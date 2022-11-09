ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KTVU FOX 2

Unleashed Force: Experts weigh how CA could regulate K-9s

OAKLAND, Calif. - When gruesome body-worn camera footage came to light earlier this year showing a Brentwood police K-9 tearing a shoplifting suspect’s scalp off, people around the country recoiled in horror. Talmika Bates’s injuries quickly went viral in what appeared to be an unusual case of a police...
KTVU FOX 2

Abortion rights advocates see success at ballot boxes nationwide

OAKLAND, Calif. - As the battleground over abortion access has shifted to states, abortion rights supporters are celebrating a larger-than-expected turnout on Election Day in five states; California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana and Vermont, where abortion was on the ballot. "Knocking on doors, making calls, sending text messages, writing postcards, you...
