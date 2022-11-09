Back in September, we revealed the seven Best Days of the 2022 Whitetail Rut, and the first day is coming up is weekend, on Sunday, October 23. In other words, it’s time to clear the calendar and start making a hunt plan. We’ll leave the first part to you, but we’ve got you covered on the second. Below is a breakdown of the buck activity you can expect to see on Sunday, as well as expert tactics for both the morning and evening hunts. The first best day of the 2023 whitetail rut will be here before you know it, so read on if you want to be ready.

23 DAYS AGO