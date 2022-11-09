ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
morethanjustparks.com

10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Delaware (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Delaware. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Gov. Carney Extends Public Health Emergency

Delaware Gov. John Carney on Thursday formally extended the public health health emergency order another 30 days to allow the state and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “As we enter the holiday season, it’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said...
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Delaware directs more schools to shut off water fountains because of high lead levels

The presence of lead in water at 47 Delaware schools led the state Thursday to direct several to shut off fountains and spigots to protect students and staff. The excessive lead levels, first revealed last month in a state report that listed levels school by school, will be the topic of a virtual legislative forum at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Click here to register for the forum, which was scheduled before the state Department of Education quietly issued the expanded safety directive.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Veterans Day: 6 ways to honor Delaware’s heroes

It’s been 104 years since the allied and central powers laid down their arms and declared an end to World War I in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Since then, Veteran’s Day has been recognized every Nov. 11 as a way to celebrate all who have served in the military, regardless of ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware launches flu dashboard as cases spike

Flu season has arrived in full force with more than 250 reported cases in Delaware so far. The state Division of Public Health now offers a way to track flu cases online. It’s the first time the state is implementing an online dashboard for flu data. It launched Nov....
DELAWARE STATE
buffalonynews.net

Valley Forge Military Academy & College Graduate Elected Governor of Maryland Wes Moore, '96 Academy & '98 College

WAYNE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Former Valley Forge Military Academy & College Cadet Westley Watende Moore has been elected Governor of the State of Maryland. Mr. Moore graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in 1996 and then attended Valley Forge Military College through the College's Early Commissioning Program. Graduating in 1998, he commissioned as a 2nd Lt in the US Army.
MARYLAND STATE
WHYY

Delaware adds 120,000 trees as part of ‘Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative’

After more than a year, the “Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative” is still moving toward its goal of planting one million trees to mirror the First State’s population. The initiative is part of Delaware’s Climate Action Plan, which Governor John Carney introduced last year in order to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions while improving its resilience to the consequences of climate change.
DELAWARE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Delaware

The eastern side of Delaware is on the Delaware Bay that feeds into the Atlantic Ocean. A sliver of the state also has coastline directly on the ocean. Here you will find the popular beaches of Rehoboth and Bethany. Delaware is surrounded by ocean, a bay, and the Delaware River, but what about lakes? Are there any lakes in this small state? If so, which one is the deepest? Read on to learn about the deepest lake in Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
beckerspayer.com

The 27 counties with the most Medicare Advantage plans

Ohio's Summit County has 87 Medicare Advantage plan options to choose for 2023, more than twice the national average of 43, according to a Nov. 10 report from the Kaiser Family Foundation. Summit is one of 27 counties offering at least 75 Medicare Advantage plans for 2023, according to the...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WTAJ

AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
25newsnow.com

State Farm sues Amazon over technology aimed at helping senior citizens

Delaware (25 News Now) - State Farm Insurance company is suing Amazon for patent infringement. The Bloomington headquartered insurance company is accusing Amazon of taking their technology that they were working on together at one point, to help senior citizens live easier in their own homes. The technology would allow...
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy