Charlottesville, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

jerryratcliffe.com

Virginia freshmen Traudt, Bond decide to take a redshirt

Two members of Virginia’s prized freshman recruiting class, Isaac Traudt and Leon Bond III, are planning to be redshirted this season. Tony Bennett made the announcement just prior to UVA’s win over Monmouth on Friday night, then talked about the move in his postgame. “We’re going to take...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Monmouth coach King Rice thought he was watching the second coming of Hunter in UVA freshman Dunn

Virginia fans got their first look at Ryan Dunn on Friday night, but for opposing coach King Rice, seeing Dunn was like deja vu all over again. “I told [his players] the last time I was in this building (UVA’s John Paul Jones Arena), was when the Hunter kid came off the bench from Philly and went crazy,” said Rice, the former North Carolina guard who is in his 12th year as head coach at Monmouth. “And I was like, who is this kid?”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Men’s notebook: No. 18 Cavaliers host Monmouth at 9 p.m.

No. 18 Virginia hosts Monmouth in nonconference action on Friday. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 9 p.m. on Regional Sports Networks. Virginia meets Monmouth for the second time. UVA improved to 12-2 in season openers under 14th-year head coach Tony Bennett. UVA is 88-10 at JPJ...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

What Pitt said after dismantling Virginia, 37-7, on Saturday

“Nice team win today again. I thought our defense played outstanding again. I thought our offense moved the ball well. We missed a couple shots today, just underthrowing a couple of them that were probably touchdowns. We got to make those. We ran the ball well on offense, missed a couple shots but running it like we are we’re going to have those shots when those safeties are getting down in the box. We got to find a way to hit those. And then just way too many penalties on offense today. Just drive killers. We continued in the second half with some nitpicking holding calls for whatever it’s worth. We’ll look at the tape. We got to be better, we just can’t kill the drives with penalties. But I’m happy for our kids and getting another win in November.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

UVA men finish 2nd, clinch NCAA Championship spot; women finish 3rd at Southeast Regional

Led by a third-place finish overall from Justin Wachtel in a thrilling 10k race, the Virginia men’s cross country team placed second at the southeast regional championships to clinch their place in next week’s national championships. The Virginia women will await the NCAA Division I Cross Country Selection Committee’s decision in hopes of an at-large bid after placing third in their race.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

McKneely, Dunn lead the way as Hoos dismantle Monmouth, 89-42

Virginia put together an all-around dominant performance Friday night at John Paul Jones Arena, cruising past Monmouth, 89-42. The 18th-ranked Cavaliers (2-0) spread out the production, with nine players scoring at least 7 points. A pair of freshmen led the way, with Isaac McKneely putting up a game-high 15 points and Ryan Dunn adding 13 in his collegiate debut.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Wahoo Preview, Game 10: Pitt at Virginia

Virginia welcomes Pitt to Scott Stadium on Saturday for one last Coastal clash with the Panthers before conference divisional play ends in the offseason. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon on ACC Network. The Cavaliers (3-6, 1-5 ACC) fought to the very end, but couldn’t pull off the upset last...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Syracuse outlasts Virginia in penalty shootout in ACC semis

The No. 11 Virginia men’s soccer team competed in a thrilling ACC semifinal as captains Andreas Ueland and Leo Afonso each tallied goals, but it wasn’t enough advance past No. 3 Syracuse, as the teams battled to a 2-2 draw with the Orange advancing on penalties Wednesday night at SU Soccer Stadium.
SYRACUSE, NY

