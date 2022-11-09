Read full article on original website
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Conclude Day One at Wofford Invite
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – A pair of Western Carolina women's tennis players will play in singles finals Sunday and another pair of doubles teams picked up wins and will play in the semi-finals, after day one of the Wofford Invitational Saturday. Results:. Gold Draw Singles:. Leilany Ipunesso defeated Radford's Julia...
catamountsports.com
McCollum’s Walk-Off Field Goal Leads to Rivalry Win
Johnson City, Tenn. – Richard McCollum punched through a game-winning 33-yard field goal as time expired on Saturday afternoon as Western Carolina reclaimed "the Rock" traveling trophy in the Blue Ridge Border Battle with a 20-17 road win over Southern Conference rival ETSU at Greene Stadium. Rushes of 13...
catamountsports.com
Men’s Basketball Welcomes Brescia Sunday in 2022-23 Home Opener
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – After playing its first two games of the season on the road, the Western Carolina men's basketball team makes its 2022-23 home debut on Sunday afternoon, hosting NAIA-member Brescia at 4 p.m. Sunday's game will be streamed on ESPN+ (paid subscription required) as well as on...
catamountsports.com
Catamounts, Buccaneers Meet in the ‘Blue Ridge Border Battle’
Cullowhee, N.C. – Bragging rights, late-season momentum, and a traveling trophy are up for grabs on Saturday afternoon when Western Carolina travels over Sam's Gap to visit the defending Southern Conference champion ETSU Buccaneers at Greene Stadium as the "Blue Ridge Border Battle" is rekindled. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
catamountsports.com
Volleyball Wraps Up 2022 Regular Season Saturday against Furman
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Western Carolina volleyball team closes out the 2022 regular season on Saturday, welcoming chromatic rival Furman to Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center for a 6 p.m. contest. Admission to all volleyball matches is free of charge with the entrance to the Ramsey Center located...
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Travel to No. 16 LSU
CULLOWHEE, N.C. - Western Carolina women's basketball begins a five-game road swing Sunday traveling to No. 16 LSU for a 4 p.m. ET matchup in Baton Rouge, La. Twitter l Live Stats l Game Notes l Listen Live (LSU Radio) | SEC NETWORK+. AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE CATAMOUNTS:. Western...
catamountsports.com
Reid Hits Game-Winning Free Throw to Seal Win Over Winthrop
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – With the crowd holding their breath, junior Joi Reid drained her second free throw, after missing the first, to seal a 48-47 win over Winthrop on Ingles Court in the Ramsey Center Thursday. Turning Point:. Western Carolina trailed 47-45 with nine seconds remaining when junior Mya...
catamountsports.com
Women’s Cross Country Concludes 2022 Season at NCAA Southeast Regional Championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Kate Mattison led the Western Carolina women's cross country team on Friday morning as the Catamounts concluded the 2022 season at the NCAA Southeast Regional Championship at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer Park. Mattison completed the 6K race with a time of 22:29.60 to lead the Catamounts in...
(11) South Point shocks (6) Dudley with offensive explosion, 74-41
Greensboro, N.C. — The South Point Red Raiders upset the reigning state champion Dudley Panthers with an outstanding offensive performance on Friday night. When the dust settled, the Red Raiders had put up a whopping 74 points to Dudley's 41. That 74 was more points than Dudley had given...
(8) Independence throttles (9) Olympic 55-6, reaches 3rd round for first time since 2009
Charlotte, N.C. — Independence is back in the third round of the state playoffs for the first time since 2009 after it dismantled Olympic 55-6 on Thursday night. Olympic entered the game 11-0 on the season. Independence scored on its very first play of the game and never looked containable.
Channel 9 Big 22 Player of the Year: Jordan Knox
The Channel 9 Big 22 Player of the Year for 2022 is Northwestern High School’s Jordan Knox. The process to choose the player of the year started in June. More than 300 student-athletes vied for the No. 1 spot this year. That was whittled down to 22 players to...
WBTV
Football games rescheduled ahead of Hurricane Nicole
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several high school football games are being rescheduled ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s projected impact across the Carolinas. Multiple teams scheduled for Friday games are going to attempt to still play on Friday. Those games will mostly be played on turf, meaning the weather will probably not impact them as strongly as if they were playing on grass.
High school games, fans battle tropical storm rain
Fans, families, and players showed out Thursday night in Weddington for the intense and closely watched matchup.
Kershaw, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
qcnews.com
Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas
The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches closer to the Carolinas. Periods of heavy rain are expected through Friday before things turn cooler for the weekend. Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas. The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches...
wccbcharlotte.com
911 Call Claims Hornets’ Guard Was Asleep At The Wheel While Holding A Gun
The 911 call has been released after Hornets’ guard James Bouknight was found unconscious in his vehicle with a gun on his lap. The 911 caller says the vehicle was blocking the parking ramp entrance to an Uptown condo on October 16th. Read below for more details on the case.
$50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Charlotte, Statesville and Belmont; see which NC city claimed the $1M prize
North Carolina winners will collect one $1 million prize, a $100,000 prize, and eight $50,000 prizes from the drawing.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Beaches Near Charlotte, North Carolina
Whether you want to spend a week with your family or relax in the sun, there are many things to do in Carolina Beach. This beach town is just a few hours north of Charlotte and offers everything. There are amusement parks, fishing spots, and a wide variety of shops and restaurants. The beach is also safe and features lifeguards to keep everyone safe.
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina, Georgia school district changes due to heavy rain, winds from Nicole
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Some school districts in the Upstate area of South Carolina have decided to move to an E-Learning Day on Friday due to the weather. (Latest forecast for Friday above) Abbeville County Schools:. "Parents, due to the threat of inclement weather, Abbeville County School District will...
WFAE
Tropical Storm Nicole projected to impact the Charlotte region
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Charlotte region and beyond, including the Piedmont, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are projected to impact the Carolinas starting Thursday. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen and...
