Birthday Party Entertainers, Tell Us About The Most Annoying And Most Amazing Parents You've Ever Dealt With For This Job

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 8, 2022. It has since been updated. More often than not, when kids rush to their parents with some wild plan or idea, they're quickly shut down with a resounding no. Most parents fall into this pattern of instantly rejecting any and all unorthodox propositions put forward by their young ones, simply because they're often too tired to deal with the possibly disastrous outcome of the proposed idea. Over time, saying "no" becomes an automatic response. However, Twitter user Lucy Huber recently decided to say "yes" for once. In a Twitter thread that's been liked more than 210,000 times, Huber explained how agreeing to her 2-year-old son's desire to take his Hot Wheels ramp into the bath with him turned out to be a great experience for the both of them.

5 DAYS AGO