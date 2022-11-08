Read full article on original website
texastech.com
Iowa State defeats Red Raiders in four sets
AMES, Iowa – Fifth-year senior Karrington Jones posted a .750 hitting clip, but the Texas Tech Red Raiders fell to the Iowa State Cyclones, 21-25, 25-12, 24-26, 20-25, on Saturday afternoon at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Jones led the Red Raiders (14-12, 3-10 Big 12) in hitting when she...
Shough, rushing attack leads Texas Tech past Kansas
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Tyler Shough threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score and Texas Tech outlasted Kansas 43-28 on Saturday night. Shough rushed for a 9-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to give Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4 Big 12 Conference) a 33-21 lead. It was the first score by either team in the second half.
Gerlich adds three players for 2023-24
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Lady Raider head coach Krista Gerlich has announced the additions of three new Lady Raiders as Loghan Johnson, Achol Magot and Kelly Mora have all signed National Letters of Intent and will enroll at Texas Tech ahead of the 2023-24 season. A native of...
Red Raiders take on Cyclones in Ames
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech volleyball team (14-11, 3-9 Big 12) travels to Ames, Iowa for a match against the Iowa State Cyclones, who are receiving votes in the latest AVCA poll, on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. The Red Raiders went to Norman, Okla., on Wednesday,...
