Santa Barbara Independent
A New Coming-of-Age Novel From One of Santa Barbara’s Famous Sons
Monte Schulz is the author of the Jazz Age trilogy Crossing Eden, and Down by the River, among other works. Owner of the Santa Barbara Writers Conference, Schulz, who is the eldest son of late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, the creator of Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, wrote his coming-of-age novel, Metropolis, over a span of many years.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara Announces Holiday Activities
The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara’s Staff and Board of Directors is pleased to share our series of holiday happenings: Downtown Santa Barbara: “Season of Cheer”. Please join us and mark your calendars for one or more of these happenings in November and December. All activities are...
Coastal View
Christopher James Reimel
It is with heavy hearts we announce the loss of our beloved Christopher James Reimel. Christopher was born at Cottage Hospital on Jan. 2, 1980, the first Carpinteria baby of the new decade. He died suddenly in Pismo Beach on Oct. 25. Chris grew up in Carpinteria attending local schools and graduated from Santa Barbara High. He later attended Santa Barbara City College.
Santa Barbara Independent
Great House History Discoveries
I never know what I’ll find when I research the history of an older home. I researched more than 80 when I lived in the Chicago area, and more than 30 so far here in Santa Barbara. I’m looking for more local homes to write about — see details below! — and I could use your help. However, since I don’t have a house to write about this month, I thought I’d share some of my favorite discoveries in my work to date.
Garage fire ignites in Santa Barbara home
Santa Barbara City firefighters responded the call involving a garage fire that broke out this morning. The post Garage fire ignites in Santa Barbara home appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob
A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
L’antica Pizzeria da Michele offers authentic Naples Italian food with new Santa Barbara location
World-famous Naples original L’antica Pizzeria da Michele officially opened a beachside Santa Barbara location Wednesday for the central coast community to grab a slice. The post L’antica Pizzeria da Michele offers authentic Naples Italian food with new Santa Barbara location appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Local attorney hosts annual free Veterans Day barbecue in Santa Maria
An annual event in Santa Maria took place once again this year. Held as a drive-thru event last year, this year was in person.
Captain accused of misconduct in deadly Santa Barbara dive boat fire enters plea
In convicted, Jerry Boylan could serve up to 10 years in federal prison.
KEYT
Six Santa Barbara Dons sign to play in college
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara High School saluted six student-athletes who signed a National Letter of Intent to play at the next level.
kclu.org
Well known comedian who was longtime Conejo Valley resident dies
A popular comedian who was a Conejo Valley resident for decades has died. His full name was Leo Gallagher, but he simply went by Gallagher. He performed thousands of shows over four decades. As part of his act, he would use a sledge hammer which he called the “Sledge-O-Matic” showering...
Ventura County Reporter
Veterans Day events in Camarillo, Oxnard to honor those who serve
Veterans Day is important to Bob Harris even though he never served in the military himself. Harris is the executive director of the Gold Coast Veterans Foundation (GCVF) in Camarillo, and was inspired to take the job four years ago because of his experience caring for his father who served in the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division in the 1950s.
sunset.com
Jenni Kayne Takes Us on a Tour of Her Dreamy Santa Ynez Ranch
There’s really no place like California—but more important, there’s nothing quite like California living. There’s an effortlessness and a focus on nature and informality that defines the California way, and it’s something I aim to bring to life every day. California living, and what it evokes, is as much a feeling as it is an aesthetic, and it’s one that I find constantly inspiring.
Ventura County Reporter
Wipes law clarifies labeling clarifies no flush rule
Three positive environmental changes emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of these changes relate to cutting the fuel consumption and air pollution associated with driving. More people work from home, and more meetings are held virtually. A third change may not be as apparent, but it affects anyone who uses a sewer for their wastewater.
syvnews.com
Winners announced for 13th annual Solvang Scarecrow Fest
The Solvang Chamber of Commerce has announced this year's Scarecrow Fest winners, closing out the 13th annual Halloween-themed event that invited locals, tourists, and merchants to judge and vote on scarecrow creations displayed in front of participating businesses. The Best Overall, Voters Choice winner from Solvang is Santa Ynez Valley...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Surfer Dies from Heart Attack off Guadalupe Beach
A surfer died from a medical emergency while in the ocean off Guadalupe Beach Friday morning. At 9:32 a.m., Santa Barbara County and Guadalupe Firefighters, State Parks officials, Sheriff's Deputies, and a ground ambulance responded to the beach off the Dunes Preserve for a report of an unconscious surfer. Upon...
Veterans Day events happening across the Central Coast
There are many events happening in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties to commemorate and honor Veterans Day.
Daily Nexus
The flavor is: Naan Stop
Coming to UC Santa Barbara, I never expected to find — let alone stumble upon — an Indian restaurant so close to campus. Late at night within the first week of moving in, sitting under the harsh glow of the Rosarito sign, I suddenly found myself back at home: sizzling garlic naan in the oven, bubbling paneer butter masala in the pot, transported by a smell so familiar to my nose that suddenly bombarded me. I watched two people walk by with stacked styrofoam containers, a familiar foil shape on top and instinctively knew what they had just ordered.
Police search for missing Simi Valley mother after ‘significant amount of blood’ found in home
Police are searching for a missing mother of two after a “significant amount of blood” was found in her Simi Valley home on Thursday night. The missing woman, 25-year-old Rachel Castillo, was reported missing by family members after she was nowhere to be found at her residence. Officers also found her wallet, keys and vehicle […]
51-year-old Santa Barbara man arrested for Tuesday attempted kidnapping in Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies have arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with an attempted kidnapping in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The post 51-year-old Santa Barbara man arrested for Tuesday attempted kidnapping in Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
