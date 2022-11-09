Astoria Bookshop says, “The holiday season is underway, believe it or not, and we want to take a moment to express how thankful we are for you. We’re wrapping up our events programming for the year after this month, so make sure to stop by for some festive fun. Speaking of festive fun, we’ll be open 7 days a week from 11/25 through 12/24. (We’ll be closed on Thursday 11/24 and Sunday 12/25.) Make sure to get your holiday shopping done early so you can grab your favorite titles while they’re in stock! Story time is still on pause. Check out the events calendar to stay on top of the events at Astoria Bookshop.

ASTORIA, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO