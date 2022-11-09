ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WSAV News 3

Kemp and Abrams in rematch race for Georgia governor

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are facing off in a rematch of the state’s last governor’s race, with both seeking a remarkable achievement. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, could...
Fox News

Midterm elections: LeBron James makes endorsement in Georgia Senate race

LeBron James endorsed incumbent Democrat Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in the race to maintain his seat against Republican challenger Hershel Walker on Monday. The Los Angeles Lakers star, who lives in California, had yet to make any endorsement for any candidate in the race until the hours prior to Election Day. James directed his message to Georgia voters.
Elite Daily

Stacey Abrams' Quotes About The Georgia Governor's Race Say It All

The 2022 midterm elections were packed with contentious races across the country, but one of the most high-stakes contests on Nov. 8 was the battle for governor of Georgia between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. After losing to Kemp in 2018, Abrams came up short once again, and conceded the race on Tuesday night. With so much on the line, this election hit even harder for the gubernatorial candidate, and these quotes from Stacey Abrams’ concession speech after the Georgia governor’s race say it all.
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results

ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race

After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail as Trump factor could again aid Warnock

Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker were back on the campaign trail Thursday, two days after an election in which neither of them received a majority of votes. The two are set to face off in a Dec. 6 runoff that is likely to be brutal and expensive. Depending on the outcome of close races in Nevada and Arizona, the winner could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
buzzfeednews.com

Stacey Abrams Has Lost Again In Her Second Bid To Become Georgia Governor

Polls had shown Kemp leading Abrams in the run-up to Tuesday’s vote, with the final Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll putting the Republican incumbent at least seven points ahead. The rematch of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election has ended with the same result: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has once again defeated...
Daily Beast

Brian Kemp Wins Georgia Guv Rematch, Beats Stacey Abrams Again

For the second time in four years, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) defeated Stacey Abrams (D) for the right to lead the state of Georgia. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Abrams had called Kemp to concede the race. Tuesday’s election was a rematch of Kemp and Abrams’ head-to-head contest in 2018,...
Idaho Capital Sun

Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat

Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada will win reelection, according to Associated Press projections late Saturday, ensuring Democrats will remain in the majority next year no matter what happens in a runoff election in Georgia next month.  After days of vote counting, U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Cortez Masto were both […] The post Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Axios

Abrams seeks to tie Kemp to Herschel Walker at final Georgia debate

In Georgia's final gubernatorial debate, Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams sought to attack incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's controversial social policies in a rematch for the job that has appeared less competitive than their 2018 race — and even to tie him to his embattled counterpart in the state's high-stakes Senate race, Herschel Walker.
