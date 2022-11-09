ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FREE Veterans Day Access for Active Service and Veterans

Quarry Park Adventures will honor our veterans and active-duty military with a free “Pick 2” package where they can enjoy two of the park’s attractions for no cost with valid military identification. Their accompanying non-military guests will also receive a 20% discount – the standing military promotion offered at the park year-round. The special offer applies November 11 through 13 in celebration of Veterans Day Weekend. This limited time free promo is available by booking online at www.quarrypark.com using the code THANKYOU or by calling 916-824-1680. Guests of military members can be added to the reservation by adding a second code, MILITARY, to the reservation. “Pick 2” choices include Zipline, Free Fall, or Rappel. Participant requirements apply for all adventures. Please see the website for full details.
How a Student Veteran Turned Her Military Skills Into a Business in Nursing

As a senior in high school, Tabitha Beck faced a big decision — whether to go to college after graduating. “That wasn’t a difficult decision,” says Beck, who comes from a military family and who completed the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) as a high school student.
Veterans, Active Duty, and Military Families

Our mission at AARP is to empower people to choose how they live as they age, and a key part of that is supporting veterans and their families. We are committed to providing trusted information you can use when you need it. That’s why AARP offers free resources, community programming, and access to discounts to meet the unique needs of veterans and their loved ones.
