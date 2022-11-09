Read full article on original website
Delaware's Most Dangerous Cities
Delaware has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Delaware, USA.By State of Delaware - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Big jump in Delaware flu patients, state launches online dashboard to track cases
Flu cases have “soared dramatically,” according to a news release published by the Delaware Division of Public Health. As of the week that ended on Oct. 29, the state added 172 new flu cases, bringing this season’s total to 254. That’s a big jump over the same week last year, when the state recorded only one new case.
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Delaware (Expert Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Delaware. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
beckerspayer.com
Centene fell short of benchmarks for Illinois foster care contracts, investigation finds
Centene delivered "unacceptable" performance for its Medicaid managed care contract for Illinois foster youth, an investigation from the Illinois Answers Project published in the Chicago Sun-Times found. Documents obtained by the outlet show just 22 percent of children received a health screening within 60 days of enrolling in YouthCare, the...
beckerspayer.com
Judge greenlights class action against BCBS Illinois over denied gender-affirming care coverage
A federal judge in Washington state has granted a class action against Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois that accuses the payer of denying gender-affirming care coverage under a self-funded health plan, thereby violating the anti-discrimination provision of the ACA. In the Nov. 9 court decision, U.S. District Judge Robert...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware's veterans now able to indicate their status on driver licenses and ID cards
Delaware's veterans will now be able to indicate their status on state-issued driver licenses and ID cards. The word "VETERAN" is in red capital letters underneath the date of birth, and Delaware DMV Director Jana Simpler said the hope is it can make things more convenient for veterans. "The Veteran...
WBOC
Gov. Carney Extends Public Health Emergency
Delaware Gov. John Carney on Thursday formally extended the public health health emergency order another 30 days to allow the state and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “As we enter the holiday season, it’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said...
Delaware directs more schools to shut off water fountains because of high lead levels
The presence of lead in water at 47 Delaware schools led the state Thursday to direct several to shut off fountains and spigots to protect students and staff. The excessive lead levels, first revealed last month in a state report that listed levels school by school, will be the topic of a virtual legislative forum at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Click here to register for the forum, which was scheduled before the state Department of Education quietly issued the expanded safety directive.
beckerspayer.com
Aetna, Lehigh Valley Health Network dispute will leave thousands out of network
Aetna and Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network will be out of network next year, The Morning Call reported Nov. 10. The contract break could affect tens of thousands of patients, the newspaper reported. The health system informed employers Nov. 10 it would no longer accept most Aetna plans after...
dsp.delaware.gov
Colonel Melissa A. Zebley is Honored to Announce the Promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the Rank of Major
Dover, Delaware – The Delaware State Police Superintendent, Colonel Melissa A. Zebley, proudly announces the promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the rank of Major on November 3rd, 2022. On July 21st, 1995, Major Sapp was appointed as a Trooper Recruit to the 64th D.S.P. Academy Class. Upon...
Veterans Day: 6 ways to honor Delaware’s heroes
It’s been 104 years since the allied and central powers laid down their arms and declared an end to World War I in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Since then, Veteran’s Day has been recognized every Nov. 11 as a way to celebrate all who have served in the military, regardless of ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Delaware launches flu dashboard as cases spike
Flu season has arrived in full force with more than 250 reported cases in Delaware so far. The state Division of Public Health now offers a way to track flu cases online. It’s the first time the state is implementing an online dashboard for flu data. It launched Nov....
This is the Best Diner in Delaware According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
buffalonynews.net
Valley Forge Military Academy & College Graduate Elected Governor of Maryland Wes Moore, '96 Academy & '98 College
WAYNE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Former Valley Forge Military Academy & College Cadet Westley Watende Moore has been elected Governor of the State of Maryland. Mr. Moore graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in 1996 and then attended Valley Forge Military College through the College's Early Commissioning Program. Graduating in 1998, he commissioned as a 2nd Lt in the US Army.
Delaware adds 120,000 trees as part of ‘Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative’
After more than a year, the “Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative” is still moving toward its goal of planting one million trees to mirror the First State’s population. The initiative is part of Delaware’s Climate Action Plan, which Governor John Carney introduced last year in order to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions while improving its resilience to the consequences of climate change.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Delaware
The eastern side of Delaware is on the Delaware Bay that feeds into the Atlantic Ocean. A sliver of the state also has coastline directly on the ocean. Here you will find the popular beaches of Rehoboth and Bethany. Delaware is surrounded by ocean, a bay, and the Delaware River, but what about lakes? Are there any lakes in this small state? If so, which one is the deepest? Read on to learn about the deepest lake in Delaware.
beckerspayer.com
The 27 counties with the most Medicare Advantage plans
Ohio's Summit County has 87 Medicare Advantage plan options to choose for 2023, more than twice the national average of 43, according to a Nov. 10 report from the Kaiser Family Foundation. Summit is one of 27 counties offering at least 75 Medicare Advantage plans for 2023, according to the...
AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
Delaware elects most diverse General Assembly, including a Miss America contestant
Tuesday’s election brought nine new faces to the 62-member General Assembly, and gives Democrats a slightly larger margin than their already formidable advantage. Here are the unofficial results for all Delaware races. Among the new faes in Dover is Sophie Phillips, who represented Delaware in the Miss America pageant...
25newsnow.com
State Farm sues Amazon over technology aimed at helping senior citizens
Delaware (25 News Now) - State Farm Insurance company is suing Amazon for patent infringement. The Bloomington headquartered insurance company is accusing Amazon of taking their technology that they were working on together at one point, to help senior citizens live easier in their own homes. The technology would allow...
