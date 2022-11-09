ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Democrats, Republicans vie for Congress as key races still undecided

By Alexandra Limon
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EqTPl_0j5I0I2h00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – With pivotal races still undecided the day after Election Day as officials predicted, it remains unknown which party will control Congress.

While Republicans could win a slim majority in the House of Representatives, there’s a good chance Democrats could maintain control of the Senate.

President Joe Biden and Democrats are hopeful they will retain control of at least one chamber of Congress.

“Democrats had a strong night and we lost fewer seats in the House of Representatives than any Democratic president’s first midterm election in the last 40 years,” Biden said.

Because John Fetterman flipped the Pennsylvania Senate seat, Democrats have a chance of maintaining their Senate majority.

“I never expected we were going to turn these red counties blue, but we did what we needed to do,” Fetterman (D-PA) said.

Depending on the results in Arizona and Nevada, Senate control could again come down to a runoff election in Georgia.

“We know that when they’re finished counting the votes from today’s election that we’re going to have received more votes than my opponent,” Democratic Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock said.

But because neither candidate got 50% of the votes, they will face off again on Dec. 6.

Warnock’s opponent Hershel Walker said, “I’m like Ricky Bobby. I don’t come to lose.”

Meanwhile, Republicans are celebrating the wins they did get.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said “it is clear that we are gonna take the House back.”

But the red wave that republicans predicted did not materialize as winning control of the Senate remains an uphill battle.

Additionally, if Republicans win control of the House, it will only be by a handful of seats.

“The problem I think is we didn’t embrace some of the cultural warrior winning style that we saw in Ron DeSantis,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said.

Officials in Nevada said it’s possible we won’t know the results of that senate race for days. Meanwhile, Arizona is expected to give an update late Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

GOP worries Trump 2024 announcement will backfire

Former President Trump is plowing ahead with his 2024 campaign launch next week despite the pleas of even some of his closest advisers, who point to risks for both Trump and the Republican Party as a whole.  For Trump, a formal declaration of his candidacy would cut off support from the Republican National Committee (RNC) […]
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Democrats will keep control of the Senate

Democrats will keep control of the Senate after winning key races in Nevada, Arizona and New Hampshire and flipping a Republican-held seat in Pennsylvania, as the House remains too close to call. Driving the news: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) defeated former Nevada Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the AP...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — followingwidespread angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races.

Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — following. angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races. The Senate majority has not been determined yet. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. What's happening: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is calling for Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Final New York Times Poll Gives Democrats Lead in 3 of 4 Key Races

Despite the recent boost Republicans have seen across several key races, Democrats are still forecasted to keep control of the Senate, according to The New York Times' final midterm poll. The new poll released on Monday shows Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia poised to win against their Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats hold Senate majority in midterm elections stunner

Democrats withstood ferocious headwinds in the midterm elections to secure another two years of Senate control, a stinging defeat for Republicans that provides President Joe Biden a bulwark on Capitol Hill against an expected GOP majority in the House. Senate Republicans entered Election Day with Biden deeply unpopular in contested...
GEORGIA STATE
WATE

GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs

Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.
GEORGIA STATE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results

(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
GEORGIA STATE
270towin.com

Election Update: Uncalled Senate Races

As of 6:00 AM Eastern Wednesday morning, Senate races in Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada remain uncalled. All other races have been called for the incumbent party. This includes Wisconsin, where our results provider, Decision Desk, has called it for Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. That race has not yet been called by the Associated Press.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Marco Rubio demands GOP Senate leadership vote be postponed after midterm failures

Coming off the heels of a lackluster GOP midterm performance, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged Republicans to postpone next week's Senate leadership vote. Rubio, who cruised to victory in his Florida Senate reelection bid, cautioned that the party needs to reassess its leadership in the upper chamber to ensure its top brass is being a champion for working-class Americans.
CBS News

Where the vote stands in key Senate races

Control over the Senate remains in play, with key races in Arizona and Nevada still undecided, while Georgia's Senate race is headed to a run-off in December. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane discusses where the vote count stands.
NEVADA STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy