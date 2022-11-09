Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jerryratcliffe.com
McKneely kickstarts his career as UVA’s lethal sharpshooter
To say that Isaac McKneely’s reputation as a sharpshooter preceded his arrival at Virginia would be a gross understatement. While UVA struggled mightily with its perimeter shooting en route to an NIT appearance last season, the schoolboy McKneely was busy shooting up the state of West Virginia, where he led his Poca High School team to the state title. His scoring exploits — particularly his 3-point proficiency — traveled over the Blue Ridge Mountains into every nook and cranny of the Commonwealth.
jerryratcliffe.com
Virginia freshmen Traudt, Bond decide to take a redshirt
Two members of Virginia’s prized freshman recruiting class, Isaac Traudt and Leon Bond III, are planning to be redshirted this season. Tony Bennett made the announcement just prior to UVA’s win over Monmouth on Friday night, then talked about the move in his postgame. “We’re going to take...
jerryratcliffe.com
Monmouth coach King Rice thought he was watching the second coming of Hunter in UVA freshman Dunn
Virginia fans got their first look at Ryan Dunn on Friday night, but for opposing coach King Rice, seeing Dunn was like deja vu all over again. “I told [his players] the last time I was in this building (UVA’s John Paul Jones Arena), was when the Hunter kid came off the bench from Philly and went crazy,” said Rice, the former North Carolina guard who is in his 12th year as head coach at Monmouth. “And I was like, who is this kid?”
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA men finish 2nd, clinch NCAA Championship spot; women finish 3rd at Southeast Regional
Led by a third-place finish overall from Justin Wachtel in a thrilling 10k race, the Virginia men’s cross country team placed second at the southeast regional championships to clinch their place in next week’s national championships. The Virginia women will await the NCAA Division I Cross Country Selection Committee’s decision in hopes of an at-large bid after placing third in their race.
jerryratcliffe.com
McKneely, Dunn lead the way as Hoos dismantle Monmouth, 89-42
Virginia put together an all-around dominant performance Friday night at John Paul Jones Arena, cruising past Monmouth, 89-42. The 18th-ranked Cavaliers (2-0) spread out the production, with nine players scoring at least 7 points. A pair of freshmen led the way, with Isaac McKneely putting up a game-high 15 points and Ryan Dunn adding 13 in his collegiate debut.
jerryratcliffe.com
ESPN’s Bilas believes Virginia’s added offense will help Cavaliers defense
ESPN’s Jay Bilas knows the ACC as well as anyone, and when it comes to Virginia’s potential in the league this season, the former Duke player believes the Cavaliers have solved their biggest problem from a year ago. “I think the biggest issue Virginia had last year, they...
jerryratcliffe.com
Women’s notebook: Cavaliers looking for 2-0 start tonight at JPJ against UMBC
The Virginia women’s basketball team hosts UMBC on Thursday at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. The game is the second of three home contests for the Cavaliers in the opening week of the season. BROADCAST INFORMATION. The game will stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app....
jerryratcliffe.com
Cavaliers’ season ends with heartbreaking loss to Iowa in shootout in NCAA Tournament
The Virginia field hockey team had its season come to an end with a shootout loss against Iowa in the Round of 16 of the 2022 NCAA Field Hockey Championship on Friday Lakeside Field in Evanston, Ill. Iowa (12-7) scored in the final seconds of the first half to take...
Comments / 0