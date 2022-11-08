Read full article on original website
Related
Driving Electric Cars Produces Little Carbon. Making the Batteries Produces a Lot.
Electric cars sales are up 66 percent this year. President Joe Biden promotes them, saying things like, "The great American road trip is going to be fully electrified" and, "There's no turning back." To make sure we have no choice in the matter, some left-leaning states have moved to ban...
Electric Cars Keep Bursting Into Flames In Florida
After Hurricane Ian, an unexpected inferno of EVs. What's going on?
Washington Examiner
The Biden administration’s electric vehicle gambit is illegal and costly
Congress has repeatedly rejected radical climate change policies that would increase the price of energy. Now, President Joe Biden is circumventing the legislative branch by moving to force people into using electric vehicles . This plan would impose the costliest regulatory burden ever inflicted on the public. The vast majority...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Energy Industry Responds to Biden’s Pledge to Tax for High Gas Prices
(The Center Square) – Members in the Texas oil and gas industry are crying foul over President Joe Biden’s plan to tax the industry as its workers are enabling Texas to lead the U.S. in oil and natural gas production and job growth. In a speech Biden gave...
notebookcheck.net
New bill aims to make all electric vehicles in the US immediately eligible for federal subsidies
Several members of Congress have co-sponsored a bill that suspends the stringent requirements that automakers have to comply with in order to make their electric vehicles eligible for the US$7,500 US tax credit reintroduced with the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Filed by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, the so-called Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to basically postpone all made-in-US eligibility requirements by three years. According to Representative Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), one of the bill's co-authors:
marketplace.org
A power plant that captures carbon is coming to Texas, thanks to federal incentives
World leaders are in Egypt for this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference — two weeks of talks about dealing with the effects of the carbon we’ve dumped into the atmosphere, cutting greenhouse gas emissions and eventually getting them down to zero. An energy company in North...
Republicans tout benefits of fossil fuels at climate talks
Members of a Republican Congressional delegation took the stage at this year's U.N. climate talks Friday to tout the benefits of fossil fuels — a bold move at a meeting that's all about curbing carbon emissions for the good of humanity.Scientists overwhelmingly agree that heat-trapping gases such as those released from the combustion of coal, oil and gas are pushing up global temperatures, thereby causing sea-level rise, extreme weather and species extinctions.Yet Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, said it would be wrong to demonize fossil fuels. “I think we need to decide as a world: Do we hate greenhouse gas...
Pelosi accuses Republicans of treating climate crisis like ‘it’s all a hoax’ at Cop27
Democrat makes surprise appearance at climate summit as midterms forecasts predict Republicans will take the House
Climate bill boosts Biden’s credibility at COP27 as countries look to US to deliver
This year, President Biden heads to the United Nations climate summit with major legislation to tackle the issue he can trumpet. The passage of the inflation Reduction Act gives Biden something concrete to point to, a sharp contrast to former President Trump’s climate denial. But Biden is also coming to the climate conference in Egypt […]
Energy bill up? Here’s how electricity costs have changed in Mississippi and rest of country over the past year
Energy bill up? Here’s how electricity costs have changed over the past year. Electricity costs across the U.S. are making their biggest jumps since the last major economic downturn. Despite pushing to build more renewable energy sources over the last decade, fossil fuels still buoy most of our electricity...
US plan to tap businesses for green finance meets resistance
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — When it comes to helping poor nations cope with climate change, the United States government left its wallet at home. So it hopes its friend, big business, can help pick up the tab. Unable to persuade Congress or the American public to spend billions...
Vox
A mountain, a tower, a thermos of molten salt. These are the batteries that could power our renewable future.
Blackouts are a devastating reality of our climate-changed world. An unprecedented winter storm in 2021 knocked out power for millions of Texans for days, killing hundreds, and this summer Californians managed to barely save their state’s power grid from the brink of collapse during a record-breaking heat wave. Some...
US to climate summit: American big steps won't be repealed
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt this week with a message that historic American action to fight climate change won’t shift into reverse, as happened twice before when Democrats lost power. Current and former Biden top climate officials said the vast majority of the summer’s incentive-laden $375 billion climate-and-health spending package — by far the biggest law passed by Congress to fight global warming — was crafted in a way that will make it hard and unpalatable for future Republican Congresses or presidents to reverse it. Outside experts agree, but say other parts of the Biden climate agenda can be stalled by a Republican Congress and courts. Twice in the 30-year history of climate negotiations, Democratic administrations helped forged an international agreement, but when they lost the White House, their Republican successors pulled out of those pacts.
Washington Examiner
America was built on coal — now Biden wants to abolish it
The one promise that President Joe Biden has faithfully kept is his pledge to “close down” fossil fuels. We get two-thirds of our energy in America from fossil fuels, and almost one-third of our power comes from coal. That’s quadruple the amount of energy we get from wind and solar, which are niche forms of energy.
Biden celebrated a major victory on climate this year. But this issue could prove insurmountable
President Joe Biden arrives Friday at the UN's COP27 summit in Egypt with a climate change victory in-hand: a massive US law passed this year that experts have told CNN will go far to help transition the country to renewable energy.
Shift to electric cars happening too slowly to avoid "climate catastrophe," report finds
Major automakers and governments have avowed that the future of cars is electric. And with transportation making up about a quarter of the carbon pollution emitted by humanity, scientists say phasing out gas- and diesel-powered cars is imperative for there to be any hope of avoiding the worst effects of global warming.
US News and World Report
Google Signs Solar Power Supply Deal With SoftBank-Backed SB Energy
(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would buy about three-quarters of the renewable power from SB Energy Global's Texas facilities, as it aims to operate data centers on carbon-free energy by 2030. Companies are rapidly shifting toward clean energy and transportation as they look to meet environmental...
dallasexpress.com
Tesla Confirms Plans to Build Lithium Refinery in Texas
Tesla Inc. has confirmed that the company plans to build a lithium refinery along the Texas Gulf Coast. Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the move during a third-quarter earnings call following a question from an analyst about the company’s progress in developing its new 4680 battery cell technology. “Yes....
tipranks.com
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shrinks its Solar Business, Cancels Projects
Tesla is reportedly winding up its solar business in some major U.S. markets and is also laying off employees in the division. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has recently called off many solar projects across some U.S. markets in a sudden move that left several customers hanging, Electrek reported, citing the electric vehicle (EV) pioneer’s email to customers.
electrek.co
Tesla cancels solar projects en masse, scales back solar division
Tesla has canceled solar projects en masse across the US as the company says that it is shutting down its solar operations in some markets. After years of its solar business slowing down since acquiring it through taking over SolarCity in 2016, Tesla’s solar division was finally getting some momentum over the last few quarters.
Comments / 0