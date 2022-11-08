CHICAGO -- COVID-19 transmission has risen to a medium risk level across the Chicago area, as temperatures drop and cases rise once again, health officials said Friday. Cook County and the collars had been in the "low" transmission category for more than a month as determined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but steady upticks in cases and hospitalizations now mean the elderly and immunocompromised are advised to mask up around others indoors.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO