ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Post Roe, these states affirmed abortion rights at the ballot box

By Marjorie Cortez
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eif0Q_0j5KagDU00
Supporters react as preliminary results come in for Michigan Proposal 3 on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Detroit, Mich. Abortion rights supporters won in the four states where access was on the ballot Tuesday, as voters enshrined it into the state constitution in battleground Michigan as well as blue California and Vermont and dealt a defeat to an anti-abortion measure in deep-red Kentucky. | Ryan Sun, Ann Arbor News via Associated Press

After Kansas voters rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment that would have allowed state lawmakers to enact abortion restrictions this summer, a handful of other states took the issue to the voters.

On Tuesday, voters in Michigan, California and Vermont amended their respective state constitutions to include reproductive rights. In Kentucky, voters narrowly rejected an amendment that would have said there was no right to abortion.

Montanans, meanwhile, rejected a legislative referendum that would have required mandatory medical interventions to save “born-alive” infants, including fetuses diagnosed as nonviable. Fifty-three percent of voters cast ballots against the referendum, which would have established criminal penalties for health care providers who refused to intervene. The proposed penalties included sentences up to 20 years in jail and a $50,000 fine.

University of Utah law professor Teneille Brown said the referendums were a powerful check on the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to uphold Mississippi’s restrictive abortion law and the 5-4 vote to overturn Roe v. Wade that has led to all but total bans on the procedure in about half of the states.

Related

Brown, who specializes in bioethics, biomedical science, biotechnology and torts, said she sometimes has concerns about referendums being used too often to make trivial changes in statutes.

“But when it comes to personal freedom, autonomy, it doesn’t seem like a trivial use of the referenda process at all. Important rights are at stake,” Brown said.

Brown sees the language of some of the referendums as problematic.

Bowling Green, Kentucky, television station WNKY reported that the ballot language in the Bluegrass State left some voters asking “What exactly will my ‘yes’ vote or my ‘no’ vote mean?”

Brown said framing a referendum as a negative is confusing and bad practice.

“You don’t want people who are earnest and who are trying to educate themselves on what to do and make sure that aligns with their values like they want, to feel like ‘I don’t know what it’s telling me,’” she said.

According to the Guttmacher Institute , Kentucky’s state abortion law is considered one of most restrictive nationwide. Abortion is completely banned with very limited exceptions. Medication abortion is required to be provided in person because the state bans the use of telehealth or mailing pills, among other provisions.

Related

Montana’s ballot question was also problematic because it uses language that physicians do not know how to define, Brown said.

Many state abortion statutes use “terminology that’s not at all medical. That is not the way physicians make decisions” and yet they are subject to penalties under the proposed referendum, Brown said.

“That Montana law was super weird because it’s saying physicians are required to make every effort to save a fetus or baby that is ‘born alive.’ But if it’s truly alive and capable of staying alive, of course, physicians are going to make every effort. That’s already part of their canons of medical ethics and professional obligations. They could be sued for malpractice for not making every effort to save a baby that is born alive,” she said.

Asked if the successful passage of these referendum portends more state initiatives or referendums in upcoming elections, Brown said the outcome of Tuesday’s election is “definitely encouraging that this is an avenue to protect rights to a greater extent than the federal government does.”

In states where the lawmakers are more conservative than the electorate, referendums are an important means to bring about political change, she said.

“It could be a means in Utah, if we could get women to see that their reproductive rights matter and that this is an equal protection issue. It’s not just about freedom. It’s about equal protection under law,” she said.

Public opinion polling conducted for the Deseret News and the University of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics last spring indicated 46% of Utahns say abortion should only be legal in cases of rape, incest and threats to the health of the mother.

Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, said “I suspect in my district, a constitutional amendment protecting the right of an unborn child to life would have some possibility of passing.” Bramble’s campaign website describes him as “staunchly pro-life.”

Bramble said Utahns can seek policy changes through Utah’s initiative process, but only the Utah Legislature can place a proposed constitutional amendment on the statewide ballot.

It is unclear whether a ballot question in Utah would result in a different outcome than existing law.

Constitutional amendments require a two-thirds vote of the House and Senate to place the issue on the ballot and approval from a majority of voters voting on the proposed amendment is required for its passage.

“The brilliance of our founders is that the Constitution has a much higher bar to be amended. When I was president of NCSL (National Conference of State Legislatures), I was stunned at the number of states that would regularly change their constitutions. I see constitutional provisions being principle based, not policy based,” he said.

Utah’s initiative and referendum processes are robust, too. According to vote.utah.gov , backers of initiatives must obtain signatures of 137,929 registered voters and meet thresholds of signature collection in at least 26 of Utah’s 29 Senate districts to qualify for placing a question on the ballot.

Those seeking to place a referendum on the statewide ballot must also obtain signatures of 137,929 registered voters and meet thresholds of signature collection in at least 15 of Utah’s 29 Senate districts, according to vote.utah.gov .

In 2020, Utah lawmakers passed a trigger law that bans most abortions if Roe was overturned. Enforcement of the law remains on hold amid an ongoing court challenge by Planned Parenthood of Utah and ACLU of Utah.

Utah’s trigger law went into effect on June 24, the same day the Supreme Court handed down its 5-4 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that recognized women’s right to abortion.

SB174 allows abortions only if the mother’s life is at risk, if the pregnancy was a result of rape or incest or if two physicians who practice “maternal fetal medicine” both determine that the fetus “has a defect that is uniformly diagnosable and uniformly lethal or ... has a severe brain abnormality that is uniformly diagnosable.”

Last month, Utah’s abortion ban was again blocked from going into effect after the Utah Supreme Court said it would let a lower court’s injunction remain in place.

Comments / 5

Krista Martinez
3d ago

truly sad that they can't see how the importance of life is. every person in support of this is truly deceived. blessing or curse, give life for life was given to you.

Reply
5
Trump is a Traitor
4d ago

the qop don't care what the people want. they will continue to push their fascist agenda.

Reply
6
Related
Detroit News

Opinion: Whitmer should make Michigan a clean energy leader

With the reelection of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan has a once-in-a-generation chance to revolutionize the state's energy and automobile sector. Whitmer should use her second term to maximize federal funding and incentives from the Inflation Reduction Acts and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to reduce energy costs for Michigan residents and fulfill the goals of the MI Healthy Climate Plan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan will be less free and more regulated in 2023

With Democrats taking control over the Legislature, executive branch, and Michigan Supreme Court next year, a progressive agenda is likely to advance quickly throughout the state. If past introduced bills offer a window into the future, Michigan will be substantially transformed, likely following in the footsteps of California and New...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?

Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
MICHIGAN STATE
103GBF

Kentucky Ranked One of the Best States to Live Off the Grid

If the idea of living off the grid sounds like something you might like to do, Kentucky is one of the best states to do it. The older that I get, the more I wish I lived off the grid. A nice piece of land with a lot of trees, a lake, a garden, and farm animals; away from the craziness that we have in this world sounds like my kind of living. Of course, I would still want to make sure that I had access to television because I have certain shows that I can't miss, but getting away from the hustle and bustle of the world and living on my own remote slice of heaven is a bucket list goal.
KENTUCKY STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Time to move on from straight ticket voting

I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office. Also called straight party […] The post Time to move on from straight ticket voting appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The abortion rights and potential legal fights coming after Michigan’s Prop 3 won

Mark your calendar for Dec. 23. That’s the day Proposal 3, the constitutional amendment reviving Roe v. Wade, is added to Michigan’s founding document. There is debate over what happens to certain laws when the amendment goes into effect. But at the most basic level, Michiganders receive “a fundamental right to reproductive freedom,” according to the full amendment text.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Democrats in power: Here's what's next

As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTVQ

Geoff Young announces run for Kentucky Governor 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Geoff Young has announced he will be running for Kentucky Governor in 2023. Young announced his run for Governor on twitter Sunday morning. He stated that his first opponent in the primary is “The incumbent, not yet indicted felon, Governor Andy Beshear”. In...
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic

While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
KENTUCKY STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
47K+
Followers
29K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy