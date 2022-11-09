Read full article on original website
Kemp and Abrams in rematch race for Georgia governor
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are facing off in a rematch of the state’s last governor’s race, with both seeking a remarkable achievement. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, could...
Midterm elections: LeBron James makes endorsement in Georgia Senate race
LeBron James endorsed incumbent Democrat Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in the race to maintain his seat against Republican challenger Hershel Walker on Monday. The Los Angeles Lakers star, who lives in California, had yet to make any endorsement for any candidate in the race until the hours prior to Election Day. James directed his message to Georgia voters.
Herschel Walker orders 1,000 fake police badges for Georgia Senate campaign
Republican candidate Herschel Walker is hawking fake police badges to supporters in an effort to take advantage of what pundits considered a gaffe in his tight Georgia U.S. Senate race. Days after Walker whipped out an “honorary badge” during a high-stakes debate with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, the retired football...
Elite Daily
Stacey Abrams' Quotes About The Georgia Governor's Race Say It All
The 2022 midterm elections were packed with contentious races across the country, but one of the most high-stakes contests on Nov. 8 was the battle for governor of Georgia between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. After losing to Kemp in 2018, Abrams came up short once again, and conceded the race on Tuesday night. With so much on the line, this election hit even harder for the gubernatorial candidate, and these quotes from Stacey Abrams’ concession speech after the Georgia governor’s race say it all.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results
ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
Georgie Republicans worry about runoff as Trump-backed Herschel Walker falls short
Georgia Republicans woke up Wednesday morning filled with dread at the prospect of another runoff for a U.S. Senate seat and no small tinge of regret for having nominated a Donald Trump-backed candidate who underperformed the rest of their statewide ticket. Overall, it had been an excellent night for the...
Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race
After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
Control of the Senate could rest on Georgia, which is headed to a runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker
Georgia's Senate race is headed to a runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Control of the Senate could rest on Georgia if neither party wins both Arizona and Nevada. Warnock won his current seat in last year's Georgia runoff election. The closely watched race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock...
wegotthiscovered.com
George Takei trolls Herschel Walker over the Georgia election results heading into a runoff
The good news, depending who you ask, of course, is that Trump-endorsed celebrity fringe candidate Herschel Walker has not won Tuesday’s senate race against incumbent democrat Raphael Warnock. But the bad news is that with 98 percent of the vote in at the time of this writing, Warnock leads Walker 49.4 percent to 48.5 percent.
Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail as Trump factor could again aid Warnock
Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker were back on the campaign trail Thursday, two days after an election in which neither of them received a majority of votes. The two are set to face off in a Dec. 6 runoff that is likely to be brutal and expensive. Depending on the outcome of close races in Nevada and Arizona, the winner could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp wins second term in Georgia over Democrat Stacey Abrams
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia's incumbent governor, clinches win over Democrat Stacey Abrams.
buzzfeednews.com
Stacey Abrams Has Lost Again In Her Second Bid To Become Georgia Governor
Polls had shown Kemp leading Abrams in the run-up to Tuesday’s vote, with the final Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll putting the Republican incumbent at least seven points ahead. The rematch of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election has ended with the same result: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has once again defeated...
How AP decided the Georgia Senate race is headed to runoff
WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s Senate race is headed to a runoff — again. HOW AP DETERMINED GEORGIA SENATE RACE HEADED TO RUNOFF. There weren’t enough outstanding votes left to count in Georgia to push Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock over the 50% threshold he needed. That...
Georgia Senate Runoff: All The Ways To Help Sen. Warnock Beat Herschel Walker
Here's how people in and outside of Georgia can support Sen. Raphael Warnock in the Georgia Senate runoff election against Herschel Walker. The post Georgia Senate Runoff: All The Ways To Help Sen. Warnock Beat Herschel Walker appeared first on NewsOne.
MSNBC
Trump is in the rearview mirror, says Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor
Republican Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan in a Wednesday interview spoke about Gov. Brian Kemp's win in the state and how it indicates that Donald Trump is 'no doubt in the rearview mirror.' The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 9, 2022.
Daily Beast
Brian Kemp Wins Georgia Guv Rematch, Beats Stacey Abrams Again
For the second time in four years, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) defeated Stacey Abrams (D) for the right to lead the state of Georgia. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Abrams had called Kemp to concede the race. Tuesday’s election was a rematch of Kemp and Abrams’ head-to-head contest in 2018,...
Democrat wins top Nevada elections job over election denier
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Democrat Cisco Aguilar was elected as Nevada’s secretary of state, winning the elections post over Republican Jim Marchant, who pushed to scrap voting machines and claimed all Nevada winners since 2006 have been “installed by the deep-state cabal.”. Marchant’s loss marks the latest...
Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat
Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada will win reelection, according to Associated Press projections late Saturday, ensuring Democrats will remain in the majority next year no matter what happens in a runoff election in Georgia next month. After days of vote counting, U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Cortez Masto were both […] The post Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Chuck Schumer reacts to Democrats retaining control of Senate: 'This election is a victory and vindication'
On Saturday, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto beat Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada to help Democrats maintain control of the Senate.
Axios
Abrams seeks to tie Kemp to Herschel Walker at final Georgia debate
In Georgia's final gubernatorial debate, Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams sought to attack incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's controversial social policies in a rematch for the job that has appeared less competitive than their 2018 race — and even to tie him to his embattled counterpart in the state's high-stakes Senate race, Herschel Walker.
