Charlottesville, VA

McKneely kickstarts his career as UVA’s lethal sharpshooter

To say that Isaac McKneely’s reputation as a sharpshooter preceded his arrival at Virginia would be a gross understatement. While UVA struggled mightily with its perimeter shooting en route to an NIT appearance last season, the schoolboy McKneely was busy shooting up the state of West Virginia, where he led his Poca High School team to the state title. His scoring exploits — particularly his 3-point proficiency — traveled over the Blue Ridge Mountains into every nook and cranny of the Commonwealth.
Virginia freshmen Traudt, Bond decide to take a redshirt

Two members of Virginia’s prized freshman recruiting class, Isaac Traudt and Leon Bond III, are planning to be redshirted this season. Tony Bennett made the announcement just prior to UVA’s win over Monmouth on Friday night, then talked about the move in his postgame. “We’re going to take...
Monmouth coach King Rice thought he was watching the second coming of Hunter in UVA freshman Dunn

Virginia fans got their first look at Ryan Dunn on Friday night, but for opposing coach King Rice, seeing Dunn was like deja vu all over again. “I told [his players] the last time I was in this building (UVA’s John Paul Jones Arena), was when the Hunter kid came off the bench from Philly and went crazy,” said Rice, the former North Carolina guard who is in his 12th year as head coach at Monmouth. “And I was like, who is this kid?”
UVA men finish 2nd, clinch NCAA Championship spot; women finish 3rd at Southeast Regional

Led by a third-place finish overall from Justin Wachtel in a thrilling 10k race, the Virginia men’s cross country team placed second at the southeast regional championships to clinch their place in next week’s national championships. The Virginia women will await the NCAA Division I Cross Country Selection Committee’s decision in hopes of an at-large bid after placing third in their race.
McKneely, Dunn lead the way as Hoos dismantle Monmouth, 89-42

Virginia put together an all-around dominant performance Friday night at John Paul Jones Arena, cruising past Monmouth, 89-42. The 18th-ranked Cavaliers (2-0) spread out the production, with nine players scoring at least 7 points. A pair of freshmen led the way, with Isaac McKneely putting up a game-high 15 points and Ryan Dunn adding 13 in his collegiate debut.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

