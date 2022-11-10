ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birthday Party Entertainers, Tell Us About The Most Annoying And Most Amazing Parents You've Ever Dealt With For This Job

By Devin Herenda
 3 days ago

Entertainers certainly have a lot of hats to wear for their gigs, and this includes those who put on a show at birthday parties.

Stefan Cristian Cioata / Getty Images

Birthday party performers have to make sure attendees are entertained, and they also must ensure that the parents of the birthday child and guests are satisfied with their act.

Stewart Charles Cohen / Getty Images

While many parents are in a good mood for the party and friendly toward the performer that has been hired...

Sunnyvmd / Getty Images/iStockphoto

...others can be a bit much to handle.

Ray Kachatorian / Getty Images

If you entertain at birthday parties, we want to know about your experiences interacting with parents.

Cultura Rm Exclusive / Getty Images/Image Source

Have you dealt with parents who were overbearing, demanding or disrespectful?

Julia Pavaliuk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

And, conversely, have you been hired by parents who were generous and made your job a lot easier?

Stockbyte / Getty Images

To all of the birthday party performers out there, please share the worst and best parents you've ever encountered in this line of work. Your response could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post!

