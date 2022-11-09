WASHINGTON, D.C. — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore struggled early against George Washington (1-1) on Thursday (Nov. 10), but found their way a bit late in the game. The Hawks (0-2) used a 17-4 run in the fourth quarter to chop into the Colonials lead before falling 65-50. "It got a little ugly at one point because we were struggling scoring and turning the ball over," Hawks coach Fred Batchelor said. "We're just young and we are just doing a lot of growing. That's very experienced with some high-level transfers who were fifth-year kids. I thought we grew and showed a lot of toughness down the stretch and played with some character and pride because it got away from us a bit at one point."

