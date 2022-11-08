Read full article on original website
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Finance Committee Considers $5,740,000 Request From Board of Educ for Aquaponics Classroom & Plumbing RepairNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
ABC7 Chicago
Drive-by shooting: 16-year-old boy shot in Greater Grand Crossing, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- A teen was shot in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Friday night, police said. The boy, 16, was walking outside in the 7000 block of South Martin Luther King Drive around 9:45 p.m. when someone fired shots from a red SUV, Chicago police said. The teen was taken...
ABC7 Chicago
ETHS gun: Student charged with carrying loaded firearm into Evanston high school
EVANSTON, Ill. -- A student at Evanston Township High School has been charged with bringing a loaded gun onto the campus, but police said they found no evidence the 18-year-old was planning to shoot anyone. The school's safety staff had received a tip Wednesday afternoon that the student, Rashaun Watkins,...
ABC7 Chicago
2 men shot while standing outside in Heart of Chicago, police say
CHICAGO -- Two men were injured early Saturday in a shooting in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. About 2:10 a.m., the men were standing outside in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. One man, 19, was shot in...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Police officers witness man shot, killed in West Town, CPD says
CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot early Sunday in West Town, according to police. About 2:40 a.m., officers were investigating after hearing gunshots and when they arrived to the 2200 block of West Walnut Street, whey saw a suspect fire shots at a man before getting inside grey car and driving off, Chicago police said.
ABC7 Chicago
Man killed in Chicago Lawn shooting, police say
CHICAGO -- A man died after being shot Saturday night in Chicago Lawn, according to police. The man, estimated to be in his 40s, was dropped off about 9 p.m. at Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck and died a short time later, Chicago police said.
ABC7 Chicago
Gibson paces DePaul past W. Illinois with 24 points
CHICAGO -- - Umoja Gibson scored 24 points on 8-for-10 shooting and Da'Sean Nelson went 6 for 7 off the bench for 15 points and DePaul beat Western Illinois 86-74 on Friday night. Javan Johnson contributed 14 points for the Blue Demons (2-0) and Eral Penn 10. DePaul shot 58.9%...
ABC7 Chicago
Northwestern rolls past N. Illinois for a 63-46 win
EVANSTON, Ill. -- - Robbie Beran scored eight of his 15 points in the first six minutes and Ty Berry posted a double-double and Northwestern beat Northern Illinois 63-46 Friday night. Beran set the tone for the Wildcats, knocking down an early jumper and following it with a pair of...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago area rises back up to 'medium' COVID risk level as health officials push boosters
CHICAGO -- COVID-19 transmission has risen to a medium risk level across the Chicago area, as temperatures drop and cases rise once again, health officials said Friday. Cook County and the collars had been in the "low" transmission category for more than a month as determined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but steady upticks in cases and hospitalizations now mean the elderly and immunocompromised are advised to mask up around others indoors.
ABC7 Chicago
Ibrahim, Minnesota stifle Northwestern in 31-3 drubbing
MINNEAPOLIS -- - Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns and Minnesota's defense continued its dominance on Saturday as the Golden Gophers defeated Northwestern 31-3. Ibrahim, who carried the ball 36 times, extended his streak of consecutive 100-yard rushing games to 18, the longest in FBS since 2000. He also became the seventh player in Big Ten history with 50 career rushing touchdowns.
ABC7 Chicago
Fight attendants want protections against abusive passengers
CHICAGO -- Flight attendant Corliss King wonders what it is about being in a tube at 30,000 feet that lets some passengers think there are no repercussions for harassing and abusing flight crews. Please note: The above video is from a previous related report. "We have had flight attendants who...
