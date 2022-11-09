Read full article on original website
Burbank, Burroughs Rivalry Produces Pageantry, Excitement
First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The high school rivalry football game between Burroughs and Burbank recently produced one of the closest games in the past two decades between the crosstown opponents. In addition to the players, both schools’ bands, cheerleaders and fans continue...
Bulldogs, Bears Finish Seasons
First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ tennis team saw its fine season end after losing their CIF-SS Division I first-round playoff match at Camarillo, 14-4, on Wednesday. No. 1 singles player Sena Hammel (6-1, 6-3) and No....
Local Volleyball Teams Eliminated From CIF Playoffs
First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Polytechnic varsity girls’ volleyball team made an excellent run in the CIF-SS Division IV playoffs but fell just short of a championship appearance after losing at Saugus, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16, in a semifinal match on Saturday.
Flintridge Prep Boys, Mayfield Senior Finish 2nd in League
First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The hierarchy of Prep League cross-country seems to have shifted since the coronavirus pandemic as the league crowns were claimed by programs not named Flintridge Prep or Mayfield Senior, something that had not occurred in more than a decade.
Bears Baseball Champions Put a Ring on It
The Burroughs High Bears baseball team received their CIF Southern Section Division V Championship rings last week after capping off a stellar spring season. The team went 11-3 in the league and 23-11 overall, beating Moreno Valley High School to claim its championship victory. Featured in the photo: Brayden Sibley-Acker, Wyatt Augenstein, Lukas Beltran, Jarell Bijasa, Andrew Chapman, Nate Chapman, Limbert Cebellos, Dylan Conahan, Vasista Dhyasani, Bailey Ewan, Nick Forrest, Zach Freck, Mason Mahay, Devan McGivern, Mason Medina, Ryan Meza, Kenneth Montgomery, Gunnar Nichols, Steven Suarez, Tommy Vournas and Sebastian Zamora.
Rose Bowl Stadium Celebrates 100th Birthday
First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The iconic Rose Bowl Stadium recently turned 100 years old, after having first opened in the fall of 1922. It has been the home to some of the country’s and world’s most significant sporting and musical events.
SoCal will be mild, sunny on Sunday
Southern California will stay cool but sunny and mostly clear over the weekend.
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast says
VICTORVILLE – Inflation, rising interest rates and changing migration patterns make it “hard to predict the future”, says the USC Casden Multifamily Forecast report. Rents are predicted to rise fastest in the High Desert – by 17% to $1,543 a month by the summer of 2024.
Heavy rains sweep through Claremont, damaging Pomona, CMC facilities and residence halls
Heavy rain showered the Claremont Colleges this Tuesday, causing student displacement and damage to facilities, including residence halls. Los Angeles County had already experienced significant rainfall the previous day, and it continued through Election Day. “Southern California weather trends over various years have had major storms come through the area,...
USC report: Rent hikes on tap for L.A., O.C
Renting an apartment in Los Angeles and Orange counties will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released today predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years.
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
KTLA 5’s Ginger Chan’s South L.A. childhood paved the way for the Detour Diva
KTLA 5’s Ginger Chan is known as the Detour Diva when it comes to taking on the Los Angeles roadways during the weekday commute. It turns out, her traffic knowledge began when she was just a kid tagging along with her dad when he’d visit the various grocery stores he owned around the region.
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass now leads Rick Caruso by 9,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass has taken a slim lead in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest batch of results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Saturday showed Bass jumping in front of Rick Caruso by more than 9,400 votes. Saturday’s vote totals showed Bass holding with 306,990 votes, […]
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
Simi Valley Man Killed In Fatal Head-On Soledad Crash Identified
The Simi Valley man killed in a fatal head-on Soledad crash Thursday morning has been identified. Anthony Leos, 40, from Simi Valley was killed in the Soledad crash, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 12:25 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a head-on crash on Soledad and Bee Canyon ...
Home Again Los Angeles Fundraiser Receives Community Support
First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader. State Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, who represents the 43rd Assembly District, was one of more than 400 people who gathered at the Glendale Methodist Church for the Burbank-based Home Again Los Angeles’ Empty Bowl fundraiser last week. Taking...
Time to Fall Back for Daylight Saving
First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. CONTENT PROVIDED BY DIGNITY HEALTH GLENDALE MEMORIAL AND HEALTH CENTER. It’s time to “fall back” and change our clocks back one hour for daylight saving. Daylight saving time is the practice of turning the clock...
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)
Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
LA mayor race: Karen Bass takes lead over Rick Caruso in latest numbers
Though the race remains too close to call, Karen Bass took a lead over Rick Caruso in Friday's update to Los Angeles mayoral results.
Karen Bass trims Rick Caruso's lead in tight race to be next LA mayor, latest results show
Who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles? The latest numbers show the race between Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso remains tight.
