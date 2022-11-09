ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

North Platte Telegraph

Rick Windham: Early pheasant season fizzles

Well, Nebraska’s pheasant season opened last Saturday with a fizzle. A few isolated spots had some pheasants to hunt, but from the reports I had, pheasant hunting was about as productive as the Nebraska-Illinois game. In plain English, it was very disappointing. I had a guy ask me where...
Field & Stream

Best Times To Hunt Deer, All Season Long

When is the best time to hunt deer? Well, right now if you can. If the season is open and you’ve got a few hours to yourself, get out there, because there’s no telling what you might you’ll see. There’s no Magic 8-Ball or predictive app that can reveal exactly when and where to be waiting for a great buck to appear under your deer stand. So, the short answer to “When is the best time to hunt deer?” is: Whenever you can.
Whiskey Riff

Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It

Bears are too smart and too curious for their own good. They are always snooping around, looking for food, and they are not always the most fearful of other animals either, completely willing to approach when curiosity gets the better of them. Other than the protection of their cubs, it’s pretty much just mate and food, but mostly food. Where they’re going to get food, how much food, and what kind of food. I’ve seen them dig through garbage bins […] The post Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Field & Stream

How to Hunt the Best Day of the Rut No. 1: October 23

Back in September, we revealed the seven Best Days of the 2022 Whitetail Rut, and the first day is coming up is weekend, on Sunday, October 23. In other words, it’s time to clear the calendar and start making a hunt plan. We’ll leave the first part to you, but we’ve got you covered on the second. Below is a breakdown of the buck activity you can expect to see on Sunday, as well as expert tactics for both the morning and evening hunts. The first best day of the 2023 whitetail rut will be here before you know it, so read on if you want to be ready.
Field & Stream

The No. 1 Best Rut Stand for Whitetails—Period.

We wait all year every year for the rut. So, naturally, when it comes, we don’t want to miss any of the action. That’s why the big, burning question ahead of every whitetail breeding season and just prior to every morning and evening hunt all through the first few weeks of November is: Where should I sit?
Field & Stream

The 5 Most Common Shots at Pheasants, (and How to Make Every One of Them)

Big and showy, pheasants wear a convenient white target around their necks and often flush close. We shouldn’t miss them. We all do. For one thing, that raucous flush unnerves hunters, and they shoot in a panicked rush. Once airborne, pheasants are faster than they look in the wide open spaces where they live, sometimes hitting speeds up to 60 mph.

