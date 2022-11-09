ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Kern Oil Festival puts local industry on display at Stramler Park

Formerly known as the Kern Energy Festival, this year's Kern Oil Festival welcomed visitors to Stramler Park on Saturday. The event offered attendees a chance to check out some of the equipment used every day in the oil fields, as well as a host of family-friendly activities.
KGET 17

Chad Hathaway discusses the Kern Oil Festival, STEM

The Kern Oil Festival, formerly the Kern Energy Festival, invites the community to participate in a day long event celebrating Kern County’s largest economic engines. The Kern Oil Festival is scheduled for Nov. 12., at Stramler Park located at 4003 Chester Ave. in Bakersfield. The event will feature music, food and drinks from local vendors, according to Chad Hathaway, Kern Oil Festival spokesperson.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Highway 99 nighttime closure for falsework

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 are scheduled to be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Nov. 14 through Nov. 17. According to the Thomas Road Improvement Program, the closure is needed for the installation of falsework. Only one direction at a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Hot Cheetos quesadilla and fish tacos at Mr. Avocado’s

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — I like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos straight out of the bag. Placing them in burritos or tacos is a gimmick I usually avoid as the Cheetos seem to either get soggy or distract from other, better ingredients. But Mr. Avocado’s Mexican Asada Grill uses Cheetos appropriately in their quesadillas, depositing a judicious […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
wascotrib.com

Wasco carries on the tradition

After a tough battle, Wasco High School junior and varsity football teams took home the win against Shafter High School. This marked one of the biggest rivalries in Kern County. It was a spirited week for WHS students, with many activities leading up to the games. The fun started on...
WASCO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Bakersfield: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Bakersfield, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Bakersfield California. The city of Bakersfield, California is situated in south-central California. Founded in 1869 by Thomas Baker, this city was once known as Baker’s Field. Today, it is a thriving, diverse community with many attractions. For music lovers, a trip to Bakersfield...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro makes stop in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro made a stop Thursday at one of Bakersfield’s most popular Mexican restaurants. The double Oscar winner for “The Shape of Water” made a stop for lunch Thursday at Nuestro Mexico on 21st Street. He tweeted he stopped in at the popular restaurant for some sweet […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Eagle Mountain Casino hosting job fair, hiring hundreds

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eagle Mountain Casino is looking to fill hundreds of hospitality jobs on Thursday, November 17th. The casino is hosting a job fair in Porterville to fill numerous positions, over 100 of them immediately, and a few hundred more after the casino completes its relocation and expansion. Eagle Mountain Casino is looking […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

GET rolls out Kern's first commercial-scale hydrogen station

Hydrogen energy moved closer to becoming a viable clean transportation fuel in Kern County with the unveiling Thursday of a new commercial-scale filling station at the headquarters of Bakersfield's public bus system. Though not yet fully powered by renewable energy, the station just northwest of Golden State Avenue and F...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Could Bakersfield be on its way to record-breaking rain totals?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With rain headed into Kern County Tuesday morning, here are some fun facts for November weather. Bakersfield is expecting around .50″ of rain from Tuesday’s storm, but will this help Bakersfield’s overall record November rain totals?. The number one year for November...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Heart Hospital shooter gets 20 years, four months

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Believing his mother was in danger from a drug cartel, Brandon Clark, high on methamphetamine and armed with an assault rifle, blasted his way into Bakersfield Heart Hospital five years ago. Clark, whose mother worked as a nurse at the facility, prowled the hallways, frightening patients and staff. Upon leaving the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Family of Bakersfield hit-and-run fatality victim wants answers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to a call Friday night at around 10:30 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. That pedestrian was 34-year-old Megan Nicole Fanucchi, pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, Fanucchi was crossing westbound lanes of Stockdale Highway outside of a crosswalk […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 10, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help get a wanted gang member and convicted sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Jonathan Garin, 34. He is considered a high-risk sex offender and a member of the Shafter Varrio Westside gang. Garin is on parole for failing to register...
SHAFTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy