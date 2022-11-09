Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Temple Owls Score Comeback Win Over Villanova WildcatsFlurrySportsRadnor Township, PA
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Related
papreplive.com
Football: Westburg’s dash in overtime keeps Garnet Valley’s dream alive
CONCORD – Jack Westburg provided the heroics in overtime as No. 1 Garnet Valley defeated No. 8 Spring-Ford, 30-27, in a District 1 Class 6A quarterfinal Friday evening. After their defense held the Rams (9-2) to a 37-yard field goal by Ryan Fields on the first possession of overtime, the Jaguars (11-0) wasted no time when they got the ball.
vuhoops.com
‘Nova falls to Temple, 68-64
There was no sugar coating or mincing of words. The Villanova Wildcats lost a heartbreaker at the hands of the Temple Owls on Friday night, by a final score of 68-64. “Credit goes to Temple, they were really good,” said Kyle Neptune just moments after suffering his first loss as Villanova’s head coach. “They were tough, they were physical, they played hard, they were locked in. They just played better than us tonight, and there’s no other way to say it.”
Still under cloud of controversy, Camden hoops expected to name Wayns next coach
In hopes of directing its nationally ranked boys basketball team to a second-straight Group 2 state championship this winter, published reports say Maalik Wayns will be Camden’s head coach. The former Villanova standout replaces Rick Brunson, who stepped down to take a position on the New York Knicks coaching...
papreplive.com
Fourth-down stops send Plymouth Whitemarsh past Chester
WHITEMARSH >> Plymouth Whitemarsh’s defense faced arguably its toughest test of the season in the District 1-5A quarterfinals Friday night. The Colonials were matched up with Chester, a team averaging 37.2 points per game through 11 games. When the grades came back, PW passed the test with flying colors.
Boys Basketball: Camden, Roselle Catholic stars to sign next week; still no official word on D.J. Wagner
Some of the biggest names in New Jersey high school basketball will put pen to paper and sign their National Letters of Intent next week, but there is still no official word on when Camden’s D.J. Wagner will make his commitment. Wagner’s Camden teammates Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky), Cian Medley...
papreplive.com
Football: Interboro’s Abu Kamara keeps on going and going against PJP
GLENOLDEN — Abu Kamara started the festivities Friday night at South Avenue Athletic Complex by carrying the Interboro flag in leading his team out of the locker room. He ended it by carrying a Gatorade cooler 30 yards to dump over his head coach, Dennis Lux. In between, in...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Bonnie Sweeten’s Back, John Fetterman’s Clothes, and Much More
Plus, control of the state House could come down to a race currently separated by just two votes in Bucks County. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of...
Heartfelt homecoming: Philadelphia woman returns to alma mater to become president
Kristie Hughes Dugan is going back to her high school 30 years later...not as a student, but as the president!
phl17.com
New all-day brunch spot just opened in Haddonfield, NJ
Cannoli French toast, lemon ricotta pancakes, Brussel toast — sounds delish right!? Well those are just some of the yummy menu items at an all new brunch spot in Haddonfield, New Jersey. PHL17’s Alex Butler joined us live at Café Lift to show us what’s on the menu! You can find out more information on Cafe Lift.
Daily Princetonian
My professor used the n-word in class. Princeton's inaction is indefensible.
Content Warning: The following opinion guest contribution includes quotations of a racial slur. Joe Scanlan has held many titles across prestigious art and academic institutions — including his current position as an art professor here at Princeton — but none carry more precision in defining his career than racist. With both literal and conceptual blackface in his portfolio — the latter referring to his controversial entrance into the 2014 Whitney Biennial under the name Donelle Woolford (a black female artist of his invention) — Scanlan’s career has been marked with one racially-charged stunt after another, each purporting to be artistic and academic but consistently failing to approach either.
Where to Dine and Drink on East Passyunk Avenue in Philadelphia
East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID), home to more than 160 independently owned businesses in South Philadelphia, is a premier destination for standout, unforgettable meals, and cocktails for both locals and visitors alike, thanks to its diverse array of acclaimed food and beverage proprietors including Gabriella’s Vietnam,Ember & Ash, Perla,River Twice,Townsend EPX,Laurel, In The Valley (ITV), and Ocho Rios Parrilla. Folks dining and imbibing on East Passyunk Avenue have an extensive selection of distinct culinary finds and experiences, many of which are atypical above traditional dinners and drinks.
One Airlifted, Another Seriously Hurt In Back-To-Back South Jersey Shootings: Reports
Two men were gunned down in separate South Jersey shootings between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, one of them requiring a medevac helicopter transport to the hospital, reports say. Police were called to the first shooting at the Wawa on West Main Street in Millville around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov....
3 women shot in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood
Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that injured three women on Friday night.
xpn.org
Anita Baker announces 2023 tour, her first in 28 years
Baker will play the hits and along with some new material. R&B legend and Grammy Award-winning artist Anita Baker is touring again for the first time since the 90s. As she documented on Twitter, Baker recently won back the rights to her masters after a hard-fought battle over artist contracts. “All My Children Are Coming Home” she shared.
WINNER! A $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold In Mercer County, NJ
A lottery ticket which was sold at the 7-11 on Dutch Neck Road in Hightstown just a won $1 million jackpot in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. Well, I guess technically Tuesday morning’s drawing. The numbers for the $2 billion jackpot were supposed to be drawn on Monday night, but there were a few delays that took place which stopped the process of the numbers being picked.
Where everybody knows your name: Checking out top neighborhood bars in Philadelphia
With so many bars to choose from in Philadelphia, it's nearly impossible to make a list that everyone can agree on - but Jessica Boyington is going to try!
The richest person in Philadelphia
The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
Police respond to barricade situation in Camden, New Jersey
Police said the situation began at about 3 p.m. in the area of North 26th and High streets.
The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, NJ, Makes Welcome Surprise Announcement
People love The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, so when they tease that they have a big announcement to make, folks pay attention. That's what happened on Thursday, as the famed St. James Place establishment and one-time speakeasy took to social media to promote that "The Irish Pub has a huge announcement coming later today! Stay tuned!"
North Philadelphia rapper arrested for bringing loaded gun to airport
Tierra Whack is a rap artist who got her start in North Philadelphia. Now, her videos have millions of views online.
Comments / 0