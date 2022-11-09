ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Maren Morris Attends the 2022 CMAs Amid Feud With Brittany Aldean

By Kat Pettibone
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Maren Morris, Brittany Aldean.

Rising above! Maren Morris attended the 2022 CMAs – after previously sharing that she might not feel comfortable at the event amid her ongoing feud with Brittany Aldean .

Breaking Down Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean’s Ongoing Social Media Feud

While Morris, 32, opted to skip the red carpet, she was present the evening's main event. The "Middle" songstress, who dazzled in a sequined black gown, could be spotted cheering in the audience after losing to Luke Combs for Album of the Year.

The “Highwoman” singer first revealed that she may not show up to country's biggest night during an interview with the Los Angeles Times in September.

“I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now ,” she explained. “So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. As of right now, though, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

While Morris’ third album, Humble Quest , nabbed a nomination for AOTY, the Texas native wasn’t sure if the awards show was a place she would feel welcome.

“Some nights are fun. Others I’m just crawling out of my skin,” she shared. “I’m not good at those events because I’m awkward. But this time I kind of feel peaceful at the notion of not going.”

Reservations from Morris surrounding the CMAs began less than a month after the Grammy winner slammed Brittany, 33 — who is married to country singer Jason Aldean — for transphobic remarks.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase,” the YouTuber wrote via Instagram in August alongside a makeup tutorial video. “I love this girly life.”

Brittany later doubled down on her comments , arguing that parents shouldn’t allow their children To transition until they are legal adults. “Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions,” she captioned her Instagram Story at the time.

Morris, for her part, subsequently slammed the beauty blogger via Twitter, writing, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

The next day, Morris once again took to social media to remind LGBTQ+ youth that they have support. “I am so sick of looking at absolute horses—t on the internet and people getting away with it, much less celebrated for it,” she said of the North Carolina native’s latest comments.

In September, Brittany made an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight to address her previous remarks. When the host, Tucker Carlson , introduced her, he called Morris a “lunatic” and a “fake country music singer.”

Country Music’s Biggest Feuds: Where They Stand Today

The “Bones” singer, meanwhile, released a T-shirt in retaliation with the phrase “lunatic country music person” embellished on the front, stating that all proceeds would go toward non-profit Trans Lifeline and GLAAD’s Transgender Media program.

Last month, Morris took her new “label” one step further and reclaimed the title while sharing her take on the Spirit Halloween costume meme.

“Lunatic Country Music Person,” read the mockup of the costume design , which featured a photo of Morris performing. The fake ‘fit, which Morris shared via Instagram, comes with a “Tambourine, inclusive fans, pickleball paddle [and] beef with transphobes.”

“S P O O K Y 🕷 S Z N,” Morris captioned the meme, which added the disclaimer, “Tall guy not included” — referring to husband Ryan Hurd .

Morris tied the knot with Hurd, 35, in 2018 and the couple share 2-year-old son Hayes. The California native came to his wife’s defense after Morris initially spoke out against Brittany in September, saying he was “proud” of the “My Church” artist for sticking up for the queer community.

Maren Morris’ Fiercest Social Media Clapbacks: Brittany Aldean Feud, More

“Getting a lot of people telling me our career is over, as if the last time she spoke up about something it disappeared,” he wrote via Twitter at the time. “Honestly, we’re pretty OK over here. Tours are good, got a 2-year-old we love, we’re f—king fine and I promise she isn’t going to shut up now.”

Page Six

‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession

Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
