Alexander, NY

Alexander MS/HS presents Little Women: The Musical

By Howard B. Owens
 3 days ago

Alexander Middle School/High School presents Little Women: The Musical on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.

All performances will be in the Alexander District Auditorium and admission is free.

There will be concessions sold at intermission.

Students from 7 to 12 will perform, as well as work backstage, on lights and sound and playing with the orchestra.

The director and choreographer is Batavia resident Jacqueline Morrison. Mark Hoerbelt is the vocal music director and Drama Club advisor. Joe Paris is the set designer. Loretta Stratton is the costume designer.

Batavia native recalls his early years when a teacher guided his path

Artist and Batavia native Anthony Terrell was amongst friends and family during a showing of his paintings Thursday at Haxton Memorial Library. Not just any paintings, this collection of six pastel-hued works was in memory of his sister Onnalee Berrios. “Amethyst Clouds Over Oakfield” was an appropriate title for each piece washed in shades of purples, pinks and blues.
BATAVIA, NY
Batavia High School brings out the red, white and blue for veterans

Harold McJury’s four grandchildren ran over to him after an assembly Thursday in Batavia High School’s auditorium. He had been one of the guests of honor during a Veterans Day ceremony. “It’s so fun, I get to see my grandpa at school,” granddaughter Lucy Taggart said, just moments after playing the solemn “Taps” on trumpet. “And celebrate him.” It wasn’t the first such ceremony for McJury, he said, but he liked that this one included students.
BATAVIA, NY
The men and women who secured freedom honored in Veterans Day ceremonies throughout county

Genesee County veterans gathered today at the locations and landmarks associated with the local men and women who served the nation in times of war and peace. The ceremonies started at 9 a.m. at Genesee County Park, where former Assemblyman Dan Burling was the keynote speaker and he celebrated the freedom that the men and women who served helped secure.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
Wins-a-plenty for five at Batavia Downs Wednesday

Success came in bunches for four horsemen and one horsewoman at Batavia Downs on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) as the five involved accounted for a total of 12 driving and 6 training wins during the card. The driving colony was once again bested by Jim Morrill Jr. who claimed a...
BATAVIA, NY
The Recovery Station organizes group that 'hit the trail' in support of veterans

Organized by Harry Rascoe, director of The Recovery Station on Clinton Street Road, this group participated in the Mission 22 Walk on the Ellicott Trail from the DeWitt Recreation Area on Cedar Street to Seven Springs Road and back to The Recovery Station today to bring awareness to a high rate of suicide among the veteran population. "The Recovery Station (a program of Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse) is here to help everyone in need but on this day we chose to shine a special light on our veterans and their struggles after returning home from military service," Rascoe said. Submitted photo.
BATAVIA, NY
Display Downtown honors GLOW residents who served in the military

Al Kurek (top photo) has a goal: To open a museum honoring veterans, the men and women from the GLOW region who served and sacrificed in the name of freedom. He and fellow volunteers have already started collecting items to display, and some of those items have been set up for the public to view at 85 Main St., Batavia (the former Next Level Fitness location). 
BATAVIA, NY
Photos: Bennie and the Rest at Batavia Downs

It sure seemed like Sir. Elton John visited Batavia Downs on Friday night but in reality, it was actor and musician Jason Ostrowski, who headlined a tribute show to the British hitmaker as Bennie and the Rest. Photos by Howard Owens.
Batavia metaphysical shop owner wants to help, heal and connect people

When it comes to psychics and the metaphysical world, there’s likely a skeptic for each believer, and Kristopher Kelly was no different in the beginning of his journey. That’s hard to fathom, given his obvious absorption of various healing methods and communications with and connection to other worldly existence through the use of personalized therapies, meditation, crystals and oils.
BATAVIA, NY
Cat found, seeking its owner

If you are the owner of this cat, or know who is, the light tan and cream feline has apparently been hanging out in the city's north side for quite some time, a concerned citizen says. Please contact joanne@thebatavian.com with any information you may have about this seemingly young, lost kitty in Batavia. Submitted photo.
BATAVIA, NY
Photos: Fall basket raffle to benefit the Crossroads House

The annual Fall Basket Raffle to benefit the Crossroads house opened today at the Batavia First Presbyterian Church. Sales of raffle tickets continue tomorrow from noon to 4 p.m. with drawings starting at 3 p.m. There are 148 baskets to try your hand at winning.  The fundraising goal for Crossroads is $9,000.
BATAVIA, NY
Ascension Outpost now at second location in Batavia

Kristopher Kelly and staff celebrated the opening of the second Ascension Outpost location this week at 12 Center St., Batavia. The shop offers several services, including psychic readings, reiki healings, integrated energy therapy, past life readings, Shamanic healings and an emotional code work/subconscious reprogramming through Theta reprogramming.
BATAVIA, NY
Senate candidate emphasizes support of local businesses during tour of Downtown Batavia

As an elected official and small business owner himself, George Borrello said he's always found it important to maintain a relationship with the small business owners he represents. He hopes to represent the business owners in Batavia, if he's successful in his campaign to represent Genesee County as part of the 57th State Senate District, so on Saturday, he toured several businesses in Downtown Batavia.
BATAVIA, NY
County manager's spooky abode entertains on Halloween

There was a cute petting zoo at one house on Allanview in Batavia Monday evening. However, the creatures looked like they hadn’t eaten in a while — they were nothing but bones. The display was part of a Landers’ family Halloween extravaganza. From the front archway, towering villain, graveyard, and seasonal blazing orange and purple hues, the county manager’s home screamed all hallow’s eve.
BATAVIA, NY
Young and old(er) alike, Halloween fun embraced by many

Costumed ghouls, princesses, and superheroes took to the streets by 5 p.m. Monday, after several others enjoyed a work day of costumed fun. Some places reserved their festivities for the actual holiday — versus many that happened during the weekend — including a trunk or treat at Grace Baptist Church on Vine Street, and a Fall Festival party at City Church’s St. Anthony’s site on Liberty Street.
BATAVIA, NY
