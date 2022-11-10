Birthday Party Entertainers, Tell Us About The Most Annoying And Most Amazing Parents You've Ever Dealt With For This Job

Related
18 People Who Messed Up Thanksgiving Sooo Badly, They'll Never Be Asked To Host Again
I'm just thankful I wasn't there.
Party Hosts Are Sharing Their Mastermind Ways Of Making Sure Everyone Has Fun At Their Parties, And Some Of These Are So Genius That I'd Even Attend Sober
"I came stomping out of the hallway into the living room, head banging and belting the song — and the entire living room lit up with laughter. Next thing I know, everybody was standing up and dancing, bouncing around, and head banging along with me."
What To Do When Your Child Isn’t Invited To A Kid’s Birthday Party
Around grade school, birthday celebrations evolve from casual baby parties featuring smash cakes and drunk single people into far more involved social events. Costs sometimes spiral out of control — there’s always that family — and the invitation process becomes fraught. Kids are left out based on ever-shifting allegiances. Parents are left out based on same. It’s a pain and feelings (both adults’ and children’s) get hurt. For parents, the best bet is to just shrug it off, but kids may require some comforting.
We Want To Know What Your Most Humiliating Childhood Moment Ever Was, Whether You Were A Child Or A Teenager
We all have at least one...so it's time to spill the beans.
Michelle Obama Talked About Gaining Weight And Said She Doesn't Care About Having "Michelle Obama Arms"
"I have to be more mindful, not obsessive, but more mindful."
My 6-year-old has tantrums only around his grandparents. He's pushing his independence with people he knows will comfort him always.
As a first-grader, my son suddenly began having tantrums — but only when he was with my parents. I felt disconnected from my child because I didn't understand how to help. I realized he has a brand-new need to feel independent and needs opportunities and support. During my son's...
I'm a former preschool teacher. Here are 5 things I wish preschool parents knew about their kids.
The author shares some secrets from preschool classrooms, like how tears at drop-off are normal but quickly stop after parents leave.
‘Selfish’ Woman Furious After Sisters-in-Law Announce Pregnancy at Birthday Party
Is it ever okay to try and steal someone else’s thunder?. It’s an exciting time when a person gets pregnant, particularly when the event was planned. Most people look forward to telling their family members about the news.
The top 10 baby names parents most regret
Picking a name for your newborn baby can be a difficult one for parents and will often bring a lot of deliberation. Sometimes parents may regret that name choice in later life, but we now know what names are in fact changed the most frequent. Name consultant (yes, it's a...
Upworthy
Newborn baby stops crying after hearing Dad's voice: 'Daddy is here, love'
The connection between a child and their parent is formed even before the child is born. This profound connection is deep and lasts as long as our parents live. A video doing rounds on Twitter accurately explains this bond in which a newborn child is crying loudly and the father is trying to comfort him. The video was posted on Twitter by Good News Correspondent with the caption, "Newborn baby stops crying hearing dad’s voice."
We Really Need To Talk About Lindsay Lohan — Like, She Is A Completely Different Person Than She Was A Few Years Ago
You may not know it, but we are fully living in the "Lohanaissance."
Mother questions whether it was wrong to exclude daughter’s ‘bully’ from her seventh birthday party
A woman has questioned whether she was wrong to not invite a classmate who has bullied her daughter to the child’s upcoming seventh birthday party.The parent, who goes by the username u/Opposite-leg2854, posed the question to the Reddit subreddit AITA [Am I the A**hole], where she asked: “AITA for not inviting one child from my daughter’s class to a party?”In the accompanying post, the 28-year-old mother explained that her six-year-old daughter Payton attends a small school with 20 children in her grade, and that, ahead of her seventh birthday the next month, she’d sent out invites to all of...
Ouch, I Feel Absolutely Awful For These People Who Paid An Absolute Fortune For Something And Got Ripped Off
This pained me and my wallet deeply.
Twitter Has Been Hell Lately, So Here Are 30 Wholesome Tweets To Remind You Of The Better Days
Twitter has become an absolute dumpster fire — but at least we have these tweets.
Toddler’s reaction to finding out her mom was adopted is a love letter to families everywhere
Adoption can be a tricky topic, especially if you're the one having to break the news to someone else. It's a process that can bring families together but sometimes there's not a sweet story to tell about the adoptee's birth parents. The most people can do is work with the situation they were given and strive to make the best out of it. When one mom, Emily on TikTok, explained to her daughter that "Mimi" was her adoptive mom, the toddler's reaction was so pure it will melt your heart.
Upworthy
Parents discuss gentle parenting method of saying yes to kids' 'weird' ideas that mean a lot to them
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 8, 2022. It has since been updated. More often than not, when kids rush to their parents with some wild plan or idea, they're quickly shut down with a resounding no. Most parents fall into this pattern of instantly rejecting any and all unorthodox propositions put forward by their young ones, simply because they're often too tired to deal with the possibly disastrous outcome of the proposed idea. Over time, saying "no" becomes an automatic response. However, Twitter user Lucy Huber recently decided to say "yes" for once. In a Twitter thread that's been liked more than 210,000 times, Huber explained how agreeing to her 2-year-old son's desire to take his Hot Wheels ramp into the bath with him turned out to be a great experience for the both of them.
If You Don't Know These 39 "Facts," Then I'm Really Sorry To Say, But You Were Raised Wrong
We all knew HitClips sucked, but listening to 30 seconds of music on that tiny thing felt like the future.
