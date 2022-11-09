Read full article on original website
Students storm Kingsborough Community College gates following allegations of racial slurs, fight
Many of the students present are part of a club at the school that focuses on ruling out acts of hate. They say that one of their former members was saying racial slurs in the cafeteria last week, and that things quickly went south when another student tried to get involved.
caribbeantoday.com
Caribbean American Legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman Gives Thanks for First Full-Term Election
NEW YORK, New York – After her landslide victory in midterm elections in the United States, Caribbean American legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman has thanked voters in New York’s 58th State Assembly District in Brooklyn for her electing her for her first two-year-term. “Thank you for electing me to my...
From executive assistant to senior manager, here are 27 job openings in NYC that pay over $100K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to make six figures, there are plenty of organizations hiring in New York City — with jobs in administration, health care, finance, research, communications and more. Job seekers in New York City can search for careers with their salary expectations,...
Herald Community Newspapers
Curran holds narrow but shrinking lead over Griffin
Assemblywoman Judy Griffin remains locked in a tight race against Republican challenger Brian Curran in the hopes to keep her seat in Albany. Curran continues to hold a small but shrinking lead over Griffin. Unofficial results posted overnight by the Nassau County elections board gave Curran a 270-vote lead over Griffin, which, as of press time, has narrowed to 224. That gives Curran 50.2 percent of the more than 50,000 votes cast.
longisland.com
Winter Lantern Festival Expands on Long Island This Year
The illuminating New York City event has come to Long Island again this year. The Chinese-inspired vibrant winter lantern installations, all with different themes and experiences for the whole family, are now open for visitors throughout the 2022 holiday season. Long Islanders can catch this impressive display at Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn and the Smithtown Historical Society in Smithtown.
Making sense of the midterms: What voters are trying to tell Albany and Washington
A worker watches as voters cast their midterm ballots at Louis D. Brandeis High School in Manhattan, Nov. 8, 2022. On this week’s final episode of The People’s Guide to Power, we unpack the election results with Kai Wright of Notes from America, political scientist Dr. Christina Greer and your calls. [ more › ]
milfordmirror.com
Recount coming in 134th, state shows one vote between candidates
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The race for the 134th District seat in the state House is headed for a recount, according to one of the candidates and a registrar of voters in the one of the town's in the districts. Unofficial numbers on...
Herald Community Newspapers
North Shore nips Malverne as time expires
North Shore High’s unbeaten football team is back to the Nassau County Conference IV championship game. Quarterback Peter Liotta wasn’t going to let them lose. The defending Long Island champion Vikings needed to survive a second-half onslaught from Malverne to eke out a 17-14 thriller Thursday afternoon at Hofstra.
NY1
Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats
New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
Western Queens Gazette
November 10, 2022
Dear Dr. Universe: Do animals feel at home in wildlife sanctuaries? —Haniya, 8, Pakistan Dear Haniya, There are lots of things that make a place feel like home. Your home is probably full of sights, sounds and smells that feel familiar and cozy. Those things are important for animals in captivity, too. To find out more, I talked with Charles […]
Northwell Funding Helps Move Holiday Spectacular Back to Wall Street
The Huntington holiday spectular will be back on Wall Street this year, thanks to support from Northwell Health. The Huntington Village Business Improvement District and Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth announced Friday morning that the event, with its 65-foot multimedia Christmas tree, provided by Looks Great Read More ...
New Suffolk Legislative Maps Approved
The Suffolk County Legislature approved new boundaries for districts this week after a drawn-out process that lasted for months. Huntington will be represented by five legislators; three Republicans and two Democrats. The new districts take effect in January 2024 with voters picking legislators in November Read More ...
Hempstead Turnpike reopens after crane of truck hits overpass at Hofstra University
The school has also added extra public safety officers to road level crossings to keep people safe.
School officials: Extended crane of truck hits overpass at Hofstra University
The driver of the truck was hospitalized for injuries, but News 12 is told no one else was hurt.
Curbed
The Many Intrigues of the Hamptons’ Most Secretive Island
Gardiner’s Island has long been the subject of local intrigue. It is the oldest and largest privately owned island in the country, a 3,318-acre mass between Long Island’s North and South Forks that is completely inaccessible to outsiders — even those who can see it from the decks of their East Hampton compounds. It was also the subject of a nasty little family feud that intensified following the death, in 1990, of its heiress co-owner, Alexandra Gardiner Creel.
NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
Mayor Adams returns focus to state bail laws, days after the election
Mayor Eric Adams speaking at the Anti-Defamation League's "Never is Now" conference at the Javits Center. The mayor said the gains made by Republicans in this year’s election should prompt a “wake-up call” to Democrats. [ more › ]
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Port Jefferson (NY)
Port Jefferson is a village in Brookhaven in Suffolk County, New York, United States. The incorporated village is on the Long Island’s shore. During the 2020 United States census, the population of Port Jefferson was 7,962, and it is still increasing. Port Jefferson is a wonderful town with beautiful...
Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime
Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime Trevor Schakohl on November 10, 2022 Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and San Francisco Mayor London Breed traded slights on the levels of crime in Breed’s jurisdiction and New York City. Hochul said in a Saturday MSNBC interview prior to her Tuesday election that New York City “will never be San Francisco” when it comes to crime, responding to host Stephanie Ruhle’s comment that New Yorkers “don’t feel safe” and fear they “could be San Francisco.” Breed told ABC 7 in a The post Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime appeared first on Shore News Network.
GOP gains seats locally, Dems avert ‘red wave’ nationally
While New Yorkers voted Democrat Kathy Hochul as the first woman elected governor, Republicans scored big in races throughout Suffolk County. Due to September’s cyberattack, results for local races were delayed on Tuesday night as Suffolk County election workers struggled to upload votes. After technical problems, election workers delivered...
