The Bruins will kick off the NCAA tournament this week in search of something that quickly escaped their grasp a year ago. Their second national title in program history. After earning an at-large bid as the No. 1 seed in its quadrant of the bracket during the selection show this week, UCLA women’s soccer (17-2, 9-2 Pac-12) is set to take on Northern Arizona (10-5-4, 7-1 Big Sky) in the first round of the College Cup at Wallis Annenberg Stadium on Friday. The Bruins will be eyeing their second national championship in program history while hoping to avoid last season’s fate of a first-round exit.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO