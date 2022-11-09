Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Rick Windham: Early pheasant season fizzles
Well, Nebraska’s pheasant season opened last Saturday with a fizzle. A few isolated spots had some pheasants to hunt, but from the reports I had, pheasant hunting was about as productive as the Nebraska-Illinois game. In plain English, it was very disappointing. I had a guy ask me where...
Best Times To Hunt Deer, All Season Long
When is the best time to hunt deer? Well, right now if you can. If the season is open and you’ve got a few hours to yourself, get out there, because there’s no telling what you might you’ll see. There’s no Magic 8-Ball or predictive app that can reveal exactly when and where to be waiting for a great buck to appear under your deer stand. So, the short answer to “When is the best time to hunt deer?” is: Whenever you can.
Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It
Bears are too smart and too curious for their own good. They are always snooping around, looking for food, and they are not always the most fearful of other animals either, completely willing to approach when curiosity gets the better of them. Other than the protection of their cubs, it’s pretty much just mate and food, but mostly food. Where they’re going to get food, how much food, and what kind of food. I’ve seen them dig through garbage bins […] The post Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Two Bucks Found Floating Dead In Minnesota Lake With Locked Antlers
Boy, this is sad to see. Two bucks were found with their antlers locked together, dead, floating in a lake in Minnesota. I traced down who took the photo to get the story of how this happened, and what took place after. Warning, these images could be graphic to some readers.
Watching This Monster Lake Trout Through Crystal Clear Ice Almost Has Me Excited For Ice Fishing
That’s not what we want to hear, but it is the truth. The end of fall means colder temperatures and snow are about to fly. Many areas this means the end of most hunting seasons. Along with the weather comes more restricted access to the woods. The one outdoors...
How to Hunt the Best Day of the Rut No. 1: October 23
Back in September, we revealed the seven Best Days of the 2022 Whitetail Rut, and the first day is coming up is weekend, on Sunday, October 23. In other words, it’s time to clear the calendar and start making a hunt plan. We’ll leave the first part to you, but we’ve got you covered on the second. Below is a breakdown of the buck activity you can expect to see on Sunday, as well as expert tactics for both the morning and evening hunts. The first best day of the 2023 whitetail rut will be here before you know it, so read on if you want to be ready.
Clever Mule Deer With Big Ol’ Rack Of Antlers Successfully Maneuvers Under A Gate
When it comes to deer hunting, we all love bagging massive bucks with a large rack of antlers, taking them straight to the taxidermist and mountin’ that bad boy on the wall for all our friends and family to see. However, you have to think about how inconvenient those...
The No. 1 Best Rut Stand for Whitetails—Period.
We wait all year every year for the rut. So, naturally, when it comes, we don’t want to miss any of the action. That’s why the big, burning question ahead of every whitetail breeding season and just prior to every morning and evening hunt all through the first few weeks of November is: Where should I sit?
The 5 Most Common Shots at Pheasants, (and How to Make Every One of Them)
Big and showy, pheasants wear a convenient white target around their necks and often flush close. We shouldn’t miss them. We all do. For one thing, that raucous flush unnerves hunters, and they shoot in a panicked rush. Once airborne, pheasants are faster than they look in the wide open spaces where they live, sometimes hitting speeds up to 60 mph.
