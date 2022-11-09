Read full article on original website
In Style
My 62-Year-Old Mom Buys All Her Skincare on Amazon, and These 5 Beauty Deals Are in Her Cart Right Now
My mom and I both share a skincare obsession, which is a good thing for our complexions, but a bad thing for our wallets. That’s why you’ll always see us stocking up during an Amazon sale, especially one that’s beauty-focused. Fortunately for us, Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul is still underway, and the deals include a ton of my mom’s go-to brands like Elizabeth Arden, Perricone MD, and Filorga. Take it from me: You’ll want in on what she’s buying — she may be 62 years old, but she looks like she’s in her 40s thanks to a good skincare regimen.
2 Cheap Skincare Products Dermatologists Say You Should Use Every Day This Fall
Whether you’re a beginner to the world of skincare or just want to know what affordable products dermatologists recommend and deem essential, we have you covered! We reached out to doctors and skincare experts to learn more about the skin-loving benefits of two products in particular— sunscreen and micellar water— that are available at drugstores and won’t break the bank. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and founder of youth skincare line Bright Girl, and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant at Better Goods.
WARNING: Gigantic Recall Issued for Popular Shampoo Products
Have you bought hair products recently? If yes, you might want to double-check what you purchased. I usually buy the same products over and over again, but sometimes out of the blue, I'll go rogue and buy a brand-new one that I've never used before. Sometimes it works out, but...
Hand creams: 10 of the best
Once, after realising to my horror that I had left my hand cream at home, I went up to a perfect stranger in desperation to ask if I could have a bit of theirs. Extreme? Perhaps. But I take hand cream seriously. It is not just vanity. While moisturised hands are always more aesthetically pleasing, when they are dry, they are, literally, a pain, ie really uncomfortable. The obsessive hand-washing rituals we adopted over the pandemic was a necessary evil, but evidently the same intensity was not applied to replenishing the lost moisture in our skin. Which is why most people are now walking around with hands that look and feel three times older than they are. So as we crawl towards winter, it is a good time to (re)consider hand cream. Some love a good fragrance (Jo Loves Fig Trees and Bamford are sublime), but others prefer a utilitarian approach (which is what French pharmacy brands like SVR offer). If you prefer a light, flat, matt finish, lotions are for you. Severely dry hands benefit from an overnight mask (like Margaret Dabbs) and a heavy cream during the day. Which isn’t everyone’s go-to, but I personally love thicker textures for their comfort and shine. Many leave a little residue, which is annoying when opening doors or shaking someone’s hand. But your hands will thank you for it.
Shampoos: 10 of the best
There is a long-held fallacy that shampoo is a “basic” beauty product. And in some ways I get that. Essentially it is soap and its main function is to clean. Everything else is a bonus. Or is it? I’ve had a few conversations of late around hair-washing rituals (yes, I know) and I realised that most people wash their hair with any old thing because: “as long as it cleans, it’s fine”. We should all expect more from our shampoos. These products are the hair equivalent of cleansers for your face. Choose the right shampoo and everything that follows afterwards will work much more efficiently, your hair will be in better condition and your style will hold longer. If you have colour-treated hair, only use shampoos developed for colour otherwise you may as well flush the cost of those luscious highlights down the loo. If you have coily hair, a shampoo made for straight hair will leave you wanting. If you have fine hair, a shampoo for thicker hair will weigh it down. And so on. These days good shampoos also deal with chemical-related damage, giving you a better curl pattern, adding moisture to dry hair and strengthening your hair’s resilience. So while it is tempting to wash your hair with “any old thing”, resist the urge.
2 Ingredients You Should Alternate On Mature Skin To Make Fine Lines And Wrinkles Disappear
The shelves of Sephora and Ulta can be an overwhelming place — there just seem to be so many skincare products and so little time to try them all. But having every skin ingredient at your disposal isn’t necessarily a good thing because this banquet of options may distract you from focusing on key products that can hone in on your specific skin concerns. It’s totally normal to experience the effects of aging on your skin – we’re talking fine lines and wrinkles, of course. But if you prefer to soften these lines, it helps to understand which skin ingredients will work in your favor so that you can save money, time, and the frustration of trying a bevy of products that don’t produce results. Lilian Alishaev, R.N., and Family Nurse Practitioner at Manhattan Laser Spa who has been in the cosmetic industry for over a decade, is here to simplify matters for you. These are the two ingredients you should alternate on mature skin to make fine lines and wrinkles disappear.
The One Skincare Product You Should Never Mix With Retinol, According To Derms
Applying daily retinol to the skin is an essential part of many of our skincare routines, and it has the power to keep a youthful-looking, radiant glow at any age. If your goal is to practice a healthy, consistent, anti-aging skincare routine, dermatologists warn that using a benzoyl peroxide product while also using retinol can lead to extremely dry skin, and other negative effects.
New York Post
10 best red lipsticks for every skin tone, per Sephora’s beauty director
You can’t get any more classic than the cult-favorite red lipstick. It’s sultry, it’s sexy and it gives you that statement ‘pop.’. Though with so many on the market, it can be a difficult feat to find your signature shade. So, we left it up to the pro to pick the 10 best red lipsticks of 2022 for every skin tone.
Men's Health
The 20 Best Skincare Gift Sets for Men in 2022
FOR ALL the good cheer and party vibes during the holidays, there is also an ever-growing list of parties to attend and gifts to get —stressful! Listen, we wholeheartedly endorse giving gifts, but we don’t want you to forget to take care of your number one—yourself. And this time of year, with all the holiday deals and “slashed” prices, is the ideal time. Why? Because of skincare sets.
Oprah's Favorite Things List Is Here & It Includes This Luxurious Popcorn Gift Box That's Perfect for Movie Lovers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2022 is officially here, and this year, Oprah is celebrating small businesses. And if you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for the movie lover in your life, this mother-daughter-run company out of Alabama has mastered the art of creating the perfect popcorn. And their Oprah-approved gift set will take any movie night from just good to gourmet. Stone Hollow Farmstead’s Movie Night Trio gift box comes with all the necessary ingredients to make the best...
Allure
Jennifer Garner's New Bronde Bob Has Me Booking a Fall Haircut
Jennifer Garner made a subtle but impactful change to her look for the fall and now I'm thinking about booking an appointment to copy her cut ASAP. The actor debuted a fresh, new bob cut and shiny bronde hair color at November 10's The Big Night Out Gala in Los Angeles where she hit the red carpet for the charity event in a creamy white shorts suit that made the color and cut pop.
Hypebae
Hold Up Koko: Khloé Kardashian Subtly Reveals Expensive Brunette Hair Update
We’ve always known Khloé Kardashian to be a consistent blonde, so we were all pleasantly shocked when she revealed her new expensive brunette hair color. At the CFDA Fashion Awards, Khloé took to the white carpet to show off her new hair color while giving a chic sneak peek vibes in an under-boob, cut-out Laquan Smith dress. The statement dress paired very well with the subtle yet bold deep brunette hair of the star that was pulled back into a slick ballet bun. For the record, her brunette may be more of a lighter shade, as it looks as if she’s pulling off a high-shine “wet” look, so the tresses tend to appear darker because of the effect. It would also make sense for her to lift lower than her regular blonde to keep the integrity and health of her hair if she’s planning to be a dark Koko for the cooler seasonal months.
intheknow.com
5 gifts $50 and under that are perfect for the person who loves luxury goods
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Shopping for holiday gifts can be stressful, especially...
rsvplive.ie
Genius cleaning hack removes water stains from wood furniture in minutes
There is nothing worse than ruining a good piece of furniture with water stains. We have all been there, somebody forgets to use a coaster and before you know it, a massive water ring has appeared on your beautiful table. The good news is fixing the problem doesn’t have to...
29 great gift ideas under $50 for someone you don’t know very well
Buying gifts for someone you don’t know very well can be a tricky endeavor. Not only is it hard to get it right, but it is all too easy to get it wrong! With the help of some experts, we rounded up our favorite gift ideas for someone you don’t know that well, and plenty of tips for avoiding a gifting gaffe.
I'm Proof: The 3D-Nails Trend Is the Perfect Holiday Manicure
Despite following the latest trends in hair and makeup, I typically keep those areas of my beauty routine pretty consistent. The one exception that I love to experiment with is my nails. Gel manicures, DIY manis, Aprés Gel-X tips, press-ons, dip powder, acrylic, BIAB — you name it, I've tried it (and probably loved it). Nail art, in particular, is something I love to switch up often, and fortunately enough for me, there are so many great nail-art trends out there. French tips are my go-to, but during a recent appointment, I got to try the 3D-nails trend for the first time. To put it simply: I'm obsessed.
The 14 Best Unique Gifts Under $25
Giving gifts to our loved ones is something we all treasure. It makes us feel good to spread joy and happiness through a thoughtful and personal gift. All that generosity can be expensive. The average American household spends almost $1,000 on gift giving at the holidays alone. Families with children can easily exceed that, with an average of around $250 per child as the national average, and up to 16% of us say we’re willing to go into debt to buy gifts for our children.
New York Post
Our review of the 10 best hair straighteners and flat irons
First things first — we do not need more than one hair straightener (or flat iron, whichever name you prefer) in our arsenal. However, testing a variety of these trusty hair tools made us learn something: not all are created equal. Sure, you probably still have the same flat...
rsvplive.ie
An anti-ageing smoothing concealer can blur crows feet and fine lines
The eye area is delicate and the skin is thinner, meaning it's more prone to wrinkles and fine lines. It can often be the first place on the face that we begin to show age. While there's nothing wrong with this, it can be frustrating when makeup starts settling into these fine lines, making them appear more pronounced.
Nordstrom just dropped a ton of Holiday Deals — here are our 47 top picks
Nordstrom’s Anniversary and Half-Yearly sales are events we have on our calendars year after year, but sometimes the iconic department store can surprise us with a host of totally unexpected markdowns. Right now, Nordstrom has unleashed a ton of new Holiday Deals ahead of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday rush.
