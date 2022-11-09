Read full article on original website
U.S. Drought Monitor Shows Easing of Drought Conditions in Central and Southeast Iowa
(Des Moines) One week ago, the heavy rains across Iowa eased the drought conditions in central and southeast Iowa. Brooke Hagenhoff says despite the beneficial rain, most of the state remains in some type of drought category. Hagenhoff says, unfortunately, the state is still six-to-ten inches of rain below average,...
Iowa Pork Leader Challenges Local Farmer With Giving Challenge
As we head into the holiday season, we start to get into a giving mood. People love to take this time to not only show their friends and family how much they care but also those that are less fortunate. For the last five years, Iowa pork producers have been...
Red wave hit big in Iowa, breaking from national trends
Ben Kieffer co-hosts this Pints and Politics edition of River to River in front of a live audience with The Gazette's investigative reporter Erin Jordan. Panelists, Gazette journalists and guest panelist Cornell College professor Megan Goldberg, commented on the GOP’s success in the state. Republicans will make up all...
North Iowa Outdoors: Fall Fishing for Iowa’s Prize Trout
Enjoy the cool weather and scenic views while fishing in northeast Iowa’s hundreds of miles of trout streams this fall. From easily accessible streams in state or county parks, to those found in Iowa’s most wild and remote natural spaces, there are plenty of places to catch rainbow, brown and brook trout.
Red wave in Iowa could impact Democrats chance of retaining first-in-the-nation status
DES MOINES, Iowa — In just weeks, the DNC is expected to make a decision on whether or not the Iowa caucuses will stay first, on the democratic side. The DNC's plans to restructure the 2024 presidential nominating calendar is expected to take place in early December, the 1st through the 3rd, after delaying it back in July until after the midterms.
How long does it take to finalize Iowa election results?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Visit this link for complete election results or text RESULTS to 515-457-1026. While many elections end up being called before election night is even over — the election process is far from over. Following election night, state officials have to canvass for both county...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Here's what happens to Iowa's unreturned can deposits
Droppett is a pilot program that allows users to place a QR sticker on bags of cans to be counted, with deposits automatically added to their bank accounts. There's a dropoff site in DSM that we wrote about last month that prompted an Ask Axios question from reader Stuart T.
Drake students discuss the future of marijuana legalization in Iowa
In the last decade, the support for legalized marijuana has grown around the United States. With midterms, Iowa Democrats have broken their silence and voiced support for legalizing it statewide in hopes of gaining more support in the election. As of October, 19 states as well as the District of...
Another snow chance looms next week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. Following today's iron gray skies, the cloud cover should slowly erode across Iowa tonight. The chilly northwest breeze will also die down as well, but temperatures will slip down into the upper 10s/low 20s Sunday morning. A few peeks of blue sky look more likely during tomorrow, before clouds spread back in later in the day. The patchy clearing comes from a high pressure ridge that travels from the Plains across Iowa Sunday. As soon as that high pressure departs to the east, a pair of weather systems follows Monday.
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
How the Iowa gubernatorial race was called so early
The University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls will add a new four-year degree for future students. Authorities release name of motorcyclist killed in crash with deer. We now know the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash involving a deer in Monticello. Biden to speak at United...
Iowa SOS Office: Gun Rights Amendment To Be Written Into Iowa Constitution
Des Moines, Iowa — We’re still in the early stages of adding it to the Iowa Constitution, but a gun rights amendment appears to have passed at this week’s election. It’s the first time that’s happened since 2010, when the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund was created.
Iowa officials plan to overhaul the child welfare system
Iowa Health and Human Services officials said they have started the process to significantly update the state’s child welfare system. At the Council on Human Services meeting on Thursday, state officials said they are completely rebuilding their IT system and have hired an outside company to help overhaul their child welfare system.
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit
When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
Red wave hits Iowa in clean sweep for Republicans holding federal office
Republicans swept nearly all statewide races on Tuesday night in what many candidates and voters called a “red wave” this midterm election. Despite the results, elected officials said that Iowa can still be a competitive state for both parties. As results rolled in on Tuesday night, Iowans saw...
Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
A "red wave" hit Iowa. Hard.
While the expected "red wave" didn't sweep the U.S., it crashed hard in Iowa. Why it matters: Iowa has shed itself of any remaining "purple state" remnants from a decade ago when former President Barack Obama won the state in the 2008 and 2012 elections. "I don’t see it going...
Iowa will not receive $30 million in federal aid for child care
The state of Iowa is losing $30 million in federal money that would have helped families access basic child care services. The governor’s office says the loss of that money is the result of a deliberate decision to avoid having to commit $3 million in matching state funds toward child care. But a Democratic state […] The post Iowa will not receive $30 million in federal aid for child care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Does A White Bag Tied To A Disabled Car Mean HELP ME In The State Of Iowa?
The holiday season means people will be traveling a lot to see friends and family to celebrate. But some people will be traveling alone this holiday season and if you are one of those people, make sure you have plastic bags to place on your mirrors for your safety. Someone...
