Freshman Nicholas Singleton ran for 122 yards and two long touchdowns on 11 carries as No. 14 Penn State walloped visiting Maryland 30-0 on Saturday in University Park, Pa. Fellow freshman Kaytron Allen added 73 yards on 16 rushes as Penn State (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) beat the Terrapins for the seventh time in their past eight meetings.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO