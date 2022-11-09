ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

A New Coming-of-Age Novel From One of Santa Barbara’s Famous Sons

Monte Schulz is the author of the Jazz Age trilogy Crossing Eden, and Down by the River, among other works. Owner of the Santa Barbara Writers Conference, Schulz, who is the eldest son of late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, the creator of Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, wrote his coming-of-age novel, Metropolis, over a span of many years.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara Announces Holiday Activities

The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara’s Staff and Board of Directors is pleased to share our series of holiday happenings: Downtown Santa Barbara: “Season of Cheer”. Please join us and mark your calendars for one or more of these happenings in November and December. All activities are...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Coastal View

Christopher James Reimel

It is with heavy hearts we announce the loss of our beloved Christopher James Reimel. Christopher was born at Cottage Hospital on Jan. 2, 1980, the first Carpinteria baby of the new decade. He died suddenly in Pismo Beach on Oct. 25. Chris grew up in Carpinteria attending local schools and graduated from Santa Barbara High. He later attended Santa Barbara City College.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Great House History Discoveries

I never know what I’ll find when I research the history of an older home. I researched more than 80 when I lived in the Chicago area, and more than 30 so far here in Santa Barbara. I’m looking for more local homes to write about — see details below! — and I could use your help. However, since I don’t have a house to write about this month, I thought I’d share some of my favorite discoveries in my work to date.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob

A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

Well known comedian who was longtime Conejo Valley resident dies

A popular comedian who was a Conejo Valley resident for decades has died. His full name was Leo Gallagher, but he simply went by Gallagher. He performed thousands of shows over four decades. As part of his act, he would use a sledge hammer which he called the “Sledge-O-Matic” showering...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Veterans Day events in Camarillo, Oxnard to honor those who serve

Veterans Day is important to Bob Harris even though he never served in the military himself. Harris is the executive director of the Gold Coast Veterans Foundation (GCVF) in Camarillo, and was inspired to take the job four years ago because of his experience caring for his father who served in the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division in the 1950s.
OXNARD, CA
sunset.com

Jenni Kayne Takes Us on a Tour of Her Dreamy Santa Ynez Ranch

There’s really no place like California—but more important, there’s nothing quite like California living. There’s an effortlessness and a focus on nature and informality that defines the California way, and it’s something I aim to bring to life every day. California living, and what it evokes, is as much a feeling as it is an aesthetic, and it’s one that I find constantly inspiring.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Wipes law clarifies labeling clarifies no flush rule

Three positive environmental changes emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of these changes relate to cutting the fuel consumption and air pollution associated with driving. More people work from home, and more meetings are held virtually. A third change may not be as apparent, but it affects anyone who uses a sewer for their wastewater.
CALIFORNIA STATE
syvnews.com

Winners announced for 13th annual Solvang Scarecrow Fest

The Solvang Chamber of Commerce has announced this year's Scarecrow Fest winners, closing out the 13th annual Halloween-themed event that invited locals, tourists, and merchants to judge and vote on scarecrow creations displayed in front of participating businesses. The Best Overall, Voters Choice winner from Solvang is Santa Ynez Valley...
SOLVANG, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Surfer Dies from Heart Attack off Guadalupe Beach

A surfer died from a medical emergency while in the ocean off Guadalupe Beach Friday morning. At 9:32 a.m., Santa Barbara County and Guadalupe Firefighters, State Parks officials, Sheriff's Deputies, and a ground ambulance responded to the beach off the Dunes Preserve for a report of an unconscious surfer. Upon...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Daily Nexus

The flavor is: Naan Stop

Coming to UC Santa Barbara, I never expected to find — let alone stumble upon — an Indian restaurant so close to campus. Late at night within the first week of moving in, sitting under the harsh glow of the Rosarito sign, I suddenly found myself back at home: sizzling garlic naan in the oven, bubbling paneer butter masala in the pot, transported by a smell so familiar to my nose that suddenly bombarded me. I watched two people walk by with stacked styrofoam containers, a familiar foil shape on top and instinctively knew what they had just ordered.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy