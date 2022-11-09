CRESCO - The Board of Directors of Country Winds Manor (CWM) made the hard decision of closing its doors at a special meeting on Oct. 31. The Patty Elwood Center (which focuses on patients with dementia) will close in 60 days, per Iowa Code, which is Jan. 6 and the Donald Lundak Center (which is a memory care assisted living) will close Feb. 5, although both will likely close sooner as family scrambles to find a suitable home for their loved ones.

CRESCO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO