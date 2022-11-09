Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KSNB Local4
Grand Island football ends season in Class A Semifinal loss to Westside
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Grand Island faced off against Class A top-seed Omaha Westside for a shot at a State Championship berth Friday. It was a rematch from earlier in the year, but unfortunately had the same result for the Islanders. The Warriors won 38-7 to end the...
fox5ny.com
Dozens of children found working dangerous overnight jobs at meat plants
NEW YORK - A shocking U.S. Department of Labor investigation uncovered dozens of children as young as 13 years old working dangerous overnight shifts at meat plants. The agency asked a federal court in Nebraska to issue a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc (PSSI). It is one of the nation’s leading providers of food safety sanitation at slaughtering and meat-packing factories.
iheart.com
Company accused of child labor violations in Nebraska, Minnesota
(Grand Island, NE) -- A food safety and food plant sanitation company is accused of violating child labor laws in Nebraska and Minnesota. Packers Sanitation Services is a cleaning and sanitation company that provides contract work at slaughtering and meat packing establishments throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Labor says the company is accused of violations at plants in Grand Island, Nebraska, Worthington, Minnesota and Marshall, Minnesota. The Department of Labor alleges that Packers Sanitation Services employed at least 31 minors to work in dangerous conditions in those locations.
KETV.com
U.S. Department of Labor accuses firm active in Nebraska of 'oppressive child labor' violations
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The U.S. Department of Labor is accusing a firm operating in Nebraska of "oppressive child labor" violations. The labor department asked a federal court Thursday for a temporary injunction against Packers Sanitation Services — a leading U.S. provider of food safety sanitation. That temporary...
hot967.fm
Feds: 31 Kids Found Working Overnight On Meat Plant “Kill Floors”
(Washington, DC) — Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at least 31 children employed to clean industrial equipment. A Labor Department complaint said at least two child workers suffered caustic chemical burns and other injuries while working on the floor where cattle are butchered at a plant in Grand Island, Nebraska. Investigators said they found child workers also at two plants in Minnesota.
Labor Dept. alleges 'oppressive child labor' at Nebraska packing plant
The U.S. Department of Labor has asked the U.S. District Court for Nebraska in Lincoln to issue "a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc. LTD.
KSNB Local4
NDOT closes section of Hwy 136 in south central Nebraska
WEBSTER/NUCKOLLS COUNTIES, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has closed a portion of Highway 136 between Guide Rock and Superior due to gusty southerly winds. The winds are picking up dust off a recent burn scar leading to poor visibility in the area. Just last week, the Nuckolls...
NebraskaTV
Write-in candidates top unofficial results in hotly contested GI school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The top vote-getter for a hotly contested school board race didn't appear on the ballot as two write-in candidates may earn seats on the Grand Island board of education. All the incumbents on the board appear to have lost their seats but if voters expect...
KSNB Local4
Council paves way for Conestoga Mall development with blight declaration
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The future of development at the Conestoga Mall area in Grand Island fell on a vote during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Council members voted 9 to 1 to approve declaring 78.45 acres as Blighted and Substandard. The area is located in the northwest part of the city between 13th Street and State Street and between Webb Road and Highway 281, including the mall.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man convicted for misuse of social security number
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A former Grand Island man has been sentenced for misuse of a social security number. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Jose Bahena Sanchez, 63, to 10 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release. Bahena Sanchez was additionally ordered to pay $48,074.90 in restitution.
KSNB Local4
Another Kearney man to prison for shooting a mobile home community
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man will spend at least nine years in prison for his part in a disturbance last summer at a local trailer park. Court records show Tyler Divan, 23, was convicted of attempted distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and first degree assault. A judge Tuesday sentenced him to three to ten years on the drug charge, three to 15 years on the firearms charge and three to ten years on the assault charge.
KSNB Local4
One person critically injured in overnight house fire in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was critically injured following a house fire overnight in Grand Island. The Grand Island Fire Department responded to a house fire in east Grand Island just before 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of east 8th St. GIFD Battalion Chief Ed Carlin...
KSNB Local4
Two arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two people have been arrested after a multi-agency effort resulting from an ongoing Lexington Police Department investigation. The CODE Task Force was also assisting in the investigation. Wednesday morning, the Lexington Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala as part of the...
foxnebraska.com
Federal lawsuit filed against GI sanitation company accused of employing minors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a sanitation company, alleging they used child labor to clean a Grand Island meatpacking plant. Federal court records say the U.S. Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against Packers Sanitation, Inc. The lawsuit claims Packers Sanitation, which has an office in Grand Island, employed minors under 16 years old — one of which was younger than 14 — to work overnight more than three hours a day and 18 hours a week. Their job allegedly required them to clean the killing floor and power-driven machines, including meat and bone cutting saws, at the Grand Island JBS plant.
Comments / 0