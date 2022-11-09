If you want to tell the United States men's national team to act like they've been there before during this World Cup, don't. Because they haven't. As the U.S. prepares for its first match against Wales on Nov. 21, it will do so with a glaring lack of experience playing in a World Cup. The only player on Gregg Berhalter's 26-man roster with World Cup experience is defender DeAndre Yedlin, who was part of the 2014 squad that went to Brazil and advanced to the round of 16.

2 DAYS AGO