Participants Wanted for Claremore Christmas Parade
Lights! Camera! Action! It’s “Christmas at the Movies!”. The Claremore Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the return of a time-honored Claremore event, the traditional Christmas parade! After hosting a drive-thru event for the previous two years, things will return to normal for the 2022 holiday season. The parade will take place on Saturday, December 3rd, at 6:00 p.m.
Remembering Leonard Paul Space
Leonard Paul Space, age 60, of Claremore, Oklahoma, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, with his wife by his side. Born on March 9, 1962, in Norman, Oklahoma, to his parents Everett and Ada Space, Leonard was a man that was loved by many. He was a hard worker, working as a machinist for OCV for 42 years. He served as a scout master from 1999-2006. In 2007 Leonard joined the Southern Cruisers Riding Club. He became State Officer and served from 2018-2022, He also donated many years for service contributing and helping raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Cancer Support Group
The Power of Three Cancer Support Group has landed in Claremore! Their purpose is to help people both spiritually and emotionally that are dealing with cancer themselves, have a family member that is dealing with cancer, a caregiver, or even a friend. They meet the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 6p at Vessel Church (1301 W. Country Club Rd.). For more information, please contact Randy Weierbach at 918-639-0402.
Early snow for Tulsa?
A strong upper level storm system will move into the Southern Plains on Monday. Areas of rain will spread into the area Monday morning, likely transitioning to snow in some areas Monday afternoon and evening. Although specific snow amounts are somewhat uncertain, there remains the potential for a swath of accumulating snow across portions of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, especially in the higher elevations of northwest Arkansas.
Sapulpa Police Urge Residents To Stay Alert Amid The Holiday Season
The holiday season has arrived which means more people are spending time out shopping, and police say that can lead to an increase in crime. The Sapulpa Police Department says it wants the public to be more active in protecting themselves. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Thursday...
Darci Lynne cancels stop at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – Due to unforeseen circumstances, Darci Lynne is canceling the shows at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa that were scheduled for March 10 & 11, 2023. All tickets purchased for the "My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not)" National Tour will be automatically refunded to the original form of payment. Please allow 5-7 business days for the refund to appear on your account.
Muskogee Public Schools offers counseling after student death
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Public Schools said on Friday it’s offering counseling after it was notified of the death of a high school student who died overnight. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and the entire Rougher community. Every effort will be made to support students and staff through this difficult time,” said the district.
Escape to Thousand Oaks Resort and Unwind at Oklahoma’s Most Relaxing Resort
Work, family, meetings, housework, emails, carpool …. When the daily hustle and bustle of life starts to get overwhelming, sometimes the most productive thing you can do is relax. Whether your idea of relaxation is strolling through woodland trails, playing a pick-up game of basketball, soaking in a hot tub,...
A really fun time if you are trying to figure out what to do downtown!
If you aren’t downtown on a weeknight, do you even Claremore?. If you weren’t downtown, you might have missed out on some exciting happenings Tuesday night. Aside from the increased activity at the Oklahoma Pizza Company, neighbors at Anvil Axe announced their new house manager and coach: the multi-talented and apparently endless ball of energy, Haley Yeley (Executive Director of Claremore Collective and staff of Claremore Chamber of Commerce). With this move you can expect to see their limited spring hours to expand over the next few weeks.
Tulsa County announces date for Gilcrease Expressway to open
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A project 50 years in the making, the Gilcrease Expressway will open to drivers Monday at 2 p.m., according to Tulsa County Engineering. Construction began in October 2019 on the five mile, four-lane divided highway that will make traveling across town easier. The expressway connects...
Pets available from Claremore Animal Control
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses. Other dogs, children, other animals. So far as a puppy is curious to meet everything.
New cold case unit in Delaware County now looking for volunteers
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities form a new volunteer cold case unit in northeast Oklahoma. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has officially formed a Cold Case Unit. Leaders have created the procedures and chosen who will lead the unit. Now, they’re accepting applications from anyone wanting to be...
Everything you need to know about the Route 66 Christmas Chute in Sapulpa
We finally made it over to the Route 66 Christmas Chute in Sapulpa. It is a wonderful Christmas attraction for Oklahoma and for Route 66. In this article we share everything you need to know for planning a visit to the Route 66 Christmas Chute!. Everything you need to know...
Fire in Foyil under investigation
FOYIL, Okla. — Firefighters responded to a large fire in Foyil. The fire was reported Friday morning near Third Street and Hwy 66. The Foyil Fire Department and Chelsea Fire Department worked to put out the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no...
Child hit by car in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a child is in the hospital after she was hit by a car Thursday evening in north Tulsa. Officers were called to East 32nd Street North and North Garrison Avenue around 6 p.m., where they said an elementary-aged girl was hit by an elderly woman driving northbound on Garrison.
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
3-Car Accident with Injuries in Bartlesville
Emergency crews are tending to a three-car accident at Hillcrest and Shawnee in Bartlesville that occured around 8 am on Friday. Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings tells Bartlesville Radio that there are injuries reported with the crash but the extent of the injuries is not yet known. You are asked...
Person of interest in Okmulgee quadruple murder transferred to Okmulgee County
OKMULGEE, Okla. — A person of interest in an Okmulgee murder investigation has been transferred to the Okmulgee County Jail, according to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office. Joe Kennedy was taken to the Okmulgee County Jail for violating the terms of his probation on an assault and battery...
Sapulpa school bus backs into car, nobody hurt
A bus on its way to Holmes Park Elementary backed into another car during its route this morning, according to witnesses at the scene. The accident happened at the intersection of Independence and McKinley, around 8:25 am. Sara Lemmon, the neighbor of the other driver, said she saw the whole...
