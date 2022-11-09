Read full article on original website
UCLA men’s water polo ends conference play with 3rd straight victory over USC
Down three goals with 1:19 remaining on the clock, the Bruins’ fate appeared to be sealed. Then redshirt sophomore attacker Gianpiero Di Martire dented the twine on three consecutive possessions in the final 1:05 of the game to force overtime. No. 2 UCLA men’s water polo (21-2, 2-1 MPSF)...
UCLA women’s volleyball reverse sweeps California to keep winning streak
Down two sets to none, the Bruins were on the brink of gifting the Golden Bears their first win in 50 conference matches. But they swiftly flipped the script. UCLA women’s volleyball (14-10, 8-7 Pac-12) reverse swept California (7-18, 0-15) on Thursday at Pauley Pavilion. The victory marked the Bruins’ fourth straight win, and the team’s first time this season with an above-.500 record in conference play. On the opposing side, the Golden Bears suffered their 50th straight conference loss, although they did bring their total number of sets won against Pac-12 foes this season from six to eight.
UCLA football prepares to go head-to-head offensively against Arizona
The Bruins and Wildcats will each bring their high-powered offenses to the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, but the similarities between the two squads end there. Fresh off a 50-point showing without senior running back Zach Charbonnet, No. 12 UCLA football (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) and its potent rushing attack will look to outpace Arizona’s (3-6, 1-5) pass-heavy offense in what figures to be a Pac-12 After Dark shootout.
Gameday predictions: UCLA vs. Arizona
Nothing is more fun than watching a bad team with no fear. A team that knows it can’t win without throwing the ball 50 times or dropping eight into coverage and hoping for the best. Arizona is exactly that team. But unfortunately for the Wildcats, they might not be...
UCLA women’s soccer cuts down Lumberjacks, advances in NCAA tournament
Last season, the Bruins entered the NCAA tournament as a No. 2 seed and were defeated in the first round. This year, the blue and gold started its postseason a little differently. After not finding the back of the net in 90 minutes against the Anteaters in 2021, it took...
Freshman Adem Bona to debut in men’s basketball game against Long Beach State
After an NCAA ruling forced him to sit out the season opener, a five-star freshman will make his Bruin debut Friday night. Freshman forward Adem Bona is expected to start in his first game for No. 8 UCLA men’s basketball (1-0) when it takes on Long Beach State (1-0) at Pauley Pavilion on Friday. The 6-foot-10 McDonald’s All-American and No. 16-ranked recruit in the country was not allowed to play in the Bruins’ first win of the season against Sacramento State on Monday after the NCAA held him out for undisclosed reasons.
UCLA men’s basketball defeats Long Beach State as Tyger Campbell reaches milestone
This post was updated Nov. 11 at 11:18 p.m. A quick hesitation freed up Tyger Campbell for an easy layup. The next possession, the redshirt senior guard brought the ball up the court once more, dumping it off to junior guard Jaylen Clark before getting the ball right back on the left wing. With no hesitation this time, Campbell fired away and knocked another one down.
UCLA men’s soccer to face San Diego State in final conference matchup
After 16 regular season contests, the Bruins will take the pitch for the final time before the postseason on Friday. UCLA men’s soccer (9-6-1, 3-4-1 Pac-12) will match up against San Diego State (5-8-4, 1-5-3) on Friday night at the SDSU Sports Deck. The Bruins previously took on the Aztecs on Oct. 7, coming away with a 2-0 result at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. Even though the Bruins were outshot by the Aztecs 16-12, the team scored two second-half goals to pull away with the victory.
Vagramov, Ong snag doubles title as UCLA women’s tennis wraps up fall season
Mixed results had defined Sasha Vagramov’s final fall campaign with the blue and gold. Across three events, the senior earned a mark of 8-9 across all matchplay and lacked a deep run to her name. But at the tournament where she once lifted her maiden collegiate trophy, Vagramov reclaimed...
UCLA women’s basketball dominates the court, defeating UC Riverside
For the second year in a row, the Bruins have begun their season 2-0. On Thursday morning, UCLA women’s basketball (2-0) defeated UC Riverside (0-2) in its second game of the week at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins opened the contest with a new look from their opening night lineup....
Women’s soccer 2022 NCAA Tournament predictions
No. 1 seed UCLA women’s soccer (17-2, 9-2 Pac-12) will face Northern Arizona University (10-5-4, 7-1 Big Sky) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Take a look at how DB Sports predicts the events of the tournament to play out. Grace Whitaker. Prediction: Runner Ups to No....
UCLA women’s soccer to start College Cup with kickoff against Northern Arizona
The Bruins will kick off the NCAA tournament this week in search of something that quickly escaped their grasp a year ago. Their second national title in program history. After earning an at-large bid as the No. 1 seed in its quadrant of the bracket during the selection show this week, UCLA women’s soccer (17-2, 9-2 Pac-12) is set to take on Northern Arizona (10-5-4, 7-1 Big Sky) in the first round of the College Cup at Wallis Annenberg Stadium on Friday. The Bruins will be eyeing their second national championship in program history while hoping to avoid last season’s fate of a first-round exit.
UCLA cross country runs personal bests at Pac-12 championships
The Bruins were busy in October. The month featured three meets in the span of two weeks for the UCLA cross country team, including the Pac-12 championships in Riverside on Oct. 28. On Oct. 15, the team split up for two races. One group visited Stillwater, Oklahoma for the Weis-Crockett...
