If you aren’t downtown on a weeknight, do you even Claremore?. If you weren’t downtown, you might have missed out on some exciting happenings Tuesday night. Aside from the increased activity at the Oklahoma Pizza Company, neighbors at Anvil Axe announced their new house manager and coach: the multi-talented and apparently endless ball of energy, Haley Yeley (Executive Director of Claremore Collective and staff of Claremore Chamber of Commerce). With this move you can expect to see their limited spring hours to expand over the next few weeks.

CLAREMORE, OK ・ 12 HOURS AGO