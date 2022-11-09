ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

laptopmag.com

Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109

Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
notebookcheck.net

BenQ W1130X 1080p projector with 2,300 lumens brightness and 120 Hz refresh rate arrives

The BenQ W1130X projector has arrived in China. The 1080p device can deliver up to 2,300 lumens of brightness and has a 120 Hz refresh rate. You can use the gadget to cast images from 60 to 200-in (~152 to 508 cm) wide, thanks to a 1.15 to 1.5 throw ratio. With support for optical zoom, the device can handle 16:9, 16:10 or 4:3 aspect ratios. Plus, the projector has a 500,000:1 contrast ratio, covers 98% of the Rec.709 color gamut and supports HDR.
ZDNet

Black Friday monitor deal: 34-inch Samsung ultrawide display drops to $230

Monitors are one of those components that you can spend as much, or as little on as you want. While you generally get what you pay for, you should be paying for the right features, specs, and size for your specific needs. Are you an ultra-focused at-home worker that needs maximum screen real estate for complex projects? Maybe you just want a big, beautiful display for gaming, or media consumption.
dronedj.com

DJI Matrice 30 series drone firmware upgrade now available

Global drone and photography giant DJI is alerting clients of a new software upgrade for its enterprise and first responder Matrice 30 series, including associated accessories and apps. DJI released its Matrice 30 drones last March as a powerful aerial asset for businesses, public administrations, emergency services, and first responders....
techaiapp.com

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition May Launch as Upgrade to ZTE Axon 40 Ultra: Report

ZTE, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer that introduced the Axon 40 Ultra featuring an under-display front camera and a sleek design earlier this year, may now be working on a special Ultra Space Edition of the smartphone series, according to the company’s President of Mobile Devices Ni Fei. Last year, the smartphone manufacturer launched a similar special Edition to the Axon 30 Ultra, featuring 18GB of RAM and 1TB of in-built storage capacity. However, Fei did not reveal any specifications of the rumoured ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition smartphone.
notebookcheck.net

Galaxy S23 Ultra camera providers joined by China's Sunny Optical as Samsung cuts Sony out of the S23 series picture

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature two camera units that have been supplied by the Chinese company Sunny Optical, which has provided lenses for Samsung in the past as well as for rivals such as Huawei and Vivo. According to a report by The Elec, the S23 Ultra will have its 10 MP folded zoom telephoto camera and 12 MP ultra-wide camera mostly produced by Sunny Optical, with Samsung Electro-Mechanics (telephoto) and NAMUGA (ultra-wide) picking up any slack.
notebookcheck.net

OPPO Reno9 and 9 Pro allegedly star with an updated look in new renders

The allegedly upcoming Reno9 series of Android smartphones will allegedly build on their predecessors' updated design with raised, almost iPhone-esque, lens cut-outs within their square rear camera surrounds. However, according to new leaks courtesy of the well-known tipster Evan Blass (or @evleaks on Twitter), the company has decided to refine this look somewhat.
Phone Arena

Battery beast Moto G Power 2021 is dirt cheap on Best Buy and Amazon

Motorola's incredible Moto G Power 2021, which offers multi-day battery life and a large screen in an affordable package, is up to 48 percent off right now at both Amazon and Best Buy. Moto G Power's main selling point is up to three days of battery life and the phone...

