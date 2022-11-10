ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Frost advisory issued for Bay Area as temps plummet

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14I0oW_0j5JLGQO00

Wednesday evening First Alert weather forecast with Paul Heggen 03:09

SAN FRANCISCO -- Temperatures were plummeting across the Bay Area Wednesday night, prompting advisories from the National Weather Service.

A frost advisory was in effect across most Bay Area counties and the Monterey County coast from midnight to 9 a.m. as temperatures were expected to dip to 35 degrees F or colder. Such conditions could result in hypothermia to people and animals and harm sensitive plants and vegetation.

Meanwhile, the weather service also announced a hard freeze warning was in effect for areas south of Gilroy into the Salinas Valley. Temperatures were forecast to drop to 26 to 28 degrees F, which would kill crops and vegetation and could damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

The hard freeze warning applied to San Benito County and interior Monterey County. Frigid temperatures were expected to envelop the region through Friday.

Santa Clara County was offering warming centers and overnight warming locations over the next two days to help residents, especially people experiencing homelessness, cope with the cold.

The county has several locations where people can go to warm up, including libraries in Cupertino, Gilroy, Los Gatos, Milpitas and Morgan Hill.

Also, outreach workers and volunteers have been distributing blankets, beanies and other essential items since Monday, according to of the county's Supportive Housing Deputy Director Kathryn Kaminski.

"We encourage anyone experiencing homelessness to call our Here 4 You Call Center at (408) 385-2400 to locate a location near them for refuge from the temperatures," Kaminski said in a news release Wednesday.

For a complete list of warming centers, people can visit PrepareSCC.org/ColdWeather .

The county is also offering tips to help people stay safe during the cold snap:
• Do not burn charcoal or other flammable materials in an enclosed space, to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.
• Drive slowly and be on the lookout for hazardous travel with slick road conditions including possible ponding on roads and freeway off-ramps and minor flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas.
• Unsheltered community members, older adults, children and those with access and functional needs should seek shelter now as they are at higher risks of hypothermia.
• Avoid being outside during the coldest part of the day, or for extended periods of time in extreme cold weather.
• Dress in layers, wear a hat, scarf, gloves and mittens, and waterproof, insulated boots to avoid hypothermia or frostbite.
• Get out of wet clothes as soon as possible to reduce the risk of hypothermia.
• Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water with electrolytes.
• Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol and non-prescription medication if you will be staying outside as it may lead to death or serious injury.
• Seek medical attention immediately and call 9-1-1 if you see someone experiencing hypothermia.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

The Daily 11-11-22 Why has November been so cold?

The Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November. Many spots around the region recorded the lowest temperatures of the month so far on Friday morning, with inland valleys in the low-to-mid-30s and coastal locations in the 40s. Unfortunately, the National Weather Service said the cold is here to stay awhile.  Forecasters expect a weak storm system to push into Northern California Friday night into Saturday, and there's a slight chance for light showers, especially in the North Bay. The system will bring in even more cold air. Here's something to look forward to: the best chance for a slight warmup comes next week.
ALAMEDA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Frost Possible Overnight Wednesday Through Friday

A cold front is expected to settle into the Bay Area later Wednesday, bringing with it the potential for frost in some areas overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. The cold conditions will continue through Friday morning, when conditions are expected to be the coldest. The National Weather Service issued...
KSBW.com

This is what RSV looks like on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — As pediatric hospital beds in the Bay Area near capacity, more kids are visiting Central Coast emergency rooms with respiratory symptoms. Following a nationwide trend, respiratory cases including the flu, cold and Respiratory Syncytial Virus are surging across the central coast. Hospitals on the Central Coast...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Rain, snow expected to taper off in California after storm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A drenched California emerged Wednesday from a powerful storm that unleashed rain, snow and raging floodwaters, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away in a canal. The National Weather Service says showers and mountain snow will taper off throughout Wednesday in Southern California, as will […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Recent rains likely put an end to Bay Area fire season

SAN MATEO COUNTY -- The recent rains and cooler temperatures have significantly dampened fire risk around the Bay Area, according to a top climate expert."I think the amount of rain that we're getting right now with the storm track that is currently over California is putting an end to our fire season," said Prof. Craig Clements, the Director of the Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center at San Jose State University. "We are now in a winter pattern, and so we shouldn't expect any fires in the next month – potentially two months."The wet weather is a welcome sight to Woodside resident...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hoodline.com

The 8 best spots for Indian pizza around the Bay Area

There's just something so Bay Area about Indian pizza, and the local trend has exploded in recent years. You can now get fresh Indian-style pizza in dozens of spots around the Bay, from rapidly-expanding franchises to hole-in-the-wall family-run restaurants. There's something for everyone at these eateries, where spice lovers can get pizzas topped with curries and other Indian favorites, while any spice-averse members of a group can stick with plain cheese. Hoodline has rounded up a smorgasbord of local eateries and chains serving up this modern classic. Many of the newer spots specialize in pizza alone and offer an impressive selection, while some of the longer-running eateries are Indian restaurants with (pizza) benefits.
OAKLAND, CA
KSBW.com

When to expect the heaviest rain on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Central Coast residents woke up to puddles Monday morning after rain overnight but clear skies. Those skies won't remain clear and more rain is on the way. KSBW 8 meteorologist Holt Hanley breaks down when rain can be expected. >>Watch his full forecast in the video player above.<<
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Inflation scrambles Thanksgiving meal plans for many in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Turkey prices are soaring and some are starting to think twice about serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal. With inflation, consumers are being more careful with their budget while others are turning to food pantries for help.East Bay resident Joe Pratt stocked up on some groceries and has seen the impacts of inflation first hand."I've been shopping forever and definitely things are not on sale as much as they used to be. Vegetables have gone way up and you can't find some stuff,"  Pratt said.This holiday season, it's not just about inflation.When it comes to serving your Thanksgiving...
KRON4 News

2.8 earthquake reported in Alamo

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.8 earthquake was reported in Alamo Friday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened at around 8:31 p.m. Based on the coordinates provided by USGS, the earthquake’s epicenter is approximately two miles west of Hap Magee Ranch Park in Danville. Alamo is an […]
ALAMO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Homeless man rescued from storm-swollen Guadalupe River

SAN JOSE -- Fast-moving, rising waters trapped a San Jose homeless man, flooding his makeshift home along the Guadalupe River Tuesday morning.San Jose Fire rescue crews brought a long ladder to save Roger Gantzert after rushing waters flooded his two-story wooden structure."That was quick!" said Gantzert. "It happened so fast! I couldn't get out!"Gantzert built his makeshift home six months ago right on the river. He has been living there ever since.He said he was trapped inside for five hours as waters kept rising as high as three feet."Water moves fast!" said Gantzert. "That's a lot of water!"South Bay Clean...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'Powerhouse' storm pounds Bay Area, wreaking havoc on roadways

OAKLAND, Calif. - The much-needed rain pounded the Bay Area through the night and well into Tuesday morning, drenching the Earth but also wreaking havoc on the roads. For example, the carpool lanes shut down before sunrise as the cab of a big rig fell off the Interstate 80 connector on the Oakland-Emeryville border.
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
97K+
Followers
26K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy