Cullowhee, NC

catamountsports.com

Catamounts Conclude Day One at Wofford Invite

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – A pair of Western Carolina women's tennis players will play in singles finals Sunday and another pair of doubles teams picked up wins and will play in the semi-finals, after day one of the Wofford Invitational Saturday. Results:. Gold Draw Singles:. Leilany Ipunesso defeated Radford's Julia...
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

McCollum’s Walk-Off Field Goal Leads to Rivalry Win

Johnson City, Tenn. – Richard McCollum punched through a game-winning 33-yard field goal as time expired on Saturday afternoon as Western Carolina reclaimed "the Rock" traveling trophy in the Blue Ridge Border Battle with a 20-17 road win over Southern Conference rival ETSU at Greene Stadium. Rushes of 13...
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Men’s Basketball Welcomes Brescia Sunday in 2022-23 Home Opener

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – After playing its first two games of the season on the road, the Western Carolina men's basketball team makes its 2022-23 home debut on Sunday afternoon, hosting NAIA-member Brescia at 4 p.m. Sunday's game will be streamed on ESPN+ (paid subscription required) as well as on...
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Catamounts, Buccaneers Meet in the ‘Blue Ridge Border Battle’

Cullowhee, N.C. – Bragging rights, late-season momentum, and a traveling trophy are up for grabs on Saturday afternoon when Western Carolina travels over Sam's Gap to visit the defending Southern Conference champion ETSU Buccaneers at Greene Stadium as the "Blue Ridge Border Battle" is rekindled. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Volleyball Wraps Up 2022 Regular Season Saturday against Furman

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Western Carolina volleyball team closes out the 2022 regular season on Saturday, welcoming chromatic rival Furman to Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center for a 6 p.m. contest. Admission to all volleyball matches is free of charge with the entrance to the Ramsey Center located...
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Catamounts Travel to No. 16 LSU

CULLOWHEE, N.C. - Western Carolina women's basketball begins a five-game road swing Sunday traveling to No. 16 LSU for a 4 p.m. ET matchup in Baton Rouge, La. Twitter l Live Stats l Game Notes l Listen Live (LSU Radio) | SEC NETWORK+. AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE CATAMOUNTS:. Western...
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Reid Hits Game-Winning Free Throw to Seal Win Over Winthrop

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – With the crowd holding their breath, junior Joi Reid drained her second free throw, after missing the first, to seal a 48-47 win over Winthrop on Ingles Court in the Ramsey Center Thursday. Turning Point:. Western Carolina trailed 47-45 with nine seconds remaining when junior Mya...
CULLOWHEE, NC
WBTV

Football games rescheduled ahead of Hurricane Nicole

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several high school football games are being rescheduled ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s projected impact across the Carolinas. Multiple teams scheduled for Friday games are going to attempt to still play on Friday. Those games will mostly be played on turf, meaning the weather will probably not impact them as strongly as if they were playing on grass.
CHARLOTTE, NC
High School Football PRO

Kershaw, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

KERSHAW, SC
qcnews.com

Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas

The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches closer to the Carolinas. Periods of heavy rain are expected through Friday before things turn cooler for the weekend. Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas. The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches...
CHARLOTTE, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Beaches Near Charlotte, North Carolina

Whether you want to spend a week with your family or relax in the sun, there are many things to do in Carolina Beach. This beach town is just a few hours north of Charlotte and offers everything. There are amusement parks, fishing spots, and a wide variety of shops and restaurants. The beach is also safe and features lifeguards to keep everyone safe.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Tropical Storm Nicole projected to impact the Charlotte region

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Charlotte region and beyond, including the Piedmont, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are projected to impact the Carolinas starting Thursday. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen and...
CHARLOTTE, NC

