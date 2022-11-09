ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Crypto.com Reveals $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin and Altcoin Reserves in Bid for Transparency

The chief executive of a prominent crypto exchange is revealing some of the platform’s reserve assets in a first step towards transparency. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek says that investors can expect the crypto exchange to remain safe and transparent while announcing a full audit that would prove Crypto.com has the 1:1 ratio of reserve assets it claims it has.
dailyhodl.com

FTX Says It’s Been Hacked As $383,000,000 in Crypto Appears To Exit Crumbling Exchange

The crumbling crypto exchange FTX says it’s been hacked. As a flood of users began reporting sudden $0 balances and on-chain analysts began tracking millions of dollars appearing to exit the exchange, FTX general counsel Ryne Miller released a statement on the company’s Telegram channel. “FTX has been...
dailyhodl.com

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Lists Five Classic Red Flags in Crypto Projects Amid FTX Collapse

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is warning people after FTX’s collapse to avoid crypto projects that are displaying five key red flags. Zhao tells his 7.5 million Twitter followers what to look out for when getting involved with crypto-related enterprises. “FTX aside, avoid businesses/exchanges/projects that:. – are not profitable (musical...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Stock (COIN) Leaps in Response to FTX Bankruptcy Filing

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is seeing its stock rise in the aftermath of the FTX Exchange collapse. Coinbase’s shares opened at $47.53 and fell to $46.25, but after news broke that FTX had filed for bankruptcy, the stock shot up to $56.68, an increase of more than 22%.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Insider Says FTX-Backed US Politicians Face Difficult Decision on Upcoming DeFi Regulation – Here’s Why

Politicians backed by the embattled digital asset exchange FTX have a difficult decision ahead, according to Ron Hammond, the director of government relations for crypto lobbying group Blockchain Association. Hammond says FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) personally lobbied Washington DC lawmakers more than any other CEO, “crypto or not.”...
dailyhodl.com

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Tells Investors the Troubled Exchange Needs Cash To Avoid Bankruptcy: Report

The CEO of the cash-strapped FTX crypto exchange is reportedly warning investors that the company will collapse if it fails to get additional capital. Citing a person familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried informed investors that his embattled firm may file for bankruptcy if it does not get the money needed to cover an up to $8 billion shortage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy