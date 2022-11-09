ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Hawks to Host Washington for homecoming tilt

PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore women's basketball squad will finally get to play a home contest on Saturday (Nov. 12) when they host Division III Washington College for a Homecoming tilt at 2 p.m. The Hawks (0-2) began the season with a pair of...
Hawks find growth in 4th quarter of loss to George Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore struggled early against George Washington (1-1) on Thursday (Nov. 10), but found their way a bit late in the game. The Hawks (0-2) used a 17-4 run in the fourth quarter to chop into the Colonials lead before falling 65-50. "It got a little ugly at one point because we were struggling scoring and turning the ball over," Hawks coach Fred Batchelor said. "We're just young and we are just doing a lot of growing. That's very experienced with some high-level transfers who were fifth-year kids. I thought we grew and showed a lot of toughness down the stretch and played with some character and pride because it got away from us a bit at one point."
Hawks go 4-0 on first day of MEAC competition

MILLSBORO, Delaware — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore finished the first day of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference competition with a perfect 4-0 record and stand in third place in total pinfall heading into Day 2 of the MEAC No. 1 meet. "Well 4-0 is 4-0," Hawks head coach Roger...
Hawks Welcome Bryn Athyn for Homecoming Game

PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore men's basketball team hosts the Lions of Bryn Athyn College on Saturday, November 12. The contest, which tips at 4 p.m. just after the women's game, coincides with the University's Homecoming traditions. The doubleheader is one of many events...
Hawks to host opening MEAC meet of the season Friday, Saturday

PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore will head only to the familiar confines of Millsboro Lanes, in Millsboro, Delaware for competition for the next two weekends. Next weekend, the Hawks will host their annual Eastern Shore Hawk Classic, but first comes the opening Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Competition of the season Nov. 11-12. After winning their opening event of the season, the Hawks finished sixth last weekend at the Track Kat Klash. The team overall has been strong, but nobody has bowled better than senior Elizabeth Ross (Schenectady, New York).
