift to show us what’s on the menu! You can find out more information on Cafe Lift.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Daily Princetonian

My professor used the n-word in class. Princeton's inaction is indefensible.

Content Warning: The following opinion guest contribution includes quotations of a racial slur. Joe Scanlan has held many titles across prestigious art and academic institutions — including his current position as an art professor here at Princeton — but none carry more precision in defining his career than racist. With both literal and conceptual blackface in his portfolio — the latter referring to his controversial entrance into the 2014 Whitney Biennial under the name Donelle Woolford (a black female artist of his invention) — Scanlan’s career has been marked with one racially-charged stunt after another, each purporting to be artistic and academic but consistently failing to approach either.
PRINCETON, NJ
Marilyn Johnson

Where to Dine and Drink on East Passyunk Avenue in Philadelphia

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID), home to more than 160 independently owned businesses in South Philadelphia, is a premier destination for standout, unforgettable meals, and cocktails for both locals and visitors alike, thanks to its diverse array of acclaimed food and beverage proprietors including Gabriella’s Vietnam,Ember & Ash, Perla,River Twice,Townsend EPX,Laurel, In The Valley (ITV), and Ocho Rios Parrilla. Folks dining and imbibing on East Passyunk Avenue have an extensive selection of distinct culinary finds and experiences, many of which are atypical above traditional dinners and drinks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
xpn.org

Anita Baker announces 2023 tour, her first in 28 years

Baker will play the hits and along with some new material. R&B legend and Grammy Award-winning artist Anita Baker is touring again for the first time since the 90s. As she documented on Twitter, Baker recently won back the rights to her masters after a hard-fought battle over artist contracts. “All My Children Are Coming Home” she shared.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

WINNER! A $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold In Mercer County, NJ

A lottery ticket which was sold at the 7-11 on Dutch Neck Road in Hightstown just a won $1 million jackpot in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. Well, I guess technically Tuesday morning’s drawing. The numbers for the $2 billion jackpot were supposed to be drawn on Monday night, but there were a few delays that took place which stopped the process of the numbers being picked.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Philadelphia

The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

