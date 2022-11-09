Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Robbie Williams's plans for a skincare line have faced opposition from Yves Saint Laurent. The 'Angels' singer made a trademark application over the summer for a beauty brand called Hopeium - which would include cleansers, serums, moisturisers, and perfumes - but the fashion house have formally raised an objection with the Intellectual Property Office, arguing the 48-year-old pop star's proposed moniker is too similar to their own fragrance, Black Opium Eau de Parfum.
Prop comedian Gallagher, who famously smashed watermelons on stage, has died at age 76. The funnyman died as a result of organ failure, his agent Roger Paul told the Daily News. The comic born born Leo Gallagher Jr. “succumbed to his ailments and passed away surrounded by his family in...
