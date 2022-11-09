Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Nov. 14, 2022
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit) A. Approval of Resolution No. 22-04, Establishing the Amount of Tax to be Levied. B. Approval of Resolution No. 22-05, Adopting the 2023 Budget. VI. CITY OF EDMONDS REPORT. VII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT. VIII. COMMISSIONER’S...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds theater company, Lynnwood business receive Ready for Business grants
Ballyhoo Theatre in Edmonds and South 2 West Boiled Peanuts LLC in Lynnwood have been selected to receive a $2,500 microgrant from the Ready for Business Fund, a relief program launched by GSBA, Washington State’s LGBTQ and allied chamber of commerce, and Comcast. The fund was created to support...
myedmondsnews.com
Deadline Nov. 11 to complete Edmonds School District’s superintendent search survey
The Edmonds School District is in the process of an extensive search — in partnership with GB Recruiting — to find its next superintendent and invites the community to share its input via this Superintendent Search Survey. The Edmonds School Board is leading the search with the support...
myedmondsnews.com
City of Lynnwood offering teen programs for Edmonds School District students
Middle schoolers and high schooler in the Edmonds School District are invited to participate in new and returning City of Lynnwood programs. They include the following:. Middle school programs (grades 7-8) Nightwaves middle school swim night. When: Saturday, Nov. 19. Where: Lynnwood Recreation Center. Time: 7:30 – 10 p.m.
myedmondsnews.com
Washington Kids in Transition hosting virtual giving tree now through Dec. 3
The holidays are fast approaching, and Lynnwood-based Washington Kids in Transition is preparing holiday bags for McKinney Vento students, which by definition are children “who lack a fixed, regular, and adequate nightime residence.”. These youth are typically left out of community holiday programs because they do not have an...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Kind of Play: School district preschool, teen activities and Girls on Run
Last weekend, while trying to stay the course during a power outage, the kids and I packed up our book report, history notes and rechargeable batteries to the Lynnwood Library to use their lights, Wi-Fi, outlets and heater. We had friends charging up at their hockey practices and others just resorting to candles for the homework that couldn’t wait. I got sentimental about community and the places that we meet and count on for more than just books or sports or the occasional carpool or playdate. This is likely fueled by the uneven sand levels on the hourglass these days, illustrated by driver’s licenses, college tours and high school decisions to be made for the baby in the family.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds School Board hears pleas for improved safety in district’s schools
School safety was the main concern raised by public commenters at the Edmonds School District Board of Directors meeting Tuesday, Nov. 8. Many commenters said their concerns stemmed not only from the Tuesday morning shooting at Seattle’s Ingraham High School that killed one student, but also from a recent incident where a gun was found on a student at Edmonds-Woodway High School in September.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds College to host Amazon hiring event Nov. 15-17
Amazon will host a hiring event at Edmonds College from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 15-17 at Alderwood Hall, Room 105. The event is also open to the general public. The three-day event is designed to allow Edmonds College students to apply for jobs, complete any necessary testing, and sign on with the company to start working quickly.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Veterans Day observance honors sacrifices of service members and families
More than 75 veterans, their families and community members filled Edmonds Veterans Plaza Friday morning to honor and give thanks to those who have served in the military and to the military families who support them and sacrifice with them. After welcoming remarks from Carl Kurfess, Commander of VFW Post...
myedmondsnews.com
Bothell PD deputy chief announces campaign for Snohomish County Sheriff
Susanna Johnson has announced she will be running for Snohomish County Sheriff in the 2023 election, challenging first-term incumbent Sheriff Adam Fortney. A Lake Stevens resident, Johnson worked for 30 years at the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, and now serves as deputy chief at the Bothell Police Department. She began her career as a patrol deputy and worked in a variety of roles over the years including as a K-9 handler, narcotics detective and SWAT member. She also was the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office first female patrol captain.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Finishing touches on the holiday tree
City of Edmonds crews place the ornaments on the holiday tree Thursday morning in downtown Edmonds. The tree, located in Centennial Plaza at 5th and Bell, will be officially lit during the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce-sponsored tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 26. Learn more about that event here. —...
myedmondsnews.com
South Snohomish County Cold Weather Shelter holding volunteer orientation Nov. 12; donations also welcome
The South Snohomish County Cold Weather Shelter is hosting an orientation Saturday, Nov. 12 for those interested in volunteering with the organization. The cold weather shelter is a volunteer-run, grant- and gift-funded program. The shelter opens when the nightly weather forecast shows temperatures at or below 34 degrees or if there is an alert for severe weather conditions.
myedmondsnews.com
Lost treasures up for bid in state’s safe deposit box auction Nov. 10-17
Collectible coins, gold and silver jewelry, artwork, sports memorabilia, and more. The Department of Revenue, in conjunction with James G. Murphy Co., will auction the contents of hundreds of unclaimed safe deposit boxes during an online auction Nov. 10-17. More than 3,500 items are up for auction, including collectible coins,...
myedmondsnews.com
County encourages residents to use yard debris recyling businesses following windstorm
Recent windstorms have brought down trees and branches, creating excess yard debris for Snohomish County residents. There are many local composting businesses ready to accept yard debris. Due to ongoing rail and container issues, Snohomish County Solid Waste transfer stations and drop boxes are temporarily not accepting these items. This change does not affect curbside pickup.
myedmondsnews.com
Cookbook author Andrea Pons to talk about ‘Mamacita’ at Edmonds Bookshop Nov. 17
Cookbook author Andrea Pons will visit the Edmonds Bookshop to talk about her new release, Mamacita, during the Edmonds Art Walk Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. The conversation will be moderated by the Edmonds Bookshop’s own David Brewster. Pons is a Seattle-based senior production manager, food stylist and...
myedmondsnews.com
Under the weather: Calm weekend ahead after last weekend’s storm
It has been quite the interesting week for weather in Western Washington. We’ve seen rain, flooding, thunder, hail, wind and snow — just to name a few. I want to recap a couple of these different events, starting with the rain. We are going to broaden the scope a bit more than usual, focusing on five airports in Western Washington, which can be seen in the map below.
