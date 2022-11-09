ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Democrats, Republicans vie for Congress as key races still undecided

By Alexandra Limon
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – With pivotal races still undecided the day after Election Day as officials predicted, it remains unknown which party will control Congress.

While Republicans could win a slim majority in the House of Representatives, there’s a good chance Democrats could maintain control of the Senate.

President Joe Biden and Democrats are hopeful they will retain control of at least one chamber of Congress.

“Democrats had a strong night and we lost fewer seats in the House of Representatives than any Democratic president’s first midterm election in the last 40 years,” Biden said.

Because John Fetterman flipped the Pennsylvania Senate seat, Democrats have a chance of maintaining their Senate majority.

“I never expected we were going to turn these red counties blue, but we did what we needed to do,” Fetterman (D-PA) said.

Depending on the results in Arizona and Nevada, Senate control could again come down to a runoff election in Georgia.

“We know that when they’re finished counting the votes from today’s election that we’re going to have received more votes than my opponent,” Democratic Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock said.

But because neither candidate got 50% of the votes, they will face off again on Dec. 6.

Warnock’s opponent Hershel Walker said, “I’m like Ricky Bobby. I don’t come to lose.”

Meanwhile, Republicans are celebrating the wins they did get.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said “it is clear that we are gonna take the House back.”

But the red wave that republicans predicted did not materialize as winning control of the Senate remains an uphill battle.

Additionally, if Republicans win control of the House, it will only be by a handful of seats.

“The problem I think is we didn’t embrace some of the cultural warrior winning style that we saw in Ron DeSantis,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said.

Officials in Nevada said it’s possible we won’t know the results of that senate race for days. Meanwhile, Arizona is expected to give an update late Wednesday night.

Paul Ryan: Republicans are suffering from ‘Trump hangover’

Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who had an uneasy relationship with former President Trump during his time in House GOP leadership, on Wednesday said Trump is causing political problems for Republicans and dragging down the party’s candidates.   Ryan warned that his party has to do “a lot of soul searching” to figure out why […]
Axios

Democrats will keep control of the Senate

Democrats will keep control of the Senate after winning key races in Nevada, Arizona and New Hampshire and flipping a Republican-held seat in Pennsylvania, as the House remains too close to call. Driving the news: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) defeated former Nevada Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the AP...
POLITICO

Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — followingwidespread angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races.

Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — following. angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races. The Senate majority has not been determined yet. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. What's happening: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is calling for Republican...
The Independent

Nevada election - live: Catherine Cortez Masto hails decisive Senate victory over Adam Laxalt

One of America’s most contested midterm races, between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto, has come to a head in Nevada.On Saturday evening it was finally confirmed that Republican Mr Laxalt had narrowly lost to Democratic incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race. Mail-in ballots were being counted through Saturday, while a deadline loomed to cure ballots. But projections by news channels that a new batch of votes from Clark County had given the Democrat incumbent an insuperable lead were quickly confirmed by the Associated Press.In the race for Nevada governor, incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak was beaten by Republican challenger Joe Lombardo. the Associated Press called the race for Mr Lombardo on Friday. Read More Republicans are finally turning against Trump. But will it last?Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level electionsSenator Mark Kelly pulls off victory in Arizona Senate race as Democrats inch closer to majorityNevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battlesTrump-endorsed Sheriff Joe Lombardo defeats Nevada governor
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results

(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
Washington Examiner

Democrats hold Senate majority in midterm elections stunner

Democrats withstood ferocious headwinds in the midterm elections to secure another two years of Senate control, a stinging defeat for Republicans that provides President Joe Biden a bulwark on Capitol Hill against an expected GOP majority in the House. Senate Republicans entered Election Day with Biden deeply unpopular in contested...
POLITICO

The sleeper state Republicans are targeting to win the Senate

DENVER — For months, top party operatives have mused that Joe O’Dea is the best Republican candidate running for Senate this year. While other GOP nominees are countering reports that they have encouraged abortions, killed puppies or waffled on the 2020 election being legitimate, O’Dea has been talking non-stop about soaring inflation.
270towin.com

Election Update: Uncalled Senate Races

As of 6:00 AM Eastern Wednesday morning, Senate races in Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada remain uncalled. All other races have been called for the incumbent party. This includes Wisconsin, where our results provider, Decision Desk, has called it for Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. That race has not yet been called by the Associated Press.
Denver7 News KMGH

Republicans, Democrats in Colorado House, Senate elect new leadership following 2022 midterm election

DENVER — On Thursday, the newly elected members of the Colorado House of Representatives and Senate picked the lawmakers they want to serve in key leadership roles. In the Colorado Senate, the Democratic leadership will largely remain the same. Sen. Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, will serve once again as the Senate president, and Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Adams, will remain the Senate majority leader.
