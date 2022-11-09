‘The Crown’ Cast Dominic West Defends the Criticism Against the Show, Says “People are very sensitive about the show”

Read full article on original website
Prince and Princess of Wales pay tribute to the Armed Forces ahead of Remembrance Sunday by changing their Instagram and Twitter profile pictures
The Prince and Princess of Wales have paid tribute to the Armed Forces ahead of Remembrance Sunday by adding a subtle mark of respect to both their Instagram and Twitter pages. The royal couple have had a photo taken from their 2019 Ireland trip as their profile picture on both...
The Most Influential Member of the Royal Family Is Not Who Fans Think It Is
Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ has prompted millions of internet searches about the Royal Family and other drama surrounding The Firm.
The Crown: Princess Anne actor Claudia Harrison admits she broke strict Netflix rule after getting role
Claudia Harrison has made an admission regarding her role in The Crown that might make Netflix bosses angry. The actor appears in season five, which was released on the streaming service. on Wednesday (9 November). Harrison plays Princess Anne, replacing Erin Doherty, who starred as the character in season three...
Rema'ambrance Day: Royal Albert Hall is lit up in tribute to the late Queen as the King, Camilla, William and Kate lead family members paying respects to the war dead at annual British Legion
King Charles, the Queen Consort and senior members of the royal family gathered at the Royal Albert Hall to pay their respects at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance last night. The event is one of a series the royals are attending to commemorate the nation's war dead,...
I can forgive The Crown for jazzing up the facts – but not for being so horribly clunky
William Shakespeare had it about right: don’t write about kings and queens until they are long dead, otherwise the backlash might have been uncomfortably sharp – an axe rather than a quill, in those pre-Twitter days. Could Henry V speak French? Of course he could. Was Richard III a villain straight out of melodrama? No. But safely dead, they could be celebrated or pilloried at will.
Who Is Chelsy Davy, the Woman Meghan Markle Wants Prince Harry to Be Away From?
Various reports have suggested a rift between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. It is believed that the former actress is extremely upset with the royal prince for trying to be in touch with Chelsy Davy. The Duke of Sussex is coming up with his memoir titled Spare on January 10. To make his book more relatable and polished, the royal decided to add the perspective of the people from his past as well.
“I’m coming over tomorrow night”- When Will Smith Invited Himself for Dinner at Naomi Harris’ House for THIS Reason
Inviting oneself to one’s house is kinda rude and inappropriate, but the rule does not apply to Will Smith. Hollywood’s bad boy once invited himself to his co-star, Naomi Harris’ house because he wanted to taste one of her family’s brilliant recipes. The star is still...
Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career
Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Ashley Judd Says Playing Herself, Naming Harvey Weinstein in She Said Was 'Validating'
Ashley Judd said she has "reframed experiences that I have had" that she now understands as "harassment and assault" in the wake of the #MeToo movement Ashley Judd says she didn't struggle with the decision to appear as herself in the upcoming film She Said, which surrounds the New York Times investigation into Harvey Weinstein. On Thursday, Judd, 54, received a standing ovation when she appeared alongside other Weinstein accusers after the world premiere of She Said at the New York Film Festival, according to USA TODAY. "It was...
Kate Middleton Will Reportedly Carry On the Queen’s Umbrella Tradition
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, will reportedly carry on Queen Elizabeth II's famous umbrella tradition. Here's one what royal expert revealed.
‘The Calling,’ From David E. Kelley, Is a Preposterous Crime Drama: TV Review
“The Talmud teaches us to see a single human being as the whole world,” declares Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch), in Peacock’s new crime series “The Calling. “That each person is entitled to infinite respect and concern. Everyone is precious.” It may come as a surprise to those unfamiliar with the work of David E. Kelley, in which everything ultimately returns to the legal arena, that Avraham is deploying this wisdom not as mere spiritual teachings but by way of explaining his method of interrogation. If Avraham — like past Kelley characters from shows like “Ally McBeal” or “The Practice” —...
Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington Reunite to Film Equalizer 3 18 Years After Man on Fire
Denzel Washington costarred with a young Dakota Fanning in the 2004 action movie Man on Fire Nearly two decades later, Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning are ready for another go. The two actors — who costarred in the 2004 Tony Scott movie Man on Fire — smiled together in Italy's Amalfi Coast for a photo call ahead of the production of their new movie Equalizer 3, in theaters next September. The sequel also stars Gaia Scodellaro and is again directed by Antoine Fuqua. When Fanning, 28, confirmed her casting...
Fat Joe Goes to Jada Pinkett’s Red Table to Reveal How He Advised Kanye West Over His Recent Controversies
Kanye West once kept Fat Joe up all night. The All the Way Up singer is one of the first and most successful Latino rappers in the music industry. He rose to fame during the 90s and is active as a musician to this day. Having worked with other rappers of the time, he has seen the ups and lows of each, including himself.
Elizabeth Hurley Reveals Why It Was a ‘Nightmare’ Working With Matthew Perry on ‘Serving Sara’ While He Was Battling Addiction
Ftm Production/Manadaly/Kobal/Shutterstock Putting on a show. Elizabeth Hurley recalled what it was really like working alongside Matthew Perry amid his addiction battle. "I have very fond memories of him,” Hurley, 57, told Yahoo! Entertainment on Wednesday, November 9, before reflecting on their 2002 rom-com, Serving Sara. “To be honest, it was a nightmare working with […]
Tom Felton says 'Harry Potter' costar Daniel Radcliffe used a photo of Cameron Diaz to know where to look while filming the flying broomsticks scenes
Tom Felton shared memories from the set of the "Harry Potter" films in his memoir, "Beyond the Wand." To film flying scenes, the actors had to look at tennis balls and pretend they were something else. Felton said that costar Daniel Radcliffe looked at "a picture of a particularly beautiful...
The Crown star Imelda Staunton's happy home life with Downton Abbey husband Jim Carter and famous daughter
The Crown is back, and this time Imelda Staunton is at the helm as Queen Elizabeth, during a tumultuous time for the royal family. The London native is most widely known for her role as Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films but has also starred in historical drama Pride and Nanny McPhee.
Jennifer Lawrence dropped out from Elizabeth Holmes role because of Amanda Seyfried's 'terrific' Emmy Award winning portrayal: 'We don't need to redo that'
Jennifer Lawrence was set to play Elizabeth Holmes on the big screen but Amanda Seyfried ruined those plans. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winning actress revealed to the New York Times that the 36-year-old's 'terrific' Emmy winning portrayal of the notorious Theranos executive officer was the reason she dropped out of the film.
Why is ‘Harry Potter’ Affecting The Viewers While Watching ‘The Crown Season 5?’
It seems like Hogwarts has cast its magical spells onto the viewers of Netflix’s historical drama, The Crown. The series chronicles the 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and everything that happened in between through a fictional lens. It has portrayed a few powerful-looking women in the industry as the late queen herself during different periods of her lifetime. While actors Olivia Colman and Claire Foy played the role until the fourth season. Harry Potter’s Imelda Staunton took the on-screen royal duties off their shoulders for The Crown season 5.
Sydney Sweeney was 'nervous' to work with Dakota Johnson after watching '50 Shades of Grey' in high school: 'She's so hot'
"Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney was "nervous" to act alongside Dakota Johnson in "Madame Web" after seeing "Fifty Shades of Grey" in high school.
'I'm in!': Jimmy Fallon happily agrees to reprise his iconic Almost Famous role in Broadway adaptation of the beloved 2000 cult classic
Jimmy Fallon was officially extended an invitation to reprise his Almost Famous role in the Broadway adaptation of the 2000 classic film, which starred Kate Hudson. The TV personality, 48, welcomed former writer and director of the original movie, Cameron Crowe, onto The Tonight Show earlier Tuesday. Amid the interview...
