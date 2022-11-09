Robbie Williams's plans for a skincare line have faced opposition from Yves Saint Laurent. The 'Angels' singer made a trademark application over the summer for a beauty brand called Hopeium - which would include cleansers, serums, moisturisers, and perfumes - but the fashion house have formally raised an objection with the Intellectual Property Office, arguing the 48-year-old pop star's proposed moniker is too similar to their own fragrance, Black Opium Eau de Parfum.

1 DAY AGO