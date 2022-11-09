Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Kern Oil Festival puts local industry on display at Stramler Park
Formerly known as the Kern Energy Festival, this year's Kern Oil Festival welcomed visitors to Stramler Park on Saturday. The event offered attendees a chance to check out some of the equipment used every day in the oil fields, as well as a host of family-friendly activities.
KGET 17
Chad Hathaway discusses the Kern Oil Festival, STEM
The Kern Oil Festival, formerly the Kern Energy Festival, invites the community to participate in a day long event celebrating Kern County’s largest economic engines. The Kern Oil Festival is scheduled for Nov. 12., at Stramler Park located at 4003 Chester Ave. in Bakersfield. The event will feature music, food and drinks from local vendors, according to Chad Hathaway, Kern Oil Festival spokesperson.
Animal rescue coalition hopes to bring awareness to the problem of dog dumping
Bakersfield Strays, a coalition of animal rescues, organized the billboards because they're tired of seeing dogs dumped, abused, and abandoned.
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Only 13 percent voted?
Is it possible that what we’ve been hearing for all these years about Bakersfield (Kern County), that we are a community of ignorant, redneck bumpkins ... could it be true?
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Friday. The accident occurred on Panama Lane near Fort Henry Way, just west of Old River Road at around 2 p.m. The officials reported that a California Highway Patrol officer had lost control of his motorcycle and fallen. The bike then slid into another vehicle.
Highway 99 nighttime closure for falsework
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 are scheduled to be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Nov. 14 through Nov. 17. According to the Thomas Road Improvement Program, the closure is needed for the installation of falsework. Only one direction at a […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Janiec named Kern County first district 'Resident of the Year,' gets CCAP award -- WITH PHOTO GALLERY
There was an enthusiastic full house Wednesday night at the California Welcome Center in Ridgecrest when Dave Janiec received the 2022 CCAP Leadership Award for his many years of service with the China Lake Alliance and his advocacy supporting Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division China Lake. CCAP stands for...
BEST EATS: Hot Cheetos quesadilla and fish tacos at Mr. Avocado’s
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — I like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos straight out of the bag. Placing them in burritos or tacos is a gimmick I usually avoid as the Cheetos seem to either get soggy or distract from other, better ingredients. But Mr. Avocado’s Mexican Asada Grill uses Cheetos appropriately in their quesadillas, depositing a judicious […]
wascotrib.com
Wasco carries on the tradition
After a tough battle, Wasco High School junior and varsity football teams took home the win against Shafter High School. This marked one of the biggest rivalries in Kern County. It was a spirited week for WHS students, with many activities leading up to the games. The fun started on...
nomadlawyer.org
Bakersfield: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Bakersfield, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Bakersfield California. The city of Bakersfield, California is situated in south-central California. Founded in 1869 by Thomas Baker, this city was once known as Baker’s Field. Today, it is a thriving, diverse community with many attractions. For music lovers, a trip to Bakersfield...
Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro makes stop in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro made a stop Thursday at one of Bakersfield’s most popular Mexican restaurants. The double Oscar winner for “The Shape of Water” made a stop for lunch Thursday at Nuestro Mexico on 21st Street. He tweeted he stopped in at the popular restaurant for some sweet […]
Eagle Mountain Casino hosting job fair, hiring hundreds
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eagle Mountain Casino is looking to fill hundreds of hospitality jobs on Thursday, November 17th. The casino is hosting a job fair in Porterville to fill numerous positions, over 100 of them immediately, and a few hundred more after the casino completes its relocation and expansion. Eagle Mountain Casino is looking […]
Bakersfield Californian
GET rolls out Kern's first commercial-scale hydrogen station
Hydrogen energy moved closer to becoming a viable clean transportation fuel in Kern County with the unveiling Thursday of a new commercial-scale filling station at the headquarters of Bakersfield's public bus system. Though not yet fully powered by renewable energy, the station just northwest of Golden State Avenue and F...
The Veterans Day Parade is a time to honor American military personnel
The first Veterans Day, originally called Armistice Day, was dedicated in Birmingham, Alabama in 1947.
KGET 17
Could Bakersfield be on its way to record-breaking rain totals?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With rain headed into Kern County Tuesday morning, here are some fun facts for November weather. Bakersfield is expecting around .50″ of rain from Tuesday’s storm, but will this help Bakersfield’s overall record November rain totals?. The number one year for November...
Bakersfield Heart Hospital shooter gets 20 years, four months
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Believing his mother was in danger from a drug cartel, Brandon Clark, high on methamphetamine and armed with an assault rifle, blasted his way into Bakersfield Heart Hospital five years ago. Clark, whose mother worked as a nurse at the facility, prowled the hallways, frightening patients and staff. Upon leaving the […]
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Thursday Everyone we have a cold day ahead with temperatures well below average
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County we have a cold day ahead as numbers dip today. As the area of Low Pressure continues to move East what is left for us is cool air. These conditions will carry us into next week. We will see a small...
Family of Bakersfield hit-and-run fatality victim wants answers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to a call Friday night at around 10:30 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. That pedestrian was 34-year-old Megan Nicole Fanucchi, pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, Fanucchi was crossing westbound lanes of Stockdale Highway outside of a crosswalk […]
FFX: Quarterfinals of the 2022 CIF Central Section football playoff in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The weather is getting cooler, but the high school football playoffs are heating up. Eleven teams are set to take the field and hope to advance. Below are the games for the CIF Central Section football playoff. Division I, Quarterfinal (8) Clovis 21 – (1) Clovis West 24, Final (5) Central […]
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 10, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help get a wanted gang member and convicted sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Jonathan Garin, 34. He is considered a high-risk sex offender and a member of the Shafter Varrio Westside gang. Garin is on parole for failing to register...
