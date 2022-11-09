ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Burbank, Burroughs Rivalry Produces Pageantry, Excitement

First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The high school rivalry football game between Burroughs and Burbank recently produced one of the closest games in the past two decades between the crosstown opponents. In addition to the players, both schools’ bands, cheerleaders and fans continue...
Bulldogs, Bears Finish Seasons

First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ tennis team saw its fine season end after losing their CIF-SS Division I first-round playoff match at Camarillo, 14-4, on Wednesday. No. 1 singles player Sena Hammel (6-1, 6-3) and No....
Local Volleyball Teams Eliminated From CIF Playoffs

First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Polytechnic varsity girls’ volleyball team made an excellent run in the CIF-SS Division IV playoffs but fell just short of a championship appearance after losing at Saugus, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16, in a semifinal match on Saturday.
Flintridge Prep Boys, Mayfield Senior Finish 2nd in League

First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The hierarchy of Prep League cross-country seems to have shifted since the coronavirus pandemic as the league crowns were claimed by programs not named Flintridge Prep or Mayfield Senior, something that had not occurred in more than a decade.
Bears Baseball Champions Put a Ring on It

The Burroughs High Bears baseball team received their CIF Southern Section Division V Championship rings last week after capping off a stellar spring season. The team went 11-3 in the league and 23-11 overall, beating Moreno Valley High School to claim its championship victory. Featured in the photo: Brayden Sibley-Acker, Wyatt Augenstein, Lukas Beltran, Jarell Bijasa, Andrew Chapman, Nate Chapman, Limbert Cebellos, Dylan Conahan, Vasista Dhyasani, Bailey Ewan, Nick Forrest, Zach Freck, Mason Mahay, Devan McGivern, Mason Medina, Ryan Meza, Kenneth Montgomery, Gunnar Nichols, Steven Suarez, Tommy Vournas and Sebastian Zamora.
Rose Bowl Stadium Celebrates 100th Birthday

First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The iconic Rose Bowl Stadium recently turned 100 years old, after having first opened in the fall of 1922. It has been the home to some of the country’s and world’s most significant sporting and musical events.
Home Again Los Angeles Fundraiser Receives Community Support

First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader. State Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, who represents the 43rd Assembly District, was one of more than 400 people who gathered at the Glendale Methodist Church for the Burbank-based Home Again Los Angeles’ Empty Bowl fundraiser last week. Taking...
Time to Fall Back for Daylight Saving

First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. CONTENT PROVIDED BY DIGNITY HEALTH GLENDALE MEMORIAL AND HEALTH CENTER. It’s time to “fall back” and change our clocks back one hour for daylight saving. Daylight saving time is the practice of turning the clock...
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)

Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
