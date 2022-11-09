Quarry Park Adventures will honor our veterans and active-duty military with a free “Pick 2” package where they can enjoy two of the park’s attractions for no cost with valid military identification. Their accompanying non-military guests will also receive a 20% discount – the standing military promotion offered at the park year-round. The special offer applies November 11 through 13 in celebration of Veterans Day Weekend. This limited time free promo is available by booking online at www.quarrypark.com using the code THANKYOU or by calling 916-824-1680. Guests of military members can be added to the reservation by adding a second code, MILITARY, to the reservation. “Pick 2” choices include Zipline, Free Fall, or Rappel. Participant requirements apply for all adventures. Please see the website for full details.

6 DAYS AGO