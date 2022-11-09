ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

Curran holds narrow but shrinking lead over Griffin

Assemblywoman Judy Griffin remains locked in a tight race against Republican challenger Brian Curran in the hopes to keep her seat in Albany. Curran continues to hold a small but shrinking lead over Griffin. Unofficial results posted overnight by the Nassau County elections board gave Curran a 270-vote lead over Griffin, which, as of press time, has narrowed to 224. That gives Curran 50.2 percent of the more than 50,000 votes cast.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Winter Lantern Festival Expands on Long Island This Year

The illuminating New York City event has come to Long Island again this year. The Chinese-inspired vibrant winter lantern installations, all with different themes and experiences for the whole family, are now open for visitors throughout the 2022 holiday season. Long Islanders can catch this impressive display at Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn and the Smithtown Historical Society in Smithtown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
milfordmirror.com

Recount coming in 134th, state shows one vote between candidates

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The race for the 134th District seat in the state House is headed for a recount, according to one of the candidates and a registrar of voters in the one of the town's in the districts. Unofficial numbers on...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Herald Community Newspapers

North Shore nips Malverne as time expires

North Shore High’s unbeaten football team is back to the Nassau County Conference IV championship game. Quarterback Peter Liotta wasn’t going to let them lose. The defending Long Island champion Vikings needed to survive a second-half onslaught from Malverne to eke out a 17-14 thriller Thursday afternoon at Hofstra.
MALVERNE, NY
NY1

Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats

New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
BROOKLYN, NY
Western Queens Gazette

November 10, 2022

Dear Dr. Universe: Do animals feel at home in wildlife sanctuaries? —Haniya, 8, Pakistan Dear Haniya, There are lots of things that make a place feel like home. Your home is probably full of sights, sounds and smells that feel familiar and cozy. Those things are important for animals in captivity, too. To find out more, I talked with Charles […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuntingtonNow

New Suffolk Legislative Maps Approved

The Suffolk County Legislature approved new boundaries for districts this week after a drawn-out process that lasted for months. Huntington will be represented by five legislators; three Republicans and two Democrats. The new districts take effect in January 2024 with voters picking legislators in November Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Curbed

The Many Intrigues of the Hamptons’ Most Secretive Island

Gardiner’s Island has long been the subject of local intrigue. It is the oldest and largest privately owned island in the country, a 3,318-acre mass between Long Island’s North and South Forks that is completely inaccessible to outsiders — even those who can see it from the decks of their East Hampton compounds. It was also the subject of a nasty little family feud that intensified following the death, in 1990, of its heiress co-owner, Alexandra Gardiner Creel.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
BROOKLYN, NY
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Port Jefferson (NY)

Port Jefferson is a village in Brookhaven in Suffolk County, New York, United States. The incorporated village is on the Long Island’s shore. During the 2020 United States census, the population of Port Jefferson was 7,962, and it is still increasing. Port Jefferson is a wonderful town with beautiful...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Shore News Network

Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime

Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime Trevor Schakohl on November 10, 2022 Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and San Francisco Mayor London Breed traded slights on the levels of crime in Breed’s jurisdiction and New York City. Hochul said in a Saturday MSNBC interview prior to her Tuesday election that New York City “will never be San Francisco” when it comes to crime, responding to host Stephanie Ruhle’s comment that New Yorkers “don’t feel safe” and fear they “could be San Francisco.” Breed told ABC 7 in a The post Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

